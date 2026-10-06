Family Entertainment Giant Main Event To Open Newest California Location In Brea

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BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Main Event, the ultimate destination for family entertainment, games, and dining, is proud to announce its expanding presence in California with a brand-new location in Brea. Situated at 245 W Birch St, the new center will officially open its doors on Monday, November 16. The company is currently seeking energetic individuals to join the team, with front and back-of-house positions available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, games and bowling attendants, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application atThe food and entertainment hub located at 245 W Birch St, Brea, CA 92821, will offer nonstop fun with activities including laser tag, bowling, arcade games, and more. Guests can also enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar, which serves an array of dishes, including Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, the Overloaded Cheese Pizza, Funnel Cake Fries, and drinks like the Cotton Candy Shirley Temple and Margarita Flight. Main Event is a leading family entertainment center offering shared experiences that connect friends and family and challenge each other through interactive games while indulging in delicious food and drinks.“We are thrilled to expand the Main Event footprint further into California with this fantastic new location in Brea,” said Mark Medina, General Manager of the Brea Main Event.“We are building a dynamic, high-energy team dedicated to delivering top-tier guest service and creating unforgettable moments for families across the region.”Main Event offers excellent benefits, including:- A FUN culture with great Teammates- Free Games- 50% off Food & Activities- Flexible Schedules with Competitive pay- Paid Time Off- Tuition Reimbursement and a College partnership- Free GED- Pet Insurance- Medical Benefits- 401K Plan- Employee Assistance Program- Paid Parental Leave & More!For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates over 66 locations in 23 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 185 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location.Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.For more information about each brand, visit and .

Brianne Barbakoff

Main Event

+1 305-631-2283

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Family Entertainment Giant Main Event to Open Newest California Location in Brea News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 06, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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