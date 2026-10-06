Europe Semiconductor Metrology And Inspection Equipment Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI Chips And Advanced Packaging Fuel 7.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-enabled defect detection, inline monitoring, 3D metrology and multisensor automation to identify defects early, improve wafer yields and optimize advanced chip production

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Dimension, End-User, Technology, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2026-2033. Market growth is being driven by advanced semiconductor manufacturing, increasing AI chip demand, regional investment initiatives, supply chain localization, and more stringent process reliability requirements.

Semiconductor manufacturers increasingly rely on metrology and inspection equipment to detect defects, improve wafer yields, monitor multilayer structures, and maintain process control across complex production environments. Europe's expanding automotive electronics, industrial semiconductor, high-performance computing, advanced packaging, and chip manufacturing sectors are supporting equipment demand. Technology providers are responding with AI-enabled defect classification, 3D metrology, X-ray inspection, inline measurement, multisensor data fusion, and automation-ready inspection platforms.

The market has advanced beyond early optical and electrical tools used for wafer verification, dimensional measurement, and defect detection. The adoption of scanning electron microscopy, atomic force microscopy, scatterometry, and high-resolution optical inspection has increased as semiconductor nodes have become smaller. The transition toward 3D architectures, heterogeneous integration, chiplets, and advanced packaging is also creating demand for deeper structural measurement and real-time process feedback.

Type Outlook

By Type, the market is segmented into Optical and Beam. Optical dominated the Europe Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to achieve a market value of USD 3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Beam is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during 2026-2033.

Optical equipment benefits from rapid, non-contact inspection, strong compatibility with inline wafer monitoring, and widespread adoption in high-volume production. Key applications include surface defect detection, overlay control, pattern inspection, thin film measurement, and production quality monitoring. Beam-based equipment remains essential for ultra-high-resolution inspection, critical dimension analysis, EUV process monitoring, mask review, and nanoscale defect characterization.

Dimension Outlook

By Dimension, the market includes 2D Metrology/Inspection, 3D Metrology/Inspection, and Hybrid 2D/3D Systems. The 2D Metrology/Inspection segment led in 2025 and is forecast to maintain its dominance through 2033, reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7%. Both 3D Metrology/Inspection and Hybrid 2D/3D Systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2026-2033.

Demand for 2D Metrology/Inspection is supported by routine wafer measurement, linewidth control, overlay verification, planar defect detection, and production quality assurance. Adoption of 3D and hybrid systems is accelerating as European manufacturers invest in MEMS, advanced packaging, heterogeneous integration, chiplets, and complex device structures requiring combined surface and structural analysis.

End-User Outlook

By End-User, the market covers Foundries, Integrated Device Manufacturing Firms, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies, and Other End-User. Foundries dominated in 2025 and are expected to remain the largest segment through 2033, reaching USD 2.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Integrated Device Manufacturing Firms are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, while Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies are forecast to record the highest CAGR of 8.2% during 2026-2033.

Foundries require advanced equipment for wafer-level inspection, lithography control, etching, CMP, deposition monitoring, defect management, and yield optimization. Additional demand comes from package inspection, wire bond verification, solder joint analysis, materials characterization, MEMS development, compound semiconductor research, and pilot-line innovation.

Technology Outlook

By Technology, the market is segmented into Wafer Inspection System, Thin Film Metrology, Mask Inspection System, Package Inspection, and Other Technology. Wafer Inspection System leads because of its critical role in early defect detection, wafer quality control, process monitoring, and yield protection. Thin Film Metrology supports layer thickness, uniformity, refractive property, and deposited material measurements. Other growth areas include EUV photomask verification, package reliability testing, X-ray inspection, acoustic microscopy, wavefront phase imaging, and electron-beam metrology.

Country Outlook

Germany led the European market in 2025 and is expected to retain its position through 2033, reaching USD 1.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The UK is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, while France is projected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during 2026-2033.

Germany benefits from its precision manufacturing base, semiconductor equipment ecosystem, automotive chip demand, advanced packaging activity, and adoption of AI-enabled metrology. Growth in the UK is supported by semiconductor innovation programs, traceable measurement systems, and advanced chip architecture research. France is advancing through 3D IC inspection, virtual metrology, sensor fusion, localized R&D, and Industry 4.0-focused manufacturing. Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe contribute through domestic production initiatives, photonics-based measurement, modular inspection platforms, smart manufacturing, and regional semiconductor resilience.

Key Companies Profiled



KLA Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

ASML Holding N.V.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Lasertec Corporation

Nova Ltd.

Camtek Ltd.

Bruker Corporation SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Europe Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.4 Market Challenges

1.2.5 Market Trends

1.2.6 State of Competition

1.2.7 Market Consolidation

1.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

1.3 Product Life Cycle

1.4 Segmentation By Type

1.4.1 Optical

1.4.2 Beam

1.5 Segmentation By Dimension

1.5.1 D Metrology/Inspection

1.5.2 Hybrid 2D/3D Systems

1.6 Segmentation By End-User

1.6.1 Foundries

1.6.2 Integrated Device Manufacturing Firms

1.6.3 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies

1.6.4 Other End-User

1.7 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.1 Wafer Inspection System

1.7.2 Thin Film Metrology

1.7.3 Mask Inspection System

1.7.4 Package Inspection

1.7.5 Other Technology

1.8 Segmentation By Country

1.8.1 Germany

1.8.2 UK

1.8.3 France

1.8.4 Russia

1.8.5 Spain

1.8.6 Italy

1.8.7 Rest of Europe

1.8.8 Country-Level Segmentation Framework

1.8.8.1 Segmentation By Type

1.8.8.1.1 Optical

1.8.8.1.2 Beam

1.8.8.2 Segmentation By Dimension

1.8.8.2.1 D Metrology/Inspection

1.8.8.2.2 Hybrid 2D/3D Systems

1.8.8.3 Segmentation By End-User

1.8.8.3.1 Foundries

1.8.8.3.2 Integrated Device Manufacturing Firms

1.8.8.3.3 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies

1.8.8.3.4 Other End-User

1.8.8.4 Segmentation By Technology

1.8.8.4.1 Wafer Inspection System

1.8.8.4.2 Thin Film Metrology

1.8.8.4.3 Mask Inspection System

1.8.8.4.4 Package Inspection

1.8.8.4.5 Other Technology

Chapter 2. Company Snapshots

2.1 KLA Corporation

2.2 Applied Materials, Inc.

2.3 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

2.4 ASML Holding N.V.

2.5 Onto Innovation Inc.

2.6 Lasertec Corporation

2.7 Nova Ltd.

2.8 Camtek Ltd.

2.9 Bruker Corporation

2.10 SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

2.11 Company Snapshot Framework

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Key Information

2.11.3 Company Focus on Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market

2.11.4 Strategic Insights

2.11.5 Strategy Deployed

2.11.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.11.7 Representative Products / Services

2.11.8 Capability Overview

2.11.9 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.11.10 SWOT Analysis

2.11.11 Customers / End Users

2.11.12 Competitive Positioning

2.11.13 Key Differentiators

2.11.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.11.15 Analyst View

2.11.16 Future Outlook

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