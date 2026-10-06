'Dhood' Trailer: Yashpal Sharma Leads First Pan-India Rajasthani Film

The trailer of the Rajasthani film 'Dhood' is finally out, following a buzz among cinemagoers. The film marks a significant milestone for Rajasthani cinema as it becomes the first Rajasthani film to embark on a pan-India theatrical journey. Following the excellent response to the teaser, the makers have now unveiled the official trailer of the film at a grand event in Jaipur in the presence of the cast and crew.

A Glimpse into the World of 'Dhood'

The trailer introduces audiences to the intriguing world of Dhood (Sandstorm) and its central characters, led by actor Yashpal Sharma, alongside Alka Amin, Bhawani Singh Chouhan, Vivek Pareek and the rest of the ensemble. From the very first frame to the last, the trailer keeps viewers hooked, offering a compelling blend of raw drama, emotions, powerful dialogues, evocative music and breathtaking Rajasthan locales. Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan in the early 1990s, Dhood (Sandstorm) explores a world driven by greed, power, desperation and the desire to preserve family lineage in a deeply traditional society. The trailer gives a glimpse into a story that is deeply rooted in Rajasthan while carrying universal emotions, making it an intriguing and entertaining theatrical thriller.

Yashpal Sharma shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by धूड़ (Sandstorm) (@dhoodmovie)

Taking Rajasthani Cinema to a National Stage

Written and directed by Anand Singh Chouhan, the film marks a significant milestone for Rajasthan cinema as it becomes the first Rajasthani film to embark on a pan-India theatrical journey. With its large-scale storytelling and authentic depiction of the region's culture, traditions and landscapes, Dhood (Sandstorm) aims to take Rajasthani cinema beyond its regional boundaries and introduce its rich storytelling heritage to audiences across the country. The film features Yashpal Sharma, Alka Amin and Bhawani Singh Chouhan, along with the introduction of Vivek Pareek, Praveen Choudhary and Vanikki Tyagi. The music and soundtrack have been composed by Mehul Surti, known for his acclaimed work on Hellaro.

Yashpal Sharma on His Role

Speaking about being part of Dhood (Sandstorm), actor Yashpal Sharma said,“What immediately connected me to Dhood was the world that Anand had created and the honesty with which the characters have been written. It is a story rooted in Rajasthan, but the emotions are something every audience can understand - family, ambition, power, fear, relationships and the desperation to protect what one believes belongs to them. My character has several layers, and portraying that complexity was a very fulfilling experience. I genuinely believe audiences will discover something fresh and different in this film,” as quoted in a press note.

Production and Pan-India Release

The film is produced by Samar Jain, Narendra Krishania, Mukesh Pareek, DS Chouhan and Abhishek Chopra. With its theatrical journey supported by Miraj Cinemas, Dhood (Sandstorm) aims to establish a wider platform for Rajasthani storytelling while retaining the authenticity that makes its world distinctive.

Dhood (Sandstorm) will hit theatres on October 23. (ANI)

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