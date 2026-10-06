Clickrush Marketing Expands Beyond Insurance Marketing Into Helping Sports & Training Facilities With Marketing

Clickrush Marketing Founder Victor Gonzalez

Fort Myers-based agency expands its local SEO and reputation-management model into Sports & Training Facilities, with Dentists & Doctors under evaluation next.

- Victor GonzalezFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clickrush Marketing, the Fort Myers-based local SEO and reputation-management agency known as "the agency behind the agency," today announced it is expanding its service model beyond its roots in the insurance industry. The agency is adding Sports & Training businesses, including batting cages, baseball facilities, privately owned gyms, and sports apps, as a new target vertical, with Dentists & Doctors under evaluation as a further expansion.Since 2022, Clickrush has built its reputation serving independent insurance agencies, delivering Google Business Profile optimization, local SEO, reputation management, listings and directory management, and paid advertising to agency owners looking to grow beyond lead-vendor relationships and referral partners. The agency's local SEO team tracks ranking performance for every client through geo-grid scanning, giving owners visibility into exactly how their local search visibility changes over time.The move into Sports & Training applies that same playbook to businesses that depend on local discovery and reputation to fill their schedules: batting cages, baseball facilities, privately owned gyms, and sports-focused apps among them. Clickrush is also evaluating Dentists & Doctors as a future vertical, extending its model to other appointment-driven local businesses as natural fits.The expansion comes as Clickrush rolls out a broader "Growth System" offer, bundling local SEO with CRM and automation tools, speed-to-lead systems, and appointment setting into a single, outcome-focused retainer, and as the agency builds out an AI-powered receptionist to handle inbound calls."We built Clickrush inside the insurance industry, and that gave us a playbook that works anywhere local visibility and reputation drive the phone to ring," said Victor Gonzalez, founder and CEO of Clickrush Marketing. "Sports and training businesses live and die by local search just like insurance agents do, and we're bringing the same hands-on approach to helping them get found and get booked."About Clickrush MarketingClickrush Marketing is a Fort Myers, Florida-based local SEO and reputation-management agency operating as "the agency behind the agency." Founded by Victor Gonzalez, a former professional baseball player and 12-year licensed insurance agent, Clickrush serves independent agencies and local businesses with Google Business Profile optimization, local SEO, reputation management, listings and directory management, and paid advertising. The agency's team includes dedicated GBP Specialists and a Local SEO Specialist supporting clients across the country.

Victor Gonzalez

Clickrush Marketing

+1 401-249-0621

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Clickrush Marketing Expands Beyond Insurance Marketing Into Helping Sports & Training Facilities With Marketing News Provided By Clickrush Marketing October 06, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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