Panchayati Raj Ministry Leads Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 Initiative

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj actively observed Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 from 17th September to 2nd October 2026 under the theme“Swachhata Mein Sahbhag; Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat”. According to a press release, in close collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), the Ministry issued a Joint Advisory to mobilise all stakeholders, including Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies, for the successful implementation of the campaign and in furtherance of the Sankalp of 'Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat'.

Campaign Focus and Collaboration

The key focus areas of SHS-2026 were the Transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and Clean Public Places; Swachh Paathshala – Yuva for Swachhata; SafaiMitra Suraksha Evam Samman Shivir; Jan Bhagidari for Swachhata; and Swachhata se Samriddhi. As per the release, the DDWS and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj have complementary roles in mobilising rural communities for Swachhata, with Panchayati Raj Institutions playing a central part in drawing out local participation and sustaining its impact through regular sanitation activities.

Leadership and Public Engagement

The campaign saw active involvement of the Panchayati Raj Departments of States and Union Territories, Panchayat representatives, functionaries as well as the citizens. With the onset of the campaign, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, SP Singh Baghel, reached out to the masses through various media, spreading the message of the need to imbibe cleanliness as a way of life. Efforts to sensitise citizens about the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, also gathered momentum during the campaign.

Swachh Bharat Diwas Activities

On Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October 2026, Special Gram Sabhas were held across the country alongside the People's Plan Campaign, Sabki Yojana SabkaVikas, wherein all stakeholders were made aware of the SWM Rules, 2026, and plantation drives under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'were taken up. On this occassion, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, participated in the cleanliness drive in Lakhisarai district of Bihar and planted a sapling, calling upon citizens to make cleanliness a part of their daily lives and to become active partners in building a clean, healthy and green India.

Shramdaan and Recognition of Safai Mitras

Earlier, as part of the campaign, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vineet Joshi, administered the Swachhata Pledge to all officers and staff while the Ministry came together for Shramdaan at a public space opposite Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place on October 1 to not just promote cleanliness but also acknowledge the invaluable contribution of Safai Mitras and Safai Karamcharis in making our daily lives smoother by their contributions. (ANI)

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