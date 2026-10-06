Klaymantoskes Files Up To $1 Million Ecovest Conservation Easement FINRA Claim Against Strategic Financial Alliance

Firm Represents Numerous Strategic Financial Alliance Customers in Claims Involving EcoVest Syndicated Conservation Easement Losses

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim seeking up to $1 million against The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (“TSFA”) on behalf of a retired married couple who suffered investment losses and substantial tax-related damages involving EcoVest Capital syndicated conservation easements.KlaymanToskes currently represents numerous Strategic Financial Alliance customers in FINRA claims involving EcoVest and other syndicated conservation easement investments. Investors who purchased EcoVest conservation easements through TSFA or another brokerage firm are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.The Statement of Claim in FINRA Case No. 26-02236 alleges that the retired investors had little to no experience with complex tax shelters, private placements, or syndicated conservation easements when TSFA recommended that they invest nearly $150,000 in two EcoVest conservation easement offerings. The transactions were allegedly presented as legitimate tax-reduction strategies expected to generate charitable contribution deductions exceeding $560,000-approximately four times the amounts invested.According to the claim, the investors relied upon TSFA to investigate the EcoVest offerings, evaluate whether they were appropriate, and explain the material risks. However, TSFA allegedly failed to adequately investigate or disclose the transactions' significant valuation, tax, audit, penalty, liquidity, and regulatory risks, including the possibility that the IRS could challenge the deductions and impose liabilities far exceeding the couple's original investments.The claim alleges that those risks ultimately materialized when the IRS challenged the deductions associated with both EcoVest transactions. The investors now face substantial tax liabilities, penalties, statutory interest, professional expenses, investment losses, and other consequential damages.“These retired investors relied upon their brokerage firm to determine whether these complex, tax-driven investments were legitimate and appropriate,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Our firm represents multiple investors who purchased EcoVest and other syndicated conservation easements through The Strategic Financial Alliance and have similar circumstances. Investors who now face IRS challenges, disallowed deductions, penalties, interest, or other losses should understand their legal rights and potential recovery options.”The filing follows an August 2026 FINRA arbitration award against TSFA in a separate case involving, among other investments, syndicated conservation easements. The FINRA panel awarded the investors $508,647.01. As of October 5, 2026, TSFA's current BrokerCheck report discloses the arbitration award.Investors who suffered losses involving EcoVest syndicated conservation easements recommended through The Strategic Financial Alliance or another brokerage firm are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

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KlaymanToskes Files Up to $1 Million EcoVest Conservation Easement FINRA Claim Against Strategic Financial Alliance News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 06, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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