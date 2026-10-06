Europe Squash Balls Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) 4.5% CAGR Fueled By Facility Investment, Youth Participation, And LA 2028 Olympics
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Squash Balls Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Squash Balls Market is projected to grow from US$ 56,183.8 thousand in 2024 to US$ 76,318.2 thousand by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. Market growth is supported by rising participation, investment in squash facilities, youth development programs, digital engagement, and the increasing international visibility of the sport.
Europe Squash Balls Market Overview
The UK, France, and Germany are among Europe's leading squash markets. Participation is expanding as schools, colleges, clubs, and training organizations introduce more people to the sport. The inclusion of squash in physical education programs and extracurricular activities is particularly important for developing a sustainable pipeline of young players and increasing long-term demand for squash balls and related equipment.
The European Squash Federation continues to strengthen the regional squash ecosystem through standardized competitions and major events such as the European Team Championships. Digital initiatives are also improving access to facilities and training resources. Online coaching platforms, fitness applications, and squash-focused social media content are helping players connect with clubs, coaches, and communities. The Squash Players App (SPA), introduced by the European Squash Federation, includes an interactive map featuring more than 3,400 courts across Europe, making venues easier to identify and access.
Market Segmentation
Based on product type, the Europe Squash Balls Market includes Blue Dot Ball, Red Dot Ball, Single Yellow Dot Ball, Double Yellow Dot Ball, and other categories. The Double Yellow Dot Ball is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024, supported by its widespread use among experienced and competitive players.
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and others. Specialty Stores are anticipated to hold the leading share in 2024 as consumers continue to value access to dedicated squash equipment, established brands, and product-specific expertise. Online Retail is also becoming increasingly important as customers seek convenient access to a broader selection of squash balls and sporting goods.
Key Europe Squash Balls Market Growth Drivers
Investment in new and upgraded squash centers remains a major market driver. Modern facilities can accommodate training programs, club competitions, community initiatives, and international tournaments. These activities expand the active player base and generate recurring demand for squash balls, which require regular replacement during coaching sessions, recreational play, and competitive matches.
The International Olympic Committee's decision to include squash among the five new sports at the LA Olympic Games 2028 is expected to raise the sport's global profile. Greater media exposure may encourage participation, sponsorship, facility development, and equipment sales throughout Europe. Health-conscious consumers and professionals are also showing interest in structured, social, and competitive fitness activities, supporting further engagement with squash.
Country Insights
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom represent key national markets. The United Kingdom is projected to hold the largest Europe Squash Balls Market share in 2024, reflecting its established network of clubs, competitions, schools, and governing bodies.
England Squash initiatives such as "Squash Girls Can" are contributing to higher female participation. Women's Squash Week, held from September 16-22, supports awareness and engagement alongside female-only competitions and gender equality measures in junior events. At the National School Championships, participation increased from 235 girls in the 2022-2023 season to 389 in 2023-2024. This expansion demonstrates the potential for inclusive programs to strengthen the UK player base and support equipment demand.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies operating in the Europe Squash Balls Market include Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, HEAD, Karakal (Worldwide) Limited, Tecnifibre, VICTOR Europe GmbH, PrinceSquash, Black Knight, Grays Hockey, Price of Bath, and Amer Sports. Market participants are pursuing expansion, product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and competitive positions.
Overall, the Europe Squash Balls Market outlook remains positive. Expanding youth and female participation, stronger digital engagement, improved infrastructure, and the sport's debut at the LA Olympic Games 2028 are expected to sustain demand through 2031.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
3.3 Assumptions and Limitations
4. Squash Balls Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants:
4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes:
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers:
4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:
4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry:
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers
4.3.2 Manufacturers
4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers
4.3.4 Distribution Channel:
4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
4.4 Consumer Buying Behavior
4.5 Average Selling Price by Product Type, US$/Unit, 2024
5. Europe Squash Balls Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Surging Investments in Squash Facilities
5.1.2 Increasing Health Consciousness
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limited Visibility
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Regional Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Favorable Initiatives Supporting Women's Participation in Squash
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Squash Balls Market - Europe Analysis
6.1 Europe Squash Balls Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021-2031
6.2 Europe Squash Balls Market Volume Forecast Analysis
6.3 Europe Squash Balls Market Revenue (US$ Thousand), 2021-2031
6.4 Europe Squash Balls Market Forecast Analysis
7. Europe Squash Balls Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type
7.1 Blue Dot Ball
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Blue Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
7.1.3 Blue Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
7.2 Red Dot Ball
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Red Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
7.2.3 Red Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
7.3 Single Yellow Dot Ball
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Single Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
7.3.3 Single Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
7.4 Double Yellow Dot Ball
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Double Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
7.4.3 Double Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
7.5.3 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
8. Europe Squash Balls Market Revenue Analysis - by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
8.1.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
8.2 Specialty Stores
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Specialty Stores: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
8.2.3 Specialty Stores: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
8.3 Online Retail
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Online Retail: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
8.3.3 Online Retail: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)
8.4.3 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
9. Europe Squash Balls Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast Analysis - by Country
9.1.1.1 Europe Squash Balls Market Volume and Forecast Analysis - by Country
9.1.1.2 Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast Analysis - by Country
9.1.1.3 Germany: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.1.1.3.1 Germany: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type
9.1.1.3.2 Germany: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel
9.1.1.4 France: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.1.1.4.1 France: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type
9.1.1.4.2 France: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel
9.1.1.5 Italy: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.1.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type
9.1.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel
9.1.1.6 Spain: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.1.1.6.1 Spain: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type
9.1.1.6.2 Spain: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel
9.1.1.7 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.1.1.7.1 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type
9.1.1.7.2 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel
9.1.1.8 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.1.1.8.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type
9.1.1.8.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
10.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Expansion
11.3 Partnerships
11.4 Other Business Strategies
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Amer Sports
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 HEAD International Holding GmbH
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Karakal (Worldwide) Limited
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Tecnifibre
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 VICTOR Europe GmbH
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 PrinceSquash
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Black Knight
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Grays Hockey
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Price of Bath
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
13.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [35]
List of Figures [35]
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