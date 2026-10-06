IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer's Fiery Ton Gives India 1-0 Lead In T20I Series

India begin their five-match T20I series against West Indies in emphatic fashion, registering an eight-wicket victory in the first T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer's Sensational Century Seals Victory

Chasing 172, India rode on a sensational unbeaten century from skipper Shreyas Iyer to complete the chase in just 14.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Iyer smashed 102 not out off 43 balls, striking 10 fours and six sixes at a staggering strike rate of 237.21.

Iyer walked in and took control of the chase from the outset, taking the attack apart with an array of powerful strokes. The right-hander displayed remarkable composure and aggression, finding the boundary with ease as he smashed 10 fours and six sixes in a breathtaking innings that kept the West Indies bowlers under constant pressure.

Key Partnerships in the Chase

Iyer was well supported by Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 27 balls, including five fours, as the pair put together a match-winning partnership. Kishan was the more sedate of the two, but he played his role to perfection, smartly hanging around till the end.

Sanju Samson contributed 11 off nine balls before being dismissed by Akeal Hosein, while India lost Abhishek Sharma early in the chase.

Hope and Rutherford Fifties Propel West Indies

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field, restricting West Indies to 171 in 19.1 overs.

The visitors made a brisk start through captain Shai Hope, who led from the front with a fluent 52 off 37 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford provided the late impetus with a well-made 56 off 34 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes. West Indies, however, struggled to maintain momentum after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kamil Pooran made 12 off 11 balls before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh, while Shimron Hetmyer scored five off two balls before being run out. Rovman Powell was dismissed for a duck, further denting the visitors' progress.

Naman Dhir Impresses with the Ball

For India, debutant Naman Dhir delivered an impressive performance with the ball. The all-rounder returned figures of 3/31 from his four overs, picking up crucial wickets, including those of Hope, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets apiece, while Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav picked up one each.

Hope and Rutherford's efforts had given West Indies a competitive platform, but India's bowlers struck at crucial moments to bowl the visitors out with five balls of their innings remaining. Rutherford's 56 was the highest score for West Indies, while Hope's 52 ensured the visitors had a strong contribution at the top of the order.

India's chase, meanwhile, was dominated by Iyer from the outset. After Sanju Samson's dismissal left India at 35/2, Iyer took control of the innings and attacked the West Indies bowling with remarkable authority. His unbeaten 102 came off just 43 balls and included 16 boundaries in total, helping India race to the target with 32 balls remaining.

The right-hander accelerated rapidly in the latter stages of the chase, taking apart the West Indies attack with a combination of powerful strokes and clean hitting. His partnership with Kishan ensured there was no late drama as India comfortably crossed the finish line.

For West Indies, Akeal Hosein, playing his 100th T20I, was the only bowler to claim more than one Indian wicket, dismissing Samson. Roston Chase also picked up a wicket, but the visitors struggled to contain Iyer's assault.

The result gives India an early advantage in the five-match series and continues their strong run after their gold-medal triumph in the men's cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games. West Indies, meanwhile, will look to regroup ahead of the second T20I.

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