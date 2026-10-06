Opposition Should Be Allowed To Raise Concerns Before EC: Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed concern over the detention of Opposition leaders during the INDIA Bloc's march from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, saying they should have been allowed to present their views before the Election Commission.

Gehlot said the INDIA Bloc had organised the march to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and submit its concerns to the Election Commission.

According to him, the march was stopped before the Opposition leaders could reach Nirvachan Sadan, and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several MPs were detained.

He said the Opposition was seeking an opportunity to convey its concerns directly to the Election Commission and questioned why the leaders were prevented from meeting the poll panel.

"The Opposition wanted to place its concerns before the Election Commission. Stopping the march and detaining leaders before they could meet the Commission raises questions," Gehlot said.

He said the police prevented the Opposition leaders from proceeding towards the Election Commission and added that political parties should be given an opportunity to engage with constitutional institutions.

Gehlot also said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should hear concerns raised by political parties. According to him, the Election Commission should respond to questions and representations submitted by stakeholders.

"Questions being raised regarding alleged vote theft and SIR should be addressed through transparency, answers and due process," Gehlot said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gehlot said concerns raised by the Opposition should be addressed through dialogue and established institutional processes.

"People who are raising questions expect answers. Addressing such concerns through discussion and proper procedures strengthens the democratic process," he said.

Gehlot's remarks came amid the Opposition's continuing criticism of the Election Commission over allegations concerning electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition has been seeking greater transparency and explanations from the Commission on the issues it has raised.