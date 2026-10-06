Bigly Sales Launches An MCP Server So Customers Can Run Their Calling Data From Inside Claude And Other AI Assistants

Ask your AI assistant who picked up, who wants a callback, and how the campaign is doing. It pulls the answer straight from Bigly Sales.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bigly Sales, Inc., the company that runs fully managed AI calling for sales teams, today launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for its platform. What that means in practice is simple. Customers can now plug Bigly Sales into the AI assistant they already use every day and get at their calling data just by asking for it.Want to know how yesterday went? Ask. Need the list of people who said, "call me back Thursday"? Ask for that too. The assistant goes to Bigly Sales, gets the answer, and puts it right there in the chat. Nobody has to log into another dashboard or export a spreadsheet first."Our customers kept telling us the same thing," said Thomas Ryan, CEO of Bigly Sales. "They love what the calls are doing for them, but they don't want one more login. A lot of them are already sitting in Claude or ChatGPT half the day. So we said fine, let's bring Bigly to them. Now a sales manager can type 'who picked up today and wants a demo' and get a real answer without leaving the window they're already in."Why this mattersMCP is the open standard that lets AI assistants connect to outside software. Anthropic released it in late 2024, and OpenAI, Google and Microsoft have all backed it since. It has quickly turned into the way AI tools reach real business data instead of guessing.Here's the thing, though. Most sales software still hasn't built one. Not many AI calling platforms have. So for most teams, the calls happen in one place and the thinking happens somewhere else, and someone ends up copying data back and forth. Bigly Sales customers don't have to do that anymore.What customers can do with itOnce it's connected, a customer can ask their assistant to:. Pull call outcomes, summaries and transcripts for any campaign. Find the leads who showed real interest, or the ones who asked for a follow-up. Add or update contacts and send a fresh list into an active campaign. Check how a campaign is pacing and how many minutes have been usedBigly Sales still runs the calling for its customers, same as always. The MCP doesn't change that. It just means the results are one question away. The server works through each customer's existing account, so the assistant only sees what that account is allowed to see."I really believe AI assistants are going to be how a lot of people run their business," Ryan said. "Not someday. Pretty soon. And if your software can't talk to them, you're going to get skipped. We didn't want to sit around and find out the hard way. We'd rather be early on this one."AvailabilityThe Bigly Sales MCP server is available now to all Bigly Sales customers. It works with Claude, ChatGPT and other MCP-compatible assistants.About Bigly SalesBigly Sales, Inc. is a Miami-based company that runs fully managed AI calling for businesses. Its AI agents make and take calls, qualify leads and book appointments, while the Bigly team handles setup and keeps campaigns running. Learn more at biglysales.Media Contact

Joshua Volpe

Bigly Sales

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Welcome to Bigly Sales

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bigly Sales Launches an MCP Server So Customers Can Run Their Calling Data From Inside Claude and Other AI Assistants News Provided By Bigly Sales INC October 06, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.