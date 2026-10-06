USA Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Market - Size, Trends, Strategic Insights, And Forecast (2026-2031) Sic And Gan Demand Fuels 14.9% CAGR And A $646.3 Million Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure long-term SiC/GaN wafer supplies, leverage US incentives and scale 200 mm production to cut costs and capture EV, data center and renewable energy demand

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "USA Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The USA Wide-Bandgap Semiconductors Market is forecast to grow from USD 322.1 million in 2026 to USD 646.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.9%. Market expansion is being supported by the transition from conventional silicon power devices to advanced wide-bandgap materials, particularly silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).

Accelerating vehicle electrification, renewable energy integration, data center expansion, and investment in high-performance industrial power systems are driving demand for wide-bandgap power semiconductors in the USA. Federal programs, including the CHIPS & Science Act and advanced manufacturing tax credits, are also reducing capital investment risks associated with domestic wafer and device production. These incentives are strengthening the competitive position of US manufacturers while encouraging OEMs to source more wafers and semiconductor devices domestically.

Market Growth Drivers

Hybrid and electric vehicle production represents a leading source of demand. SiC and GaN devices support higher switching frequencies, improved thermal performance, greater power density, and lower energy losses compared with conventional silicon technologies. These capabilities make wide-bandgap semiconductors important for EV traction inverters, onboard power systems, and fast-charging infrastructure.

Data centers are another significant growth area as operators seek efficient high-voltage power modules capable of supporting rising computing density and energy requirements. Industrial motor drives, power control systems, solar inverters, grid-connected converters, and renewable energy installations are also increasing their use of wide-bandgap devices to reduce cooling requirements, optimize system size, and improve operating efficiency.

Market Challenges

Tariffs on imported SiC and GaN substrates and epitaxial wafers remain a constraint for US producers. Fluctuating duties, limited availability of high-quality substrates, and raw material supply variability can increase manufacturing costs and disrupt procurement planning. Price volatility may also extend OEM qualification and design cycles, slowing the broader migration from silicon to wide-bandgap semiconductor platforms.

Additional challenges include production ramp requirements for advanced wafer technologies, yield improvement, and the need to establish reliable long-term supply. However, domestic capacity expansion and strategic wafer supply agreements are expected to improve availability and shorten delivery cycles for US customers.

Technology and Segment Insights

The market includes silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN), diamond, gallium oxide, and aluminium nitride technologies. SiC maintains a leading market position because of its high-voltage performance, efficiency, and thermal characteristics. It is particularly well suited to EV traction systems, renewable energy inverters, and industrial power applications. The transition to 150 mm and 200 mm SiC wafer platforms is increasing die output per wafer and supporting lower manufacturing costs.

GaN adoption is expanding across high-frequency and lower-power applications, including fast chargers, telecom power modules, and compact power conversion systems. Continued product innovation is expected to increase the addressable market for GaN devices as manufacturers improve reliability, performance, and production scale.

By application, hybrid and electric vehicles represent the largest near-term opportunity. Data centers, renewable energy generation, and motor drives also provide substantial demand for efficient wide-bandgap power semiconductor solutions. By end-user, automotive and transportation lead market growth, followed by industrial and manufacturing companies and energy and utility organizations investing in renewable systems and grid modernization.

Competitive Landscape

Companies active in the USA Wide-Bandgap Semiconductors Market include Wolfspeed, ROHM (SiCrystal), STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Microchip Technology, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Navitas, Mitsubishi Electric, and Semikron Danfoss. Competition centers on wafer capacity, manufacturing yields, product performance, customer qualification, supply security, and long-term commercial agreements.

Wolfspeed's domestic SiC wafer capacity expansion and CHIPS Act-linked investments reinforce its role in the US supply chain. Infineon and STMicroelectronics are advancing 200 mm SiC production and next-generation SiC MOSFET portfolios, strengthening available supply and expanding device options for automotive, industrial, energy, and data center customers. Vendors that secure long-term wafer supplies, scale qualified production, and deliver differentiated device performance are positioned to benefit from market growth through 2031.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, industry verticals, and purchasing trends

Assessment of competitive strategies, market positioning, and potential market entry approaches

Evaluation of market drivers, supply chain challenges, regulatory developments, and future technology trends

Actionable recommendations supporting investment, expansion, product development, and revenue planning Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations use the report for industry analysis, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory evaluation, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical Data: 2021-2024, Base Year: 2025, Forecast Years: 2026-2031

Market opportunities, constraints, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive positioning, corporate strategies, and market share evaluation

Revenue growth and forecasts across technologies, applications, and end-user segments Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. USA WIDE-BANDGAP POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET BY MATERIAL

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Silicon Carbide

5.3. Gallium Nitride

5.4. Diamond

5.5. Gallium Oxide

5.6. Aluminium Nitride

6. USA WIDE-BANDGAP POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Data Centers

6.3. Renewable Energy Generation

6.4. Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

6.5. Motor Drives

7. USA WIDE-BANDGAP POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET BY END-USERS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive and Transportation

7.3. Industrial and Manufacturing

7.4. Energy and Utilities

7.5. Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

7.6. Aerospace and Defense

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ROHM Semiconductor

9.2. Wolfspeed, Inc.

9.3. STMicroelectronics

9.4. Infineon Technologies AG

9.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.6. Semikron Danfoss

9.7. Texas Instruments

9.8. Analog Devices, Inc.

9.9. Navitas Semiconductor

9.10. Microchip Technology Inc.

10. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



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