SMPL Investor Alert: The Simply Good Foods Company Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges The Simply Good Foods Company overstated the success of its $280 million OWYN acquisition; shareholders who bought SMPL between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026 retain specific rights, including the right to seek appointment as lead plaintiff

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

SMPL shares fell from Class Period highs above $40 per share to under $11 per share, a decline exceeding 70%. The Company recorded a $187 million impairment against OWYN intangible assets in the quarter ended in April 2026, part of a cumulative $200 million write-down on a brand purchased for $280 million. Investors have until October 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

What Purchasers Retain the Right to Do

Every investor who bought SMPL stock during the Class Period is a putative class member by default. No filing, fee, or affirmative step is required to remain one. The action alleges that purchasers acquired shares at prices inflated by statements describing the OWYN integration as "progressing as planned" while, plaintiffs contend, key personnel had departed, a switch to an inferior pea protein supplier had degraded taste, texture, and shelf life, and heavy discounting was allegedly masking margin erosion.



Right to remain in the class: Absent class members keep their claims without contacting anyone.

Right to seek lead plaintiff appointment: Any Class Period purchaser may apply; courts typically favor the applicant with the largest documented loss.

Right to a no-cost loss review: Attorneys evaluate brokerage records and eligibility without charge.

Right to participate after selling: Eligibility turns on when shares were purchased, not on whether they are still held.

Right to opt out: Class members may pursue individual claims separately if they choose. Right to object: Class members may object to any proposed settlement before court approval.



Why the Class Period Boundaries Matter

The October 24, 2024 start date corresponds to the fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results, when the complaint alleges management publicly expressed confidence in the OWYN acquisition model. The April 8, 2026 end date precedes the disclosure that OWYN quarterly sales had contracted by nearly 17% and that fiscal 2026 net sales guidance was being cut to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%. Purchases outside those dates generally fall outside the proposed class.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. Investors who purchased SMPL during the Class Period should understand that reviewing their options costs nothing and carries no obligation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the SMPL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SMPL stock or securities between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the SMPL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the SMPL lawsuit? A: The complaint names The Simply Good Foods Company and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do SMPL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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