Steel Slag Market Size, Share And Trends By Type And Application, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $36.2 Billion As Circular Construction And Infrastructure Spending Drive 4.2% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Slag Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Steel Slag Market to Reach USD 36.2 Billion by 2033

The global steel slag market was valued at an estimated USD 26.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by infrastructure investment, increasing steel production, environmental regulations, and broader adoption of circular economy practices.

Infrastructure development across emerging and developed economies remains a primary driver of global steel slag demand. Governments are investing in highways, bridges, rail corridors, ports, airports, and urban development projects, increasing the need for durable and cost-effective construction materials. Steel slag is increasingly used in road base layers, asphalt mixes, embankments, and pavement construction due to its mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, and long service life.

India and China are promoting slag-based materials through national highway expansion, smart city initiatives, and sustainable construction programs. According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production reached approximately 1.85 billion metric tons in 2025. China produced more than 1.005 billion metric tons, while India recorded nearly 149.6 million metric tons. High steel output in these countries supports a substantial and reliable supply of steel slag for commercial applications.

Sustainability policies are also accelerating steel slag recycling and reuse. Recovering steelmaking by-products can reduce landfill disposal, conserve natural aggregates, and limit limestone extraction. Environmental regulations and waste management initiatives across Europe, North America, and Asia increasingly favor the use of recycled metallurgical materials in construction and industrial projects.

Leading steel producers, including ArcelorMittal and thyssenkrupp AG, have developed integrated processing systems that convert steel slag into construction aggregates, cement additives, and engineered fill materials. In Europe, the European Union's Green Deal and waste-reduction programs are encouraging low-carbon, resource-efficient building practices and supporting greater use of secondary raw materials in infrastructure and commercial construction.

Continued expansion of steel production through basic oxygen furnaces and electric arc furnaces is creating additional opportunities for steel slag processing and commercialization. Producers are investing in advanced recovery and processing technologies to improve material consistency, extract valuable metals, meet construction standards, and develop additional revenue streams.

Technological improvements have also expanded the use of steel slag beyond conventional road construction. Key applications now include cement and concrete production, asphalt aggregate, soil stabilization, fertilizer and soil conditioning, rail ballast, coastal protection structures, and marine construction. This growing range of applications is strengthening the material's role within global sustainable construction and industrial supply chains.

Global Steel Slag Market Report Segmentation

The global steel slag market report provides revenue and volume forecasts at global, regional, and country levels. It analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, with segmentation based on type, application, and region.

Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



BOF Slag

EAF Slag LF/Other Slag

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Cement & Concrete

Road Construction

Asphalt Aggregate

Fertilizer & Soil Conditioning

Rail Ballast Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Italy



France

Russia

Asia-Pacific



China



India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE

Key Attributes:

