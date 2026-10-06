Global Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Evs, ADAS, And Sic Devices Create High-Value Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target premium SiC/GaN devices, Asia-Pacific EV makers, and high-voltage powertrain and ADAS applications to capture higher margins and rising semiconductor content per vehicle

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive discrete semiconductors market is becoming increasingly important to the automotive electronics supply chain as vehicle electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, and higher-voltage electrical architectures accelerate demand. Discrete devices, including diodes, transistors, power MOSFETs, IGBTs, rectifiers, and thyristors, support critical applications across powertrains, battery systems, lighting, safety technologies, thermal management, and body electronics.

Valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2025, the global automotive discrete semiconductors market is projected to reach USD 10.03 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.72% during the 2025-2030 forecast period. Growth is being led by the rising semiconductor content per vehicle, particularly in hybrid and battery-electric models that require advanced power conversion, motor control, charging, and battery management capabilities.

Key Automotive Discrete Semiconductor Market Trends



Silicon carbide MOSFET adoption is expanding rapidly in electric vehicle traction inverters and 800V on-board chargers. SiC devices can command 3-5x the pricing of comparable silicon IGBT or MOSFET alternatives due to their switching efficiency, thermal performance, and ability to support improved vehicle range and faster charging.

Advanced driver assistance systems and the progression toward Level 2+ and Level 3 autonomous driving are increasing the number of discrete power management, actuator driver, and signal conditioning components installed in vehicles. Cameras, radar units, ultrasonic sensors, and supporting control systems all contribute to higher semiconductor demand.

The automotive industry's transition from traditional 12V systems to 48V mild-hybrid and 800V full-EV architectures is increasing requirements for devices capable of handling higher voltages and currents. Wide-bandgap SiC and GaN technologies are supplementing established silicon-based portfolios in performance-intensive applications. Power transistors, including MOSFETs and IGBTs, represent the largest and fastest-growing device category. Demand is concentrated in motor drives, battery management systems, DC-DC converters, traction inverters, and on-board charging systems.

Regional and Application Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR exceeding 8%. Growth is supported by expanding EV production and automotive electronics integration across China, South Korea, and ASEAN nations. China's new energy vehicle production volume approached 9.5 million units in 2024, creating significant demand for silicon and SiC power components across domestic and export-oriented vehicle platforms.

The powertrain segment remains the most valuable end-use category within the automotive discrete semiconductor market. Electric traction systems require power transistors capable of operating at voltages of up to 800V while minimizing energy loss. These performance requirements are driving sustained investment in SiC manufacturing capacity by major semiconductor suppliers, including Infineon, onsemi, STMicroelectronics, and ROHM.

Electrification is also generating semiconductor demand beyond the traction system. Battery management systems rely on precision sensing and power control components, while thermal management systems require temperature monitoring and switching devices. Power MOSFETs support automotive LED drivers, and low-voltage discrete components are used in window motors, seat heaters, mirror actuators, and other body electronics.

Market Outlook

The automotive discrete semiconductors market is positioned for sustained growth as manufacturers increase the electronic content, voltage capacity, and efficiency of new vehicle platforms. SiC MOSFETs are expected to deliver the most significant product mix shift, particularly as automakers adopt 800V architectures and prioritize greater driving range, reduced charging times, and improved thermal efficiency.

Continued development of electric powertrains, ADAS platforms, and sophisticated power electronics will increase both the number and value of discrete devices used per vehicle. Suppliers with scalable automotive-grade manufacturing, strong SiC capabilities, and established relationships with global automakers are expected to benefit most from this transition through 2030 and beyond.

Key Topics Covered:

Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2030(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2030)

Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Product Type



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Diode

Small Signal Transistor

Power Transistor

Rectifier Others

Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Application



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Powertrain

Body Electronics

Chassis Systems

Safety Systems Others

Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Vehicle Type



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Traditional Fuel Vehicles

New Energy Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles Others

Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market by Region



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

North America



North America Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis



United States of America

Canada

Europe



Europe Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Latin America Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Middle East and Africa Automotive Discrete Semiconductors Market Analysis



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

On Semiconductor (USA)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Diodes Incorporated (USA)

Nexperia (Netherlands)

Vishay (USA)

ROHM (Japan)

Texas Instruments (USA) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

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