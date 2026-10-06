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Al Ain Farms Group Puts Camelait At The Centre Of Its Global Camel Milk Ambition
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Collaboration with Khalifa University and Khalifa University Enterprises Company will connect camel milk research with commercial applications, support technology transfer, and develop future industry talent.
Manufacturing and commercial agreements with partners in Europe will widen Camelait's production capabilities and reach across the region.
Partnerships in China will suport local manufacturing and distribution, building on Camelait's presence in the market.
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