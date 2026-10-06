Odisha: CEO Launches 3-Day Drive To Enrol Left-Out Eligible Voters

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (IANS) The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, on Tuesday announced the launch of a three-day special campaign to facilitate the inclusion of eligible voters left out of the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 due to various reasons, as well as newly eligible young voters.

The statewide campaign will be held on October 7, 8 and 9 to make the electoral roll more accurate, transparent and updated, the CEO's office said.

It also stated that eligible young men and women who have attained the age of 18 years as on October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll through Form 6 with their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Similarly, eligible voters whose names could not be included in the final electoral roll during the SIR-2026 process for any reason can also apply for inclusion during the special campaign.

As part of the exercise, lists of deceased, shifted, absent and duplicate voters identified during the SIR process will be made available on the websites of the concerned districts and the CEO, Odisha.

The lists will also be provided to representatives of all recognised political parties for verification.

The CEO's office pointed out that eligible voters whose names have been erroneously included in the lists of deceased, shifted, absent and duplicate voters will have an opportunity to file claims and objections.

Political parties will also be able to verify the lists and submit necessary claims and objections.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring that eligible persons are included in the electoral roll while identifying and correcting ineligible or inconsistent entries.

The CEO's office has also provided necessary training to BLOs at the district level on the inclusion of eligible voters left out of the roll and newly eligible young voters.

The BLOs have been directed to provide assistance and guidance to eligible voters in their respective areas regarding registration and submission of applications.

The CEO's office has urged eligible voters whose names were left out during SIR-2026, newly eligible young voters, and all other eligible persons to take advantage of the three-day special campaign beginning on October 7 and apply through Form 6.

The campaign aims to further strengthen the preparation of a transparent, accurate, inclusive and updated electoral roll in Odisha, the CEO's office said.