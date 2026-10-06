TBH Global Signs Cooperation MOU With Da Nang City In Silicon Valley, USA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TBH Global and Da Nang City, Vietnam, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) setting out how the two sides will work together to attract international investment, expand trade and raise Da Nang's profile with global business audiences.Authorized representatives of both parties signed the agreement on September 21, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco. The signing took place during the "Da Nang – Silicon Valley Innovation & Expert Network" forum, organized by Da Nang City with the support of the Consulate General of Vietnam in San Francisco. The forum brought together Da Nang City leaders, technology experts, venture capital funds and the Vietnamese innovation community in Silicon Valley. MOUs between Da Nang and Silicon Valley-based investment funds were signed as part of the program.Da Nang is already one of Vietnam's leading tourism destinations and now aims to grow as a center for investment, high-tech industry and innovation. Under the MOU, TBH Global will draw on its investment network, trade relationships and media platforms to support the city's development strategy.Three areas of cooperationInvestment. TBH Global will help identify and mobilize domestic and international capital for projects aligned with Da Nang's development priorities. Potential sectors include industrial infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, logistics, supply chains, supporting industries and innovation.International trade. TBH Global will help Da Nang businesses connect with international suppliers and buyers, and bring Da Nang products and brands to overseas markets, starting with the United States.Global brand. Through its English-language news platforms and partner network, TBH Global will promote Da Nang's investment environment, businesses and development potential to international investors and business audiences."Da Nang is already well known around the world as a destination. Our aim is to help investors and businesses see it just as clearly as a place to build, manufacture and innovate," a TBH Global spokesperson said.From San Francisco to Da NangThe forum's focus on technology, venture capital and expert networks matches the goals of the partnership: bringing U.S. capital, markets and know-how to Da Nang. Following the signing, the two sides will work to identify priority projects and agree on the next steps for putting the agreement into practice.About TBH GlobalTBH Global is an investment, trade and media company that connects capital, markets and media between Vietnam and the world. Its business rests on three complementary pillars. In investment, it mobilizes capital for industrial, technology and infrastructure projects. In international trade, it helps businesses reach new suppliers, buyers and markets. In media, it runs a portfolio of English-language news platforms covering business, investment, technology, energy and real estate. Learn more at .About Da NangDa Nang is one of Vietnam's centrally governed cities and a major economic hub of central Vietnam. It has an international seaport and airport, an established tourism industry and a growing technology and innovation sector.

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TBH Global Signs Cooperation MOU with Da Nang City in Silicon Valley, USA News Provided By Press Release Co. October 06, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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