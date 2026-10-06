Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI-Enabled, Cognitive, And Space-Based EW Drive 7.9% CAGR To USD 52.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electronic attack and airborne systems lead, while AI-driven cognitive EW, space platforms and Asia-Pacific modernization create key opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic warfare systems market is projected to grow from USD 24.6 billion in 2026 to USD 52.8 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. According to the latest market research, growth is being driven by rising electromagnetic spectrum warfare requirements, expanding network-centric warfare strategies, and increased investment in advanced defense technologies.

Electronic warfare systems are becoming central to military operations across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains. Recent conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, have demonstrated the vulnerability of precision-guided munitions, unmanned systems, radar networks, and military communications to sophisticated jamming and spoofing. In response, defense forces are accelerating modernization programs focused on advanced EW architectures capable of detecting, deceiving, disrupting, and protecting against complex adversary signals.

The transition toward integrated multi-domain operations is also strengthening demand. Electronic warfare capabilities are increasingly being combined with cyber and space operations to support comprehensive cyber-electromagnetic activities. This convergence is creating opportunities for defense contractors, technology providers, software developers, and systems integrators.

Technology Trends Reshaping the Electronic Warfare Systems Market

The market is shifting from standalone, hardware-centric platforms toward software-defined, cognitive, and networked architectures. Digital Radio Frequency Memory and Software-Defined Radios allow systems to receive updates in real-time and respond to emerging threat emitters. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are further advancing cognitive electronic warfare by supporting autonomous signal detection, threat identification, and optimized jamming waveform generation.

Miniaturization and distributed deployment are also influencing procurement strategies. EW payloads are increasingly being integrated into small unmanned aerial vehicles and low-earth orbit satellite constellations. These distributed networks can improve resilience, extend operational coverage, support suppression of enemy air defenses, and protect friendly assets in contested anti-access/area-denial environments.

Market Segment Highlights

By EW type, the electronic attack segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by demand for offensive jamming, deception, and directed energy capabilities. The proliferation of advanced air defense systems continues to make electronic attack technologies essential for air superiority and mission survivability. Electronic support is projected to record the highest CAGR as military agencies increase investment in signal intelligence, persistent electromagnetic surveillance, threat libraries, and real-time situational awareness.

By platform, airborne systems are forecast to lead the market in 2026. Fighter aircraft, specialized electronic attack aircraft such as the EA-18G Growler, and unmanned platforms provide mobility and line-of-sight advantages during suppression missions. Space-based systems are expected to achieve the fastest growth as defense agencies expand satellite-based signal intelligence and strengthen the protection of communication and navigation assets from counter-space threats.

Semi-autonomous systems are anticipated to represent the largest share by level of autonomy in 2026, reflecting the continued need for human oversight in mission-critical decisions. Fully autonomous/cognitive EW systems are forecast to register the highest CAGR as agile radar and communication threats increasingly require AI-driven responses at machine speeds.

Regional Electronic Warfare Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global electronic warfare systems market in 2026. The region benefits from the substantial U.S. defense budget, advanced research capabilities, and major procurement initiatives, including the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Jammer and the U.S. Air Force's EPAWSS for the F-15. The presence of major defense technology companies also supports continued regional leadership.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth through 2036. Geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait are prompting Japan, Australia, Taiwan, and other regional governments to strengthen EW capabilities. China's continued advancement in electromagnetic warfare is encouraging further defensive investment, while India's focus on domestically developed systems for indigenous aircraft and naval vessels is contributing to regional market expansion.

Europe is expected to retain a significant share as NATO member states modernize electronic warfare inventories following the conflict in Ukraine. Priorities include interoperability, protection against sophisticated electronic attacks, Future Combat Air System development, and Eurofighter Typhoon EW upgrades.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global electronic warfare systems market include BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Mercury Systems, Inc., and Cobham plc.

Report Scope

The report assesses the electronic warfare systems market by EW type, platform, capability, frequency spectrum, application, end user, level of autonomy, and geography. Covered capabilities include radar jamming, communication jamming, electronic surveillance, countermeasure systems, and signal intelligence. Applications include defense operations, intelligence & surveillance, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and border security, while end users include the army, navy, air force, and space forces.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The analysis examines historical market performance, revenue forecasts, competitive positioning, country-level opportunities, market drivers, emerging technologies, and recent strategic developments expected to influence the electronic warfare systems industry through 2036.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Rising Electromagnetic Spectrum Warfare Requirements

4.1.1.2. Increasing Adoption of Network-Centric Warfare

4.1.1.3. Growing Threat from Advanced Radar and Communication Systems

4.1.1.4. Expansion of Modernization Programs in Defense Forces

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. High Development and Integration Costs

4.1.2.2. Complexity of Multi-Domain Operations

4.1.2.3. Export Control and Regulatory Constraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. AI-Enabled Electronic Warfare Systems

4.1.3.2. Growth in Cognitive and Adaptive EW

4.1.3.3. Integration with Cyber and Space Domains

4.1.3.4. Increasing Demand for Miniaturized EW Systems

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Spectrum Congestion and Interference

4.1.4.2. Rapid Evolution of Threat Technologies

4.2. Technology Landscape

4.2.1. Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM)

4.2.2. Cognitive Electronic Warfare Systems

4.2.3. AI/ML-Based Signal Processing

4.2.4. Software-Defined Radios (SDR)

4.2.5. Advanced Jamming Techniques

4.3. Electronic Warfare Architecture (Critical Segmentation)

4.3.1. Electronic Support (ES) - Signal Detection & Intelligence

4.3.2. Electronic Attack (EA) - Jamming & Disruption

4.3.3. Electronic Protection (EP) - Countermeasures & Shielding

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1. Component Suppliers (Semiconductors, RF Modules)

4.4.2. System Manufacturers

4.4.3. Defense Integrators

4.4.4. Government & Military End Users

4.5. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.5.1. Defense Procurement Policies

4.5.2. Export Control Regulations (ITAR, EAR)

4.5.3. Spectrum Management Regulations

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Investment and Industry Trends

4.7.1. Defense Budget Allocations

4.7.2. Development of Next-Gen EW Systems

4.7.3. Strategic Alliances and Partnerships

5. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by EW Type

5.1. Electronic Support (ES)

5.1.1. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT)

5.1.2. Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

5.1.3. Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

5.2. Electronic Attack (EA)

5.2.1. Jamming Systems

5.2.2. Deception Systems

5.2.3. Directed Energy Systems

5.3. Electronic Protection (EP)

5.3.1. Anti-Jamming Systems

5.3.2. Signal Encryption and Protection

5.3.3. Spectrum Management Systems

6. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by Platform

6.1. Airborne Systems

6.2. Naval Systems

6.3. Land-Based Systems

6.4. Space-Based Systems

7. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by Capability

7.1. Radar Jamming

7.2. Communication Jamming

7.3. Electronic Surveillance

7.4. Countermeasure Systems

7.5. Signal Intelligence

8. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by Frequency Spectrum

8.1. HF/VHF/UHF Bands

8.2. L-Band

8.3. S-Band

8.4. C-Band

8.5. X-Band

8.6. Ku/Ka-Band

9. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by Application

9.1. Defense Operations

9.2. Intelligence & Surveillance

9.3. Cyber-Electromagnetic Activities

9.4. Border Security

10. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by End User

10.1. Army

10.2. Navy

10.3. Air Force

10.4. Space Forces

11. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by Level of Autonomy (Advanced Segmentation)

11.1. Manual Systems

11.2. Semi-Autonomous Systems

11.3. Fully Autonomous/Cognitive EW Systems

12. Electronic Warfare Systems Market, by Geography

12.1. North America

12.1.1. U.S.

12.1.2. Canada

12.2. Europe

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. U.K.

12.2.3. France

12.2.4. Italy

12.2.5. Spain

12.2.6. Netherlands

12.2.7. Sweden

12.2.8. Poland

12.2.9. Switzerland

12.2.10. Rest of Europe

12.3. Asia-Pacific

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. India

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. South Korea

12.3.5. Australia

12.3.6. Singapore

12.3.7. Indonesia

12.3.8. Thailand

12.3.9. Vietnam

12.3.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4. Latin America

12.4.1. Brazil

12.4.2. Mexico

12.4.3. Argentina

12.4.4. Chile

12.4.5. Colombia

12.4.6. Rest of Latin America

12.5. Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Israel

12.5.2. UAE

12.5.3. Saudi Arabia

12.5.4. Turkey

12.5.5. South Africa

12.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Overview

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Competitive Benchmarking

13.4. Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1. Industry Leaders

13.4.2. Market Differentiators

13.4.3. Vanguards

13.4.4. Emerging Companies

13.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

14. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

14.1. BAE Systems plc

14.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.3. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

14.4. Thales Group

14.5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.7. Saab AB

14.8. Leonardo S.p.A.

14.9. Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.10. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

14.11. Rheinmetall AG

14.12. General Dynamics Corporation

14.13. Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

14.14. Mercury Systems, Inc.

14.15. Cobham plc

15. Appendix

15.1. Additional Customization

15.2. Related Reports



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