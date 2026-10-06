Gujarat: Dengue Cases Among National Unity Day Personnel Lead To Fresh Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Tuesday directed officials to intensify fogging, fever surveillance and anti-larval measures at the temporary accommodation of personnel who have arrived in Gandhinagar for the National Unity Day parade, after dengue cases were reported among them.

The minister issued the directions during a high-level review meeting on vector-borne diseases, where the health department reviewed the situation across districts and municipal corporation areas of the state.

Personnel of the BSF, CRPF and ITBP from different states have been arriving in Gandhinagar since September 21 for the National Unity Day parade.

Their temporary accommodation has been arranged in government housing in Sectors 28 and 29 of Gandhinagar.

According to the Health Department, water accumulation at the newly constructed government housing led to increased mosquito activity, following which dengue cases were detected among the personnel.

Those affected are undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. The development follows the admission of a number of personnel to the civil hospital in recent days.

On October 2, the hospital said 24 personnel had tested positive for dengue over two days, while several others were under observation with fever and body ache.

The hospital had reported that the patients were stable and that epidemiological assessment would be carried out by public health teams.

Pansheriya directed officials to undertake intensive fogging, spraying of medicines and patient tracking in the affected areas on a war footing.

Fever surveillance, anti-larval operations and daily fogging have also been ordered at the personnel's accommodation and the parade ground.

He specifically directed the department to deploy four health workers in every block of the government accommodation where the personnel are staying.

Officials were also instructed to conduct intensive checks to ensure that water does not remain stagnant anywhere in or around the premises and to arrange its immediate removal wherever found.

The minister said no new case of Chandipura virus had been reported in Gujarat during the past two months.

He said health department teams had worked continuously since the first case was detected in the state to prevent further spread of the virus.

Pansheriya also said malaria cases had declined by 39.6 per cent and dengue cases by 20.6 per cent in Gujarat in 2026 compared with the previous year, attributing the reduction to continued health department activities and awareness campaigns.

"Up to the 40th week of 2026, more than 1.39 crore blood samples had been tested across the state, with 1,401 malaria cases detected," he said.

For dengue diagnosis, special diagnostic centres are operational at 42 hospitals affiliated with medical colleges.

More than 1.50 lakh serum samples had been tested at these centres up to the 40th week, with 2,345 patients testing positive for dengue, according to the minister.

He said adequate stocks of anti-malaria medicines, insecticides, larvicides and other necessary equipment were available in the state and urged people to ensure that water did not accumulate in and around their homes.

The personnel currently in Gandhinagar are part of the contingents preparing for the National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar, with the main parade scheduled for October 31.

The event is expected to involve police and paramilitary contingents along with cultural performances and other programmes.