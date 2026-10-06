Europe Squash Balls Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) 4.5% CAGR Fueled By Facility Investment, Youth Participation, And LA 2028 Olympics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation and M&A strengthen market share as youth participation, facility investment and digital engagement boost demand

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Squash Balls Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Squash Balls Market is projected to grow from US$ 56,183.8 thousand in 2024 to US$ 76,318.2 thousand by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. Market growth is supported by rising participation, investment in squash facilities, youth development programs, digital engagement, and the increasing international visibility of the sport.

Europe Squash Balls Market Overview

The UK, France, and Germany are among Europe's leading squash markets. Participation is expanding as schools, colleges, clubs, and training organizations introduce more people to the sport. The inclusion of squash in physical education programs and extracurricular activities is particularly important for developing a sustainable pipeline of young players and increasing long-term demand for squash balls and related equipment.

The European Squash Federation continues to strengthen the regional squash ecosystem through standardized competitions and major events such as the European Team Championships. Digital initiatives are also improving access to facilities and training resources. Online coaching platforms, fitness applications, and squash-focused social media content are helping players connect with clubs, coaches, and communities. The Squash Players App (SPA), introduced by the European Squash Federation, includes an interactive map featuring more than 3,400 courts across Europe, making venues easier to identify and access.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the Europe Squash Balls Market includes Blue Dot Ball, Red Dot Ball, Single Yellow Dot Ball, Double Yellow Dot Ball, and other categories. The Double Yellow Dot Ball is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024, supported by its widespread use among experienced and competitive players.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and others. Specialty Stores are anticipated to hold the leading share in 2024 as consumers continue to value access to dedicated squash equipment, established brands, and product-specific expertise. Online Retail is also becoming increasingly important as customers seek convenient access to a broader selection of squash balls and sporting goods.

Key Europe Squash Balls Market Growth Drivers

Investment in new and upgraded squash centers remains a major market driver. Modern facilities can accommodate training programs, club competitions, community initiatives, and international tournaments. These activities expand the active player base and generate recurring demand for squash balls, which require regular replacement during coaching sessions, recreational play, and competitive matches.

The International Olympic Committee's decision to include squash among the five new sports at the LA Olympic Games 2028 is expected to raise the sport's global profile. Greater media exposure may encourage participation, sponsorship, facility development, and equipment sales throughout Europe. Health-conscious consumers and professionals are also showing interest in structured, social, and competitive fitness activities, supporting further engagement with squash.

Country Insights

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom represent key national markets. The United Kingdom is projected to hold the largest Europe Squash Balls Market share in 2024, reflecting its established network of clubs, competitions, schools, and governing bodies.

England Squash initiatives such as "Squash Girls Can" are contributing to higher female participation. Women's Squash Week, held from September 16-22, supports awareness and engagement alongside female-only competitions and gender equality measures in junior events. At the National School Championships, participation increased from 235 girls in the 2022-2023 season to 389 in 2023-2024. This expansion demonstrates the potential for inclusive programs to strengthen the UK player base and support equipment demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the Europe Squash Balls Market include Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, HEAD, Karakal (Worldwide) Limited, Tecnifibre, VICTOR Europe GmbH, PrinceSquash, Black Knight, Grays Hockey, Price of Bath, and Amer Sports. Market participants are pursuing expansion, product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and competitive positions.

Overall, the Europe Squash Balls Market outlook remains positive. Expanding youth and female participation, stronger digital engagement, improved infrastructure, and the sport's debut at the LA Olympic Games 2028 are expected to sustain demand through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

3.3 Assumptions and Limitations

4. Squash Balls Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants:

4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes:

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry:

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 Distribution Channel:

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.4 Consumer Buying Behavior

4.5 Average Selling Price by Product Type, US$/Unit, 2024

5. Europe Squash Balls Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Investments in Squash Facilities

5.1.2 Increasing Health Consciousness

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Visibility

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Regional Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Favorable Initiatives Supporting Women's Participation in Squash

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Squash Balls Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Squash Balls Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021-2031

6.2 Europe Squash Balls Market Volume Forecast Analysis

6.3 Europe Squash Balls Market Revenue (US$ Thousand), 2021-2031

6.4 Europe Squash Balls Market Forecast Analysis

7. Europe Squash Balls Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type

7.1 Blue Dot Ball

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Blue Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

7.1.3 Blue Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

7.2 Red Dot Ball

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Red Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

7.2.3 Red Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

7.3 Single Yellow Dot Ball

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Single Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

7.3.3 Single Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

7.4 Double Yellow Dot Ball

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Double Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

7.4.3 Double Yellow Dot Ball: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

7.5.3 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

8. Europe Squash Balls Market Revenue Analysis - by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

8.1.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Specialty Stores: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

8.2.3 Specialty Stores: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

8.3 Online Retail

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Online Retail: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

8.3.3 Online Retail: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (Thousand Units)

8.4.3 Others: Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

9. Europe Squash Balls Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast Analysis - by Country

9.1.1.1 Europe Squash Balls Market Volume and Forecast Analysis - by Country

9.1.1.2 Europe Squash Balls Market - Revenue and Forecast Analysis - by Country

9.1.1.3 Germany: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

9.1.1.3.1 Germany: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.1.3.2 Germany: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel

9.1.1.4 France: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

9.1.1.4.1 France: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.1.4.2 France: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel

9.1.1.5 Italy: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

9.1.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel

9.1.1.6 Spain: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

9.1.1.6.1 Spain: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.1.6.2 Spain: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel

9.1.1.7 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

9.1.1.7.1 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.1.7.2 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel

9.1.1.8 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Balls Market - Volume, Revenue, and Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Thousand)

9.1.1.8.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.1.8.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Balls Market Share - by Distribution Channel

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Expansion

11.3 Partnerships

11.4 Other Business Strategies

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Amer Sports

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 HEAD International Holding GmbH

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Karakal (Worldwide) Limited

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Tecnifibre

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 VICTOR Europe GmbH

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 PrinceSquash

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Black Knight

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Grays Hockey

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Price of Bath

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

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