Oppn Protest: Hours After Detention, Delhi Police Release Rahul, Priyanka And Other INDIA Bloc Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders were released by the Delhi Police on Tuesday evening hours after their detention during an Opposition protest demanding action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.

The two leaders were among the protesters who gathered near Akashvani Bhawan after being stopped from marching towards the Election Commission's office.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the outgoing chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), was also seen alongside Rahul Gandhi as police officials asked the protesters to end their sit-in.

The police had earlier warned that the demonstration at Akashvani Bhawan would not be permitted to continue through the night.

Protesters were asked to leave the premises, with police saying those who refused would be detained.

Congress had earlier alleged that Delhi Police was attempting to detain Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition MPs from the protest site.

The demonstration is centred on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with opposition parties also demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs were stopped on Parliament Street near Akashvani Bhawan and the NITI Aayog office as they attempted to move towards the Election Commission office.

After the police prevented them from proceeding, the leaders sat on the road and continued their protest.

Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were later seen climbing over a police barricade.

Priyanka Gandhi was taken to a waiting bus for detention, but she soon stepped out and returned to the protest, joining Rahul Gandhi near the Akashvani gate.

The Congress leaders subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises through the reception gate despite being stopped by police.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP Deepender Hooda were later seen sitting under a tree inside the premises.

The protest continued as police sought to clear the area, with the Opposition leaders maintaining their demand for a meeting with the Election Commission over the electoral roll revision exercise.