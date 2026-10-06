Al Ain Farms Group Puts Camelait At The Centre Of Its Global Camel Milk Ambition

Collaboration with Khalifa University and Khalifa University Enterprises Company will connect camel milk research with commercial applications, support technology transfer, and develop future industry talent. Manufacturing and commercial agreements with partners in Europe will widen Camelait's production capabilities and reach across the region. Partnerships in China will suport local manufacturing and distribution, building on Camelait's presence in the market. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE; October 2026 – Al Ain Farms Group, the UAE's leading protein and beverages producer, today unveiled a new identity for Camelait, its camel milk brand, and announced a series of agreements at Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi to expand its production and commercial reach into Europe and China, while advancing camel milk research and industry capability in the UAE.

Camelait is building on Al Ain Farms Group's camel milk experience since 2001 through an international model designed to produce closer to consumers and develop for local markets. A new collaboration with Khalifa University and Khalifa University Enterprises Company will explore how camel milk research can be translated into new applications and products while new manufacturing capability in Germany and China, together with commercial partnerships in both markets.

The agreements reflect a clear approach to Camelait's international growth: produce closer to the market, build for the market, and draw on UAE expertise to grow the camel milk category.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said:“Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE continues to build a competitive economic model rooted in innovation, knowledge, and openness to global markets. This model transforms our national strengths and resources into Emirati products and brands that create added value and compete on the global stage. By aligning research and development with the capabilities of our private sector and our international partners, we are enabling Emirati companies to refine their products, enhance their competitiveness, and access new markets.”

HE Al Zeyoudi added:“Camelait is a compelling example of how Emirati companies can combine authenticity with innovation, taking a product rooted in our heritage and building it into a brand with genuine global potential. Its new production and marketing partnerships in Germany and China demonstrate the value of quality international partnerships in opening new avenues for Emirati products and strengthening our private sector's contribution to global trade. Success stories such as this reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for trade and business, and a launchpad for Emirati brands in markets worldwide.”

His Excellency Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman of the Board at Al Ain Farms Group, said:“Some of the greatest opportunities in food come from recognising new potential in what has long been valued. Camel milk extends well beyond what the category represents today, and we believe the time has come to develop it at a much greater scale. Through investment, science and international collaboration, our ambition is to unlock new value from camel milk and establish it as a modern functional nutrition category with global relevance. With Camelait, we intend to lead that development.”

The announcement comes as global interest in camel-milk products continues to grow, with the global camel milk market forecast to reach approximately $24 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.4 percent, according to Grand View Research. The strategy also follows Codex Alimentarius Commission approval of a UAE-led initiative to develop the first international standard for pasteurised camel milk. The initiative is intended to help harmonise quality criteria, support production safety and strengthen international confidence in the category as trade develops.

The new Camelait identity builds on that experience with a clear ambition to position camel milk as a modern superfood, bringing its nutritional qualities into greater focus and developing products around the needs, tastes and consumption habits of consumers in different markets. Reported benefits of camel milk include naturally higher levels of vitamin C and iron, being naturally free from β-lactoglobulin, a common milk allergen, and containing protective proteins, enzymes and antibodies. It also forms a softer curd during digestion and provides nourishment designed to keep consumers going for longer.

Hassan Safi, Group CEO at Al Ain Farms Group, said:“Our strategy is not simply to export Camelait around the world. We are building a business that is close to the market and built for the market, with production closer to where we sell, strong commercial partnerships on the ground and value-added products developed for the markets we serve. This model gives us the ability to scale Camelait internationally while staying relevant locally, and to build a much broader portfolio around the potential of camel milk.”

In the UAE, the collaboration between Al Ain Farms Group, Khalifa University and Khalifa University Enterprises Company will bring together the University's research and scientific capabilities with the Company's expertise in supporting technology transfer and commercial development to explore the applied and commercial potential of the University's camel milk research and patented food innovations. The partnership will also support the development of the next generation of food-science talent, connecting students more closely with industry and building capabilities relevant to the future of food production.

His Excellency Homaid Abdullah Al Shimmari, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University and Chairman of Khalifa University Enterprises Company, said:“Translating scientific research into economic impact requires close collaboration between universities and industry. This partnership brings together Khalifa University's research and scientific capabilities, Khalifa University Enterprises Company's role in supporting technology transfer and commercial development, and Al Ain Farms Group's industry expertise. Through this integration, we aim to accelerate the progression of promising research towards applications and products that can be further developed and manufactured locally, supporting national capabilities and strengthening the contribution of research and innovation to the UAE food ecosystem.”

In Europe, Al Ain Farms Group and Belgium-based Eurofit are progressing plans to establish a joint venture in Abu Dhabi Global Market to manufacture and commercialise Camelait locally, subject to the required approvals. Germany will serve as the hub for the wider European market, initially producing UHT camel milk in glass bottles before expanding into other value-added products. The partnership combines Camelait's category ambition with Eurofit's dairy manufacturing and product-development expertise, targeting a nutrition and supplements market.

Julien Blaise, CEO at Eurofit, said:“Camel milk has clear potential with European consumers, particularly when it is developed in formats that meet contemporary expectations. Our work with Al Ain Farms Group will combine Camelait's category ambition with Eurofit's manufacturing and product-development capability, giving the brand a strong base to grow in Europe.”

In China, Camelait is expanding an active business in a category showing growing commercial appetite. Zhejiang Hengsheng Holding is the brand's exclusive distributor and Suzhou Biology Healthy Technology Co., Ltd is the local manufacturing partner, producing long-life camel milk in formats suited to Chinese consumers.

Zhiyang Ye, CEO at Zhejiang Hengsheng Holding, said:“Camel milk is an emerging premium nutrition category in China, and consumers are increasingly looking for distinctive products with credible provenance and quality assurance. This agreement gives us a long-term pathway to grow Camelait and build the brand's presence with Chinese consumers.”

Rick Chen, General Manager at Suzhou Biology Healthy Co., Ltd, said:“Local manufacturing is a long-term commitment to the Chinese market and gives Camelait the flexibility to respond as demand develops and consumer preferences evolve. This partnership is an investment in the category's future, with long-life products widening its appeal and making camel milk a more familiar choice for Chinese households.”

Camelait's product pipeline reflects the breadth of the opportunity in camel milk. Beyond fresh milk, the Group is expanding into long-life milk in different formats, value-added powders for different ages and nutritional needs, and applications across confectionery, personal care and other categories. The brand's new identity reflects the Group's commitment to science-backed product development, ensuring future innovation is grounded in evidence and delivers meaningful benefits for consumers. The Group is ready to explore further partnerships with businesses in the GCC and internationally.

About Camelait:

Camelait is Al Ain Farms Group's camel milk brand, built on the Group's experience in the category since establishing the country's first modern camel dairy farm in 2001. It draws on a source of nourishment long valued in the region and brings that knowledge into a modern portfolio designed for contemporary consumer needs. Focused on developing new camel milk products and formats, the brand combines production expertise with food science, product innovation and international partnerships. Camelait's ambition is to build camel milk into a modern, globally relevant category, creating new consumer occasions, while developing products for different markets and bringing a UAE-origin ingredient to more people around the world.