Renew Financial's Residential PACE Financing Expands To Burbank, Artesia, And Lakewood

Latest expansion brings Renew Financial's residential PACE program to 42 Los Angeles County municipalities and 370 jurisdictions statewide

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renew Financial, a leading provider and pioneer in residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, today announced that its residential PACE financing is now available to eligible homeowners in Burbank, Artesia, and Lakewood, further expanding the program's availability across Los Angeles County.The Burbank City Council approved participation in Renew Financial's PACE program on August 25, following approvals by Artesia and Lakewood earlier this summer.With these latest additions, Renew Financial's residential PACE financing is now available in 42 municipalities across Los Angeles County and 370 jurisdictions throughout California, expanding access to financing for eligible energy-efficiency, water-conservation, and resiliency improvements.“We are excited to welcome Burbank, Artesia, and Lakewood to the growing number of California communities where Renew Financial's PACE program is available,” said Vinay Gupta, CEO of Renew Financial.“Homeowners across California are looking for practical ways to make important improvements to their homes. Expanding PACE gives more homeowners another financing option to invest in projects that can make their homes more efficient and resilient.”Through PACE, eligible homeowners can finance eligible home improvements, including roofing, heating and air conditioning systems, solar panels, energy storage, windows and doors, and water conservation projects. Financing is repaid over time through a voluntary assessment on the homeowner's property tax bill.PACE eligibility is based on factors including property equity, mortgage and property tax payment history, and the homeowner's ability to repay. A credit review is required, but a credit score is not used to determine qualification. The program also includes consumer protections such as ability-to-repay underwriting, comprehensive disclosures, and contractor requirements.The expansion builds on Renew Financial's longstanding presence in California, where the company has funded more than $1 billion in efficiency, energy, and resiliency projects across participating communities. Those projects are estimated to save more than 2.7 billion gallons of water and 1.2 billion kWh of electricity, and contributed to the creation of approximately 13,000 local jobs*.Homeowners can verify their property address eligibility without a credit check at renewmyhome.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2.2 billion in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 469,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of over 32,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.8 billion gallons of water.Financing is subject to approval. Underwriting requirements and restrictions apply. No credit score is required to qualify. Not all applicants will qualify. Program availability is subject to local participation. Product eligibility may vary by jurisdiction. PACE is private financing secured by the property that must be repaid in full. Renew Financial is not a government agency. Renew Financial Group LLC. NMLS # 1781120 California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653.*Funded volume as of September 2026. Water, energy, and job figures are estimates derived from internal reporting; individual results vary.

Pamela Alcantar

Renew Financial

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Renew Financial's Residential PACE Financing Expands to Burbank, Artesia, and Lakewood News Provided By Renew Financial October 06, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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