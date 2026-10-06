Miami Rare Coin Treasure Hunt, Presented By Stack's Bowers Galleries, October 6Th-10Th

Stack's Bowers Treasure Hunt 2026 Miami Grand Prize

Stack's Bowers Galleries invites treasure hunters in Miami to take part in Treasure Hunt 2026, offering $10,000 in prizes hidden throughout Miami, October 6-10.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stack's Bowers Galleries Launches Treasure Hunt 2026$10,000 in Prizes Hidden Across MiamiStack's Bowers Galleries, legendary dealer in rare coins, gold and silver bullion and currency from all countries for more than nine decades, is inviting treasure hunters across Miami to take part in Treasure Hunt 2026, a citywide scavenger hunt offering $10,000 in prizes hidden throughout Miami, October 6-10.Several iconic locations throughout the city have been selected, and each day during the treasure hunt, a hidden prize certificate will be placed at one of the locations. Stack's Bowers Galleries will be posting clues for each of the hiding places on the firm's showrooms' Instagram page. Each day will be a different location, and the lucky winner can bring their“Stack's Bowers Certificate” to Miami's retail gallery location to receive a numismatic prize. Follow this page for updates every day.Prizes will vary for each day, but the gallery will be giving away $10,000 worth of numismatic collectibles, ranging from an approximate retail value of $300 to a grand prize valued at around $3,500.Starting October 6, participants can follow clues and solve riddles tied to Miami's unique history to uncover their share of $10,000 in hidden prizes.The hunt kicks off in Miami, October 6 through 10, drawing on the region's rich history of shipwreck treasure. (Instagram: stacksbowers_miami)Participants can sign up for exclusive updates and early clues atAbout Stack's Bowers GalleriesStack's Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company's 90+ year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block - The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection and The Battle Born Collection - to name just a few.World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, the Augustana Collection of gold rarities from across western Europe, the Richard Margolis Collection of world coins and medals and The Thos. H. Law Collection. Recently the firm was awarded the privilege of bringing the most valuable world coin collection to auction – the L. E. Bruun Collection.The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Sacramento, Virginia, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Paris and Vancouver. Stack's Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and currency, Ancient coins and World coins and currency in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Spring, Summer and Winter Expos, the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows, and the Maastricht Paper Money shows.Participants can sign up for exclusive updates and early clues at

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Miami Rare Coin Treasure Hunt, Presented by Stack's Bowers Galleries, October 6th-10th News Provided By Publicity Factory October 06, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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