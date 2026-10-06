Saudi Arabia Coffee Retail Chains Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast 2026-2035 Premium Cafes And Digital Ordering Unlock USD 1.01 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through premium café experiences, takeaway formats, digital ordering, loyalty programs, strategic partnerships, outlet expansion and supply chain optimization

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Coffee Retail Chains Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia coffee retail chains market was valued at USD 581.97 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2035. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.70% between 2026 and 2035, supported by the growing presence of premium, specialty, and lifestyle-oriented coffee shops across the Kingdom.

Market growth is being shaped by the combined demand for premium coffee experiences and convenient service formats. Consumers are increasingly seeking specialty blends, artisan beverages, single-origin coffee, and distinctive cafe environments. At the same time, drive-thru locations, mobile ordering, smart pickup areas, kiosks, and ready-to-go products are enabling operators to serve commuters, professionals, and digitally connected customers more efficiently.

Key Market Insights



The take-away category is projected to record a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Mobile apps, kiosks, loyalty platforms, and online ordering systems are improving convenience, operational efficiency, and customer engagement.

Immersive store designs, lifestyle-themed interiors, and in-store events are strengthening brand loyalty and supporting repeat visits.

Premium beverages, locally tailored menus, and specialty coffee formats are helping retailers differentiate their brands. Expansion into airports, transport hubs, secondary cities, and high-traffic urban locations is creating new revenue opportunities.

Digital cafe models are becoming increasingly important within the Saudi Arabia coffee retail chains market. In September 2024, Drinkit introduced app-based ordering, smart pickup areas, customizable beverages, and ready-to-go specialty drinks. The company's planned expansion across the Kingdom demonstrates how technology-led formats can improve service speed while supporting scalable retail operations.

The ready-to-drink coffee category is also expanding through chilled beverages, packaged coffee products, and grab-and-go merchandise. These products allow retailers to extend consumption beyond traditional cafe visits and appeal to customers with busy schedules. In September 2024, NESCAFE introduced RTD cold coffee in Saudi Arabia, broadening the availability of convenient, high-quality coffee products.

Premium Cafe and Retail Expansion

Recent store openings reflect strong demand for premium and experiential coffee concepts. In February 2026, Bacha Coffee expanded its operations in Riyadh and Beijing, offering more than 200 specialty Arabica blends alongside immersive cafe experiences. In December 2025, Breehant Roastery opened its first Al Khobar branch, providing freshly roasted specialty coffee and artisan beverages.

Laduree entered the GCC coffee shop segment at Riyadh's ROSHN Front in December 2024, combining premium beverages with sweet, savory, and grab-and-go offerings. Earlier, 45degrees expanded its drive-thru cafe network across Riyadh in March 2023, strengthening access to globally sourced specialty coffee through convenience-focused locations.

The dine-in segment continues to generate substantial market revenue as operators invest in atmospheric interiors, hand-crafted social spaces, curated beverage menus, and premium product launches. Peet's Coffee expanded its Riyadh presence in August 2023 with stores in Al Munsiyah and Sheikh Jaber. In October 2025, Nonda Coffee opened a single-origin coffee shop in Riyadh, reinforcing the role of product specialization in premium dine-in growth.

Strategic Partnerships and Supply Chain Development

Partnerships between Saudi and international companies are accelerating market development by combining domestic consumer knowledge with global retail expertise. These collaborations support product innovation, employee training, supply chain optimization, and broader market reach. In March 2024, Alghanim Industries partnered with Saudi Coffee Company to promote Saudi specialty coffee alongside the opening of the 100th Costa Coffee store.

Multi-sector investment is also strengthening Saudi Arabia's coffee ecosystem. In February 2025, Saudi Coffee Company signed seven MOUs at the PIF Private Sector Forum to expand production, distribution, and innovation capabilities. Such agreements reflect the coffee industry's growing contribution to economic diversification and the Kingdom's non-oil economy.

Cross-industry partnerships are introducing Saudi coffee to new customer environments. In August 2025, Riyadh Air partnered with Saudi Coffee Company to serve premium Saudi coffee onboard flights and in airport lounges. During the same month, Lagardere Travel Retail introduced its So! Coffee brand at Madinah Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, highlighting the potential of travel hubs as high-visibility retail locations.

Product diversification and improved logistics are further supporting market competitiveness. In July 2024, Gulf Trading Company launched the Alrifai coffee and nuts range, creating additional retail opportunities and expanding consumer choice. Investment in local production, roasting capabilities, streamlined distribution, and responsive supply chains is expected to improve quality and accelerate product launches.

Market Segmentation



Dine In: Growth is driven by premium cafe environments, specialty drinks, social experiences, and carefully designed interiors. Take Away: Demand is supported by drive-thru stores, compact outlets, rapid pickup services, RTD beverages, and mobile ordering.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Saudi Arabia coffee retail chain companies are expanding across major cities and emerging secondary locations while investing in premium formats, localized menus, digital platforms, loyalty programs, and efficient supply chains. These strategies help operators attract new customer groups, improve retention, and respond to evolving preferences.

Prominent market participants include Starbucks Corp., dr.CAFE COFFEE, Barn's, Road Cafe Co., and TIM HORTONS. Starbucks maintains its position through specialty beverages, seasonal products, and customized cafe experiences. Riyadh-based dr.CAFE COFFEE combines premium coffee with innovative store designs and locally relevant flavors. Barn's operates specialty coffee shops that blend traditional brewing with contemporary cafe environments, while Road Cafe Co. focuses on quick-service and on-the-go solutions for commuters and younger urban consumers.

Continued investment in specialty coffee, digital ordering, experiential retail, travel locations, and strategic partnerships is expected to sustain the expansion of the Saudi Arabia coffee retail chains market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2025-2026

1.2 Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Supplier Power

2.4 Buyer Power

2.5 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.6 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Middle East and Africa Coffee Retail Chains Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Retail Chains Historical Market (2019-2025)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Coffee Retail Chains Market Forecast (2026-2035)

6 Saudi Arabia Coffee Retail Chains Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Coffee Retail Chains Historical Market (2019-2025)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Coffee Retail Chains Market Forecast (2026-2035)

7 Saudi Arabia Coffee Retail Chains Market by Type

7.1 Dine In

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.2 Take Away

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 SWOT Analysis

8.1.1 Strengths

8.1.2 Weaknesses

8.1.3 Opportunities

8.1.4 Threats

8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.2.1 Supplier's Power

8.2.2 Buyer's Power

8.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

8.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

8.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

8.3 Key Indicators of Demand

8.4 Key Indicators of Price

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Local Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profile

9.5.1 Starbucks Corp.

9.5.1.1 Company Overview

9.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.1.4 Certifications

9.5.2 dr.CAFE COFFEE

9.5.2.1 Company Overview

9.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.2.4 Certifications

9.5.3 Barn's

9.5.3.1 Company Overview

9.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.3.4 Certifications

9.5.4 Road Cafe Co.

9.5.4.1 Company Overview

9.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.4.4 Certifications

9.5.5 TIM HORTONS

9.5.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.5.4 Certifications

9.5.6 Others

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