FILMMAKER DISRUPTS ANIMATION PIPELINE: SOLO CREATOR RENDERS FEATURE FILM ENTIRELY IN UNREAL ENGINE WITHOUT GENERATIVE AI

Mel and Hank from the Animated Film Trash Alley Heroes

A Solo Filmmaker Using Real-Time Game Engine Technology Can Scale Indie Film Factory & Dynamic Pudding Studios Prove Feature Animation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent production house Indie Film Factory and its animation division, Dynamic Pudding Studios, have announced the completion of Trash Alley Heroes. This animated feature film directly challenges Hollywood's traditional multi-hundred-million-dollar animation pipeline.

Directed, produced, and almost single-handedly animated by Emmy® Award winner Kelly Schwarze, with support from a core team of just two additional animators, the high-energy comedy stands as one of the smallest creative teams in cinema history to deliver a feature-length animated film.

Crucially, Trash Alley Heroes is among the first fully animated feature films in the world to be rendered entirely inside Epic Games' Unreal Engine. By replacing traditional offline rendering with real-time game engine technology and video-to-motion-capture workflows, the production bypassed Hollywood's notorious bloat, achieving feature-quality visuals while intentionally rejecting generative AI.

Watch the Trailer on YouTube: .

"Hollywood feature animation has become unsustainable, with studio budgets ballooning past $100 million and projects taking four to five years to complete," said Schwarze. "With Trash Alley Heroes, our goal was to build a blueprint for the future of independent cinema. We proved that by combining real-time game engines with small, highly focused teams of human artists, a solo filmmaker can build a feature-length world that is fast, cost-effective, and commercially viable. Best of all, we can do this without the need for generative AI video!"

Trash Alley Heroes follows a band of talking trash cans on a chaotic rescue mission to save an innocent human framed for a crime by a corrupt cop. The film stars a cast of up-and-coming voice performers.

Beyond proving a technical framework for independent filmmakers worldwide, Schwarze is using the film's pipeline as a proof of concept to build Las Vegas's first fully functional, tech-forward animation studio, establishing a sustainable, low-overhead alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar film infrastructure.

Trash Alley Heroes will have its exclusive red-carpet premiere at Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 10, followed by a worldwide digital release on YouTube on November 20.

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Anissa Christal

Indie Film Factory, LLC

+1 702-763-7369

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FILMMAKER DISRUPTS ANIMATION PIPELINE: SOLO CREATOR RENDERS FEATURE FILM ENTIRELY IN UNREAL ENGINE WITHOUT GENERATIVE AI News Provided By Indie Film Factory, LLC October 06, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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