The Future Of Clean: ISSA Show North America To Bring Next-Gen Innovation To Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major event to feature new Robotics & Autonomous Cleaning Experience, return of the Global Collegiate Sales Competition

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISSA Show North America returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center November 16-19, 2026, bringing together thousands of cleaning industry professionals, facility managers, and building service contractors for four days of innovation, education, and unmatched networking opportunities. As the main event for facility solutions, ISSA Show North America will showcase the latest products, technologies, and solutions driving the future of cleaning.

The 2026 edition will bring together more than 500 exhibitors to showcase the latest products and innovations in the cleaning industry. Attendees will experience live product demonstrations, new product launches and technology unveilings, and discover comprehensive solutions across all cleaning and facility management categories. The show also introduces expanded programming designed to deliver even greater value to industry professionals.









New Robotics & Autonomous Cleaning Experience

The Robotics & Autonomous Cleaning Experience will debut at ISSA Show North America 2026. This new specialty area will showcase more than 40 robotics and autonomous floor cleaning companies, including industry leaders Kärcher and Nilfisk, as well as floor cleaning innovator Tennant Company, demonstrating how autonomous cleaning solutions are transforming facility operations worldwide.

Three Core Elements of the Experience



Live Demonstration Areas: Two dedicated zones showcasing autonomous robots in real-world facility scenarios

Expert-Led Education Programming: Panel discussions and seminars on implementation strategies, safety compliance, and ROI optimization Industry Innovation Showcase: Direct networking with technology leaders and emerging solution providers



The Robotics & Autonomous Cleaning Experience will provide attendees with tools and insights to implement proven autonomous solutions that tackle major operational challenges.









Global Collegiate Sales Competition Showcases Future Talent

The Global Collegiate Sales Competition returns to ISSA Show North America for the second year. Sixty of the nation's most promising sales students from 15 leading universities will compete to demonstrate their skills through:



Dynamic Speed Selling Challenges that push creativity and persuasion to new heights

Authentic Role-Play Scenarios featuring actual products and services from today's market Career-Defining Networking with industry leaders and recruitment teams



The competition features realistic sales scenarios where students' performance will be assessed by experienced judges from leading organizations across the cleaning industry. Participating universities include Ball State University; Boise State University, California State University, Chico; California State University, Fullerton; Florida State University; Idaho State University; Slippery Rock University; Texas A&M University; University of Alabama; University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV); University of New Mexico; University of Southern California; University of Southern Mississippi, Virginia Tech; and Weber State University.

Learn from Industry Experts and Connect with Peers

The education program offers attendees access to expert-led sessions covering critical industry topics including technology and innovation, sustainability, AI use within the industry, business growth strategies, and industry regulations. Education tracks include Business Growth, Cleaning Insights, Distributor, ISSA VEO, ESG and Sustainability, Facility Operations and Maintenance, Leadership, Career and Talent Development, Marketing Strategies, Residential, Technology & Innovation, and Workshops.

The Solutions Theater will host:



The New Era of Commercial Cleaning: Robot Driven Value and Industry Trends

Mastering Quality Standards Across Diverse Facility Types

Built to Sell: How Cleaning & Facility Service Businesses Grow, Scale, and Exit on Their Terms Rethinking Subcontracting: From Transaction to Strategic Advantage



The Sustainability & ESG Hub will host:



The Business Case for Sustainability: Quantifying Impact, ROI, and Smart Investments Demystifying Eco-Labels: Understanding Certifications, Claims, and What They Really Mean



Networking and Innovation Opportunities

The ISSA Show Event Platform facilitates connections, product discovery, and personalized education fueled by AI insights, all before even stepping foot on to the show floor. Beyond the expo hall, attendees can participate in dedicated networking events and receptions to exchange ideas, explore partnerships, discuss industry challenges, and build the relationships that drive long-term business success.









Additional events fueling connection include the Emerging Leaders Network Award Ceremony, the Emerging Leaders Network Happy Hour, the 36th Annual Housekeeping Olympics, and the Innovation Program and product showcase.

Join Us in Las Vegas

Registration for ISSA Show North America 2026 is now open. To secure a spot at ISSA Show North America, please visit .

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, ISSA Show North America offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100 education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit . Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About ISSA

With more than 11,000 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Construction by Informa

Construction by Informa is the world-leading B2B event producer serving the global construction and infrastructure industry, valued at over $2 trillion. With ten market leading events and conferences across the United States, and multiple trusted media brands, we connect professionals in residential and commercial construction sectors. The construction portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

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