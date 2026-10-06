Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 E-Commerce And Synthetic Ice Drive 3.28% CAGR And USD 122 Million Market By 2034
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Figure Skating Equipment Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Figure Skating Equipment Market to Reach USD 122.0 Million by 2034
The global figure skating equipment market reached USD 89.8 Million in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 122.0 Million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.28% during 2026-2034, supported by increasing participation in figure skating, continued development of ice-skating facilities and rising consumer expenditure on sports and fitness products.
Figure Skating Equipment Market Trends
Growing consumer interest in figure skating is one of the primary factors driving market growth. The increasing number of ice-skating arenas, greater awareness of the health benefits associated with skating and rising participation in recreational and competitive events are strengthening demand for figure skates and related accessories.
The adoption of waterless and synthetic ice-skating arenas is also contributing to market expansion. These facilities can help reduce manufacturing and operational costs while limiting dependence on seasonal weather conditions. Their growing availability is making figure skating more accessible across regions where conventional ice facilities may be difficult or expensive to operate.
E-commerce continues to transform the global figure skating equipment market by providing consumers with convenient access to a wider selection of products, materials, designs and customization options. Flexible payment methods, secure transactions, streamlined return policies and home delivery services are supporting online sales. At the same time, offline stores remain important for professional fittings, product trials and personalized purchasing assistance.
Manufacturers are strengthening their market positions by introducing high-quality, lightweight and durable products designed to improve support, flexibility and performance. Stylish designs and broader customization options are helping brands address the requirements of recreational skaters, competitive athletes and younger participants. Promotional campaigns, sponsorships and other marketing initiatives are further improving product visibility and customer engagement.
Additional growth factors include increasing disposable incomes, a stronger focus on active lifestyles and the rising popularity of international figure skating tournaments. Demand for protective accessories, performance apparel and specialized skating products is also expected to support long-term market development.
Key Market Segmentation
The market report analyzes major trends and forecasts at the global, regional and country levels for 2026-2034. The study segments the global figure skating equipment market by product type, distribution channel and application.
Competitive Landscape
The report provides a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, including the strategies, product portfolios and market presence of major figure skating equipment companies. Key participants covered in the analysis include:
- American Athletic EDEA srl Graf Skates AG Ice Monster Jackson Ultima Skates John Wilson K2 Skates Paramount Sk8s Riedell Shoes, Inc Roces Sport Srl Rollerblade (Tecnica Group S.p.A) Winnwell
Key Questions Addressed in the Report
- What was the size of the global figure skating equipment market in 2025? What is the projected CAGR of the market during 2026-2034? Which factors are driving demand for figure skating equipment worldwide? How has COVID-19 affected market performance and industry development? How is the market segmented by product type, distribution channel and application? Which regions represent the principal markets for figure skating equipment? Which companies are active in the global competitive landscape?
The market outlook remains positive as infrastructure investment, online retail expansion, product innovation and broader participation continue to increase demand for figure skating equipment worldwide.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Figure Skating Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Figure Skates
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Figure Skating Accessories
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Offline
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Online
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Men
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Women
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Kids
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 American Athletic
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 EDEA srl
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Graf Skates AG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Ice Monster
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Jackson Ultima Skates
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 John Wilson
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 K2 Skates
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Paramount Sk8s
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Riedell Shoes, Inc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Roces Sport Srl
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Rollerblade (Tecnica Group S.p.A)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Winnwell
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
List of Figures [73]
List of Tables [7]
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