Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 13.0 Billion As Safety Standards And Youth Sports Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as expanding leagues, youth sports, safety mandates and infrastructure investment fuel demand, while online retail and advanced protective gear offer growth opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sports Protective Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Area of Protection, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports protective equipment market was valued at USD 9.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 Billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.07% from 2026-2034, supported by rising sports participation, stricter safety standards, greater awareness of injury prevention, and increasing consumer expenditure on advanced protective products.

North America held more than 38.8% of the global sports protective equipment market share in 2025. The region's leading position is supported by the continued expansion of professional and amateur sports leagues, substantial investment in sports facilities, a strong focus on youth sports development, and high demand for premium safety equipment. Established sporting cultures and organized athletic programs across the United States and Canada also contribute to consistent product adoption.

Sports Protective Equipment Market Trends

The growing popularity of contact, collision, outdoor, and adventure sports is increasing the need for reliable protective equipment. Governments, sports associations, and health organizations are implementing and strengthening safety requirements for athletes, encouraging the use of certified helmets, guards, eyewear, mouth guards, gloves, and other products during training and competition.

Participation among children and young adults is another major market driver. Schools, colleges, community organizations, and professional academies are expanding access to sporting events, tournaments, and structured training programs. At the same time, parental concerns regarding injury prevention are increasing demand for products designed specifically for younger athletes.

Health and wellness trends are also supporting market growth. Rising concerns about obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic health conditions are prompting more consumers to participate in physical activities. Government and private-sector initiatives promoting active lifestyles are further strengthening demand across recreational and competitive sports.

The expansion of travel and tourism is contributing to participation in cycling, skiing, water sports, trekking, and other outdoor activities. This trend is generating additional opportunities for manufacturers to develop lightweight, durable, ergonomic, and sport-specific protective equipment. Product innovation involving impact-absorbing foam, gel, thermoplastics, felt, and silicone elastomer is also improving comfort, fit, flexibility, and protection.

Market Segmentation

The sports protective equipment market report provides global, regional, and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034. The analysis covers product type, area of protection, distribution channel, and geography.

Specialty retailers remain important because they offer product expertise, fitting assistance, and access to sport-specific equipment. Online stores are also gaining momentum as consumers benefit from broader product selections, competitive pricing, customer reviews, and convenient purchasing options.

Regional Coverage



North America: United States and Canada

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and other markets

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and other markets

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and other markets Middle East and Africa

Beyond North America, the Asia-Pacific market offers significant growth potential due to expanding middle-class populations, increasing disposable incomes, greater investment in sports infrastructure, and rising participation in school and professional athletics. Europe continues to benefit from established football, cycling, winter sports, and outdoor recreation markets, while Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa present emerging opportunities linked to sports development programs and improving retail availability.

Competitive Landscape

The global sports protective equipment market includes major athletic brands and specialized equipment manufacturers competing through product innovation, material development, athlete partnerships, digital commerce, and geographic expansion. Leading companies examined in the report include Adidas AG, Alpinestars, Amer Sports Oyj, ASICS Corporation, Franklin Sports Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., and Warrior Sports Inc. (New Balance).

The market outlook remains positive as organized sports participation increases and safety becomes a greater priority for athletes, families, educational institutions, and sports organizations. Continued advances in product performance, comfort, customization, and distribution are expected to create sustained opportunities across the global sports protective equipment industry through 2034.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors and Gloves

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Helmets and Other Headgear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Protective Eyewear

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Face Protection and Mouth Guards

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Area of Protection

7.1 Head and Face

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Trunk and Thorax

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Upper Extremity

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Lower Extremity

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Specialty Retail Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Multi-Retail Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adidas AG

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Alpinestars

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Amer Sports Oyj

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 ASICS Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Franklin Sports Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Mizuno Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Nike Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Puma SE

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Under Armour Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Vista Outdoor Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Warrior Sports Inc. (New Balance)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [83]

List of Tables [7]



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