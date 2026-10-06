Precise Food Ingredients Makes Major Commitment To Children's Advocacy Center Through Wurst Golf Fest 2026

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Carrollton-based food ingredient company joins Wurst Golf Fest as King Bavarian Sponsor, helping raise critical funds for children and families served by CACCC.

- Scott Miller, CEO of Precise Food Ingredients

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The CJ Group is proud to announce Precise Food Ingredients as the King Bavarian Sponsor of Wurst Golf Fest 2026, the title sponsorship level for the annual charity golf tournament benefiting the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC).

Wurst Golf Fest tees off Tuesday, October 27, at The Hills Golf Course at The Clubs of Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney. Known for combining golf, Bavarian-inspired fun, and community giving into one memorable day, the tournament directs 100% of its proceeds to CACCC and its work supporting children and families impacted by abuse and neglect.

This year, Precise Food Ingredients is making a significant commitment to that mission.

Family-owned and based in Carrollton, Texas, Precise partners with food manufacturers and food service companies to develop custom seasonings, coatings, and other food ingredient solutions. The company has built its reputation around precision, consistency, innovation, and strong partnerships, bringing together science, craft, and attention to detail to create products people enjoy every day.

That same partnership-driven spirit makes Precise a natural fit for Wurst Golf Fest.

“Wurst Golf Fest has always had a pretty special formula: generous companies, people who care about this community and a willingness to have a lot of fun while doing something that matters,” said Mike Rizkal, Managing Partner of The CJ Group.“Precise Food Ingredients has made an extraordinary commitment as our King Bavarian Sponsor this year. Their support will help us create a great experience on the course while making an even greater impact for the children and families served by the Children's Advocacy Center.”

“At Precise, we believe the best results come from strong partnerships, great people, and care in every detail,” said Scott Miller, CEO of Precise Food Ingredients.“Wurst Golf Fest gives us an opportunity to put those values into action right here in our community. We're proud to support the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County and to join The CJ Group, fellow sponsors and golfers for a day that combines a lot of fun with a very important purpose.”

For more than 30 years, Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County has provided safety, healing, and justice for children victimized by abuse and neglect. Last year alone, CACCC provided nearly 30,000 services to more than 4,600 clients, including forensic interviews, family advocacy, and trauma-informed counseling.

Still Time to Join the Fun and Make an Impact

With Wurst Golf Fest less than a month away, businesses and individuals still have time to get involved.

Remaining opportunities include corporate sponsorships and partnerships, foursomes, individual player registrations, and donations. Supporters can also give through special programs such as Champions of Courage, which provides a day of golf for the frontline professionals who work alongside CACCC to protect children, or the Raffle Rainmaker program, which helps fund prizes that generate additional donations during the tournament.

Players can expect a full day of golf, live Bavarian entertainment, brats and pretzels, cold beverages, friendly competition, and the sort of questionable scorekeeping that has become part of Wurst Golf Fest tradition.

Lederhosen remain optional. Generosity is strongly encouraged.

Wurst Golf Fest 2026

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Registration: 10:00 a.m.

Shotgun Start: 12:00 p.m.

The Hills Golf Course at The Clubs of Stonebridge Ranch

5901 Glen Oaks Drive

McKinney, Texas 75070

To sponsor, play, or donate, visit WurstGolfFest.

About Precise Food Ingredients

Precise Food Ingredients is a family-owned food ingredient company based in Carrollton, Texas. The company partners with industrial food manufacturers and food service organizations to develop innovative, consistent, and high-quality seasonings, coating systems, and specialty food ingredients. Combining food science, craftsmanship, precision manufacturing, and a commitment to strong customer partnerships, Precise helps bring food concepts to life with solutions designed around each customer's unique needs.

Learn more at PreciseFood.

About Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County

For more than 30 years, Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County has provided hope and healing to children and families victimized by abuse and neglect. Working in partnership with law enforcement, Child Protective Services, medical and mental health professionals, and the Collin County District Attorney's Office, CACCC brings critical services together to provide safety, healing, and justice for children throughout Collin County.

Learn more at wurstgolffest/caccc.

About Wurst Golf Fest and The CJ Group

Presented by The CJ Group, Wurst Golf Fest combines community, philanthropy and a decidedly playful approach to charity golf. The annual event brings together business leaders, sponsors and friends for a day of golf and Bavarian-inspired fun while raising critical funds for local nonprofit organizations.

The CJ Group is a DFW-based CPA and advisory firm providing Audit and Assurance, Tax, Advisory, and Outsourced Accounting services to privately held and middle-market businesses.

Becky Shull

The CJ Group

2149125400 ext.

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Precise Food Ingredients Makes Major Commitment to Children's Advocacy Center Through Wurst Golf Fest 2026 News Provided By DB Marcom, Inc October 06, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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