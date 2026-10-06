D'andre Lampkin Launches Campaign For Ontario City Council District 3

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) D'Andre Lampkin launches his campaign for Ontario City Council District 3, focusing on public safety, growth, transparency, and community.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- D'Andre Lampkin has officially launched his campaign for Ontario City Council District 3 ahead of the November 3, 2026 election.

Lampkin, an Ontario Planning Commissioner and 17-year Ontario resident, officially qualified for the District 3 ballot earlier this year. His campaign priorities include public safety, responsible growth, infrastructure, government transparency and community engagement.

“Ontario has been my home for 17 years, and I am grateful for every opportunity I have had to serve this community,” Lampkin said.“I am running for City Council because I want to continue listening to residents and working on the issues that affect their neighborhoods and quality of life.”

As an Ontario Planning Commissioner, Lampkin has experience reviewing matters involving land use, development and long-term planning. During the campaign, he has participated in neighborhood listening walks and met with residents to discuss traffic, road conditions, public safety, development and other local concerns.

Lampkin also has more than two decades of law-enforcement and public-safety experience as a Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff. He is a California POST-certified Academy Instructor with professional experience in emergency management, disaster preparedness, major-event planning, and interagency coordination.

His community service includes his work as founder of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 2017. The Foundation supports programs in education, food security, health and wellness, youth development, emergency preparedness, disaster response, and civic engagement. Its programs have provided food assistance to more than 1,100 families and supported higher-education scholarships and disaster recovery initiatives.

Lampkin also serves as Vice Chairman of the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization and has participated in emergency preparedness and recovery efforts.

In September, Lampkin's campaign launched the Ontario Development Transparency Dashboard, an independent online resource that organizes publicly available planning and development records. The campaign-created dashboard allows residents to review development information and access underlying public records when available. It is not an official City of Ontario website.

“Residents should be able to find information about decisions affecting their communities and have the opportunity to ask informed questions,” Lampkin said.“Making public information easier to access is an important part of encouraging greater participation in local government.”

Lampkin plans to continue meeting with District 3 residents and participating in community events in the months leading up to the election.

D'Andre Lampkin is a qualified candidate for Ontario City Council District 3 in the November 3, 2026 election.

For more information about D'Andre Lampkin and his campaign, visit LampkinForOntario.

About D'Andre Lampkin

D'Andre Lampkin is an Ontario Planning Commissioner, Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff, California POST-certified Academy Instructor, emergency-management professional, business owner, and founder of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. A 17-year Ontario resident, his professional and community service span public safety, municipal planning, emergency preparedness, and nonprofit leadership.



Lexi Walker

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D'Andre Lampkin Launches Campaign for Ontario City Council District 3 News Provided By WebiMax October 06, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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