Europe Squash Rackets Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2021 - 2031 4.9% CAGR Creates Opportunities In Product Innovation And Online Retail
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Squash Rackets Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Squash Rackets Market is projected to reach US$ 212,980.7 thousand by 2031, rising from US$ 152,626.1 thousand in 2024. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2025 to 2031. Increasing participation in racket sports, stronger awareness of health and fitness, improved sports infrastructure, and the growing appeal of squash as a recreational and competitive activity are supporting market expansion across the region.
Digital tools are improving access to squash facilities and strengthening player engagement. The European Squash Federation supports the Squash Players App (SPA), which includes an interactive map featuring more than 3,400 squash venues in Europe and 7,000 worldwide. The crowdsourced platform provides updated venue information and demonstrates the scale and continued development of the international squash community.
Investment in regional manufacturing is also expected to reinforce the sporting goods supply chain. Amer Sports has announced expanded manufacturing capabilities in Europe, including a new Nordic ski factory in Bulgaria and plans for an Alpine binding factory in Romania. Greater regional production can reduce reliance on third-party manufacturers, improve responsiveness to demand, and support the availability of sporting equipment. These investments, combined with public programs promoting physical activity and upgraded racket sports facilities, are likely to increase demand for squash rackets in Europe.
The Europe Squash Rackets Market is segmented by racket construction, balance, and distribution channel. Closed Throat rackets accounted for the largest share of the construction segment in 2024, ahead of Open Throat models. By balance, Head Light rackets led the market, while the remaining categories included Head Heavy and Even Balance. Specialty Stores dominated distribution in 2024, followed by Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Retail, and other channels.
Strategic partnerships, grassroots programs, and facility investments are creating additional market opportunities. In December 2024, Ashaway partnered with England Squash to support grassroots development and provide prizes at junior championships. In April 2025, new outdoor squash courts funded by Sport England opened in Birmingham, expanding community access and encouraging participation.
International collaborations are also helping brands extend their reach. The global partnership between World Squash and HEAD focuses on sports development and marketing ahead of squash's Olympic debut. The initiative includes equipment support for national federations and development programs in underserved regions, while strengthening HEAD's visibility among players and organizations. Athlete endorsements further support brand credibility by connecting racket performance and product quality with recognized professional competitors.
Product innovation remains central to growth in the Europe squash rackets market. Manufacturers continue to introduce lightweight materials, ergonomic frames, and performance-focused technologies to meet the needs of recreational players and competitive athletes. Tecnifibre launched new models in its Carboflex range in September 2024, featuring updated frames and specifications for the upcoming squash season. GRAYS Squash also relaunched its racket portfolio in August 2022 with options designed for players across multiple skill levels.
Geographically, the market includes Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The UK held the largest market share in 2024, supported by an established squash community, grassroots investment, brand partnerships, and expanded access to facilities. England Squash initiatives, the Ashaway partnership, and Birmingham's outdoor courts illustrate the coordinated efforts underway to attract new participants and sustain long-term engagement.
Leading companies operating in the Europe Squash Rackets Market include Dunlop Sports, HEAD, Karakal, Tecnifibre, VICTOR Europe GmbH, PrinceSquash, Black Knight, Grays Hockey, Harrow Sport, Amer Sports, UNSQUASHABLE, Salming Australia, XamsaSquash, Manta World Sport, and Play Ashaway. These businesses are pursuing manufacturing expansion, product launches, athlete partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. Continued investment in innovation, accessibility, grassroots participation, and international promotion is expected to support steady demand for squash rackets throughout Europe through 2031.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation
3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3.2.3 Developing Base Number
3.2.4 Data Triangulation
3.2.5 Country-level Data
4. Squash Rackets Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers
4.3.2 Squash Racket Manufacturers
4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers
4.3.4 Distribution Channels
4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
4.4 Consumer Buying Behavior
4.5 Average Selling Price by Racket Construction, US$/Unit, 2024
5. Europe Squash Rackets Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints
6. Squash Rackets Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Squash Rackets Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021 - 2031
6.2 Europe Squash Rackets Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Thousand Units)
6.3 Europe Squash Rackets Market Revenue (US$ Thousand), 2024 - 2031
6.4 Europe Squash Rackets Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Squash Rackets Market Revenue Analysis - by Racket Construction
7.1 Open Throat
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Open Throat: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
7.2 Closed Throat
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Closed Throat: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
8. Europe Squash Rackets Market Revenue Analysis - by Racket Balance
8.1 Head Light
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Head Light: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
8.2 Head Heavy
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Head Heavy: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
8.3 Even Balance
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Even Balance: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
9. Europe Squash Rackets Market Revenue Analysis - by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.2 Specialty Stores
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Specialty Stores: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.3 Online Retail
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Online Retail: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Others: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
10. Europe Squash Rackets Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Europe Squash Rackets Market Revenue, Volume, Forecast and Analysis - by Country
10.2 Germany
10.2.1 Germany: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
10.2.2 Germany: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Construction
10.2.3 Germany: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Balance
10.2.4 Germany: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Distribution Channel
10.3 France
10.3.1 France: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
10.3.2 France: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Construction
10.3.3 France: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Balance
10.3.4 France: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Distribution Channel
10.4 Italy
10.4.1 Italy: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
10.4.2 Italy: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Construction
10.4.3 Italy: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Balance
10.4.4 Italy: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Distribution Channel
10.5 Spain
10.5.1 Spain: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
10.5.2 Spain: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Construction
10.5.3 Spain: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Balance
10.5.4 Spain: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Distribution Channel
10.6 United Kingdom
10.6.1 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
10.6.2 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Construction
10.6.3 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Balance
10.6.4 United Kingdom: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Distribution Channel
10.7 Rest of Europe
10.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Rackets Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Thousand)
10.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Construction
10.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Racket Balance
10.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Squash Rackets Market Share - by Distribution Channel
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 New Product Development
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 Other Strategic Developments
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Company Profile Coverage
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Companies Profiled
13.2.1 Dunlop Sports
13.2.2 HEAD
13.2.3 Karakal (Worldwide) Limited
13.2.4 Tecnifibre
13.2.5 VICTOR Europe GmbH
13.2.6 PrinceSquash
13.2.7 Black Knight
13.2.8 Grays Hockey
13.2.9 Harrow Sport
13.2.10 Amer Sports
13.2.11 UNSQUASHABLE
13.2.12 Salming Australia
13.2.13 XamsaSquash
13.2.14 Manta World Sport
13.2.15 Play Ashaway
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [27]
List of Figures [27]
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