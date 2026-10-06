Rajasthan: Dacoit Absconding For 26 Years Arrested In Jhabua

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Police in Ajmer district have arrested a proclaimed offender and alleged dacoit who had been absconding for 26 years in connection with a dacoity case dating back to 2000.

The arrest was made as part of a special campaign launched by Rajasthan Police Headquarters to apprehend wanted criminals, individuals facing arrest warrants and proclaimed offenders. The campaign is being conducted from September 15 to October 15, 2026.

According to police, the accused, identified as Dalla alias Ramesh/Dalla Baria, allegedly committed a dacoity with his accomplices at the Vaishno Devi Petrol Pump on NH-8 within the Mangliyawas police station area on April 3, 2000.

The gang reportedly fled with Rs 1,64,513 in cash.

While several co-accused, including Ramsan alias Kalla, Bapu alias Bhaniya, Pau alias Babu, Ojinu alias Jinu, Dhuliya and Nahariya, were arrested and charge sheets were subsequently filed in court, Dalla remained absconding for 26 years.

A standing arrest warrant had also been issued against him by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Nasirabad.

Following directions from Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harsh Vardhan Agrawala, a special team was formed under the leadership of Mangliyawas SHO Harish Chaudhary.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Lalchand Kayal and the supervision of Circle Officers Satyendra Negi (Rural) and Neeraj Gupta (Pisangan).

The police team conducted an extensive intelligence-gathering operation in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, where the accused was believed to have been living.

Officers reportedly camped in disguise in villages including Negadiya, Mahendikheda and Sulla Mehuda, which fall under the Kalyanpur police station area.

After gathering information about the accused's movements, the team launched a raid and apprehended him.

According to police, Dalla initially attempted to mislead officers about his identity. However, after technical verification and questioning, his identity was established.

With assistance from Kalyanpur police and local villagers, he was identified as Dalla alias Ramesh/Dalla Baria, son of Kodia alias Sumla Baria, aged 50, a resident of Negadiya in the Kalyanpur police station area of Jhabua district.

He was subsequently arrested on the basis of the outstanding warrant and brought into police custody.

The arrest brings to an end the 26-year-long absconding period of the prime accused in the 2000 Mangliyawas dacoity case.