Klaymantoskes Files $2.8 Million Ecovest-Related FINRA Claim Against Strategic Financial Alliance And Green Vista

KlaymanToskes Represents Multiple Andrew Miles Customers Seeking Recovery for EcoVest Syndicated Conservation Easement Losses

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a $2.8 million FINRA arbitration claim against The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. and Green Vista Capital, LLC on behalf of a married couple who suffered losses and substantial tax-related damages arising from syndicated conservation easement investments recommended by former broker Andrew Miles (CRD# 5986774). The case is FINRA Case No. 26-2133.KlaymanToskes currently represents multiple customers of Andrew Miles in claims involving EcoVest and other syndicated conservation easement investments. Investors who purchased conservation easements through Miles, The Strategic Financial Alliance, or Green Vista Capital are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss theirpotential recovery options.The Statement of Claim alleges that, while associated with The Strategic Financial Alliance and Green Vista Capital, Miles recommended that the married couple invest in a series of syndicated conservation easements, including investments sponsored by EcoVest Capital. The investors had no prior experience with conservation easements and relied upon Miles and the brokerage firms to investigate the investments, evaluate their suitability, and explain their risks.According to the claim, the conservation easements were presented as legitimate, IRS-compliant transactions authorized by Congress to promote the preservation of land and natural resources. The investors were allegedly told that they could receive charitable contribution deductions of approximately four times the amounts invested and that the valuations supporting those deductions were substantiated by multiple independent appraisals.However, the claim alleges that the brokerage firms failed to adequately investigate or disclose the investments' substantial valuation, tax, audit, penalty, liquidity, concentration, and regulatory risks. When charitable contribution deductions associated with the investments were later challenged, reduced, or disallowed, the investors allegedly suffered approximately $2.8 million in damages, including investment losses, additional tax liabilities, IRS penalties, statutory interest, professional expenses, and lost investment opportunity.“These investors allege that they trusted their financial professional and brokerage firms to determine whether these complex, tax-driven investments were legitimate and appropriate,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Investors who were recommended EcoVest or other syndicated conservation easements and now face disallowed deductions, tax liabilities, penalties, interest, or other financial losses should understand their legal rights and potential recovery options.”According to FINRA BrokerCheck, Miles was registered with The Strategic Financial Alliance from 2011 through 2018 and Green Vista Capital from 2018 through 2021. As of October 5, 2026, his BrokerCheck report discloses 31 customer disputes, including 16 pending and 15 final matters.Investors who suffered losses involving EcoVest or other syndicated conservation easements recommended by Andrew Miles are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+ +1 888-997-9956

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KlaymanToskes Files $2.8 Million EcoVest-Related FINRA Claim Against Strategic Financial Alliance and Green Vista News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 06, 2026, 17:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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