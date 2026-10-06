Global Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Evs, ADAS, And Sic Devices Create High-Value Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive discrete semiconductors market is becoming increasingly important to the automotive electronics supply chain as vehicle electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, and higher-voltage electrical architectures accelerate demand. Discrete devices, including diodes, transistors, power MOSFETs, IGBTs, rectifiers, and thyristors, support critical applications across powertrains, battery systems, lighting, safety technologies, thermal management, and body electronics.
Valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2025, the global automotive discrete semiconductors market is projected to reach USD 10.03 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.72% during the 2025-2030 forecast period. Growth is being led by the rising semiconductor content per vehicle, particularly in hybrid and battery-electric models that require advanced power conversion, motor control, charging, and battery management capabilities.
Key Automotive Discrete Semiconductor Market Trends
- Silicon carbide MOSFET adoption is expanding rapidly in electric vehicle traction inverters and 800V on-board chargers. SiC devices can command 3-5x the pricing of comparable silicon IGBT or MOSFET alternatives due to their switching efficiency, thermal performance, and ability to support improved vehicle range and faster charging. Advanced driver assistance systems and the progression toward Level 2+ and Level 3 autonomous driving are increasing the number of discrete power management, actuator driver, and signal conditioning components installed in vehicles. Cameras, radar units, ultrasonic sensors, and supporting control systems all contribute to higher semiconductor demand. The automotive industry's transition from traditional 12V systems to 48V mild-hybrid and 800V full-EV architectures is increasing requirements for devices capable of handling higher voltages and currents. Wide-bandgap SiC and GaN technologies are supplementing established silicon-based portfolios in performance-intensive applications. Power transistors, including MOSFETs and IGBTs, represent the largest and fastest-growing device category. Demand is concentrated in motor drives, battery management systems, DC-DC converters, traction inverters, and on-board charging systems.
Regional and Application Outlook
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR exceeding 8%. Growth is supported by expanding EV production and automotive electronics integration across China, South Korea, and ASEAN nations. China's new energy vehicle production volume approached 9.5 million units in 2024, creating significant demand for silicon and SiC power components across domestic and export-oriented vehicle platforms.
The powertrain segment remains the most valuable end-use category within the automotive discrete semiconductor market. Electric traction systems require power transistors capable of operating at voltages of up to 800V while minimizing energy loss. These performance requirements are driving sustained investment in SiC manufacturing capacity by major semiconductor suppliers, including Infineon, onsemi, STMicroelectronics, and ROHM.
Electrification is also generating semiconductor demand beyond the traction system. Battery management systems rely on precision sensing and power control components, while thermal management systems require temperature monitoring and switching devices. Power MOSFETs support automotive LED drivers, and low-voltage discrete components are used in window motors, seat heaters, mirror actuators, and other body electronics.
Market Outlook
The automotive discrete semiconductors market is positioned for sustained growth as manufacturers increase the electronic content, voltage capacity, and efficiency of new vehicle platforms. SiC MOSFETs are expected to deliver the most significant product mix shift, particularly as automakers adopt 800V architectures and prioritize greater driving range, reduced charging times, and improved thermal efficiency.
Continued development of electric powertrains, ADAS platforms, and sophisticated power electronics will increase both the number and value of discrete devices used per vehicle. Suppliers with scalable automotive-grade manufacturing, strong SiC capabilities, and established relationships with global automakers are expected to benefit most from this transition through 2030 and beyond.
Key Topics Covered:
Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2030(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2030)
Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Product Type
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)
Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Application
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)
Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Vehicle Type
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)
Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Region
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)
- North America Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis United States of America Canada
- Europe Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis United Kingdom Germany France Italy Netherlands Others
- Asia Pacific Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others
- Latin America Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis Brazil Argentina Mexico Others
- Middle East and Africa Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Global Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profile Coverage
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [21]
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