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Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As A 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hit Uttarakhand

Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As A 4.9 Magnitude Quake Hit Uttarakhand


2026-10-06 01:31:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Tuesday night, with tremors felt in the national capital and nearby areas. Residents of Delhi took to social media to share that they were left shaken.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at around 10:15 pm. Tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:22 pm IST.

Further details regarding any damage or casualties are awaited.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam's Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS.

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Live Mint

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