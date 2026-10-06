USHBC Releases New Texas Member Poll Showing Talarico Ahead As Economic Pressures Weigh On Hispanic Business Owners

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) today released its second Texas Member Midterm Pulse survey, showing James Talarico leading Ken Paxton 47% to 42% among participating Texas Hispanic business owners. Talarico's lead narrowed from seven points in June to five points, with 11% of respondents still undecided.Conducted September 12–26, 2026, the survey finds that affordability and energy costs remain the leading concern across party lines. Fifty-three percent of respondents say business conditions are worse than a year ago, 68% report a negative impact from tariffs, and 63% say immigration enforcement is affecting their workforce.“Understanding the Hispanic vote is essential to understanding Texas, and understanding Texas is essential to understanding where our country may be headed,” said Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC.“Texas carries significant electoral and economic weight. It can also serve as a litmus test for the national mood, particularly on affordability, immigration and economic opportunity. The implications extend beyond our borders, with the world watching how American voters respond to these challenges. Hispanic business owners are an important part of that story, and their concerns deserve to be heard.”Both candidates gained support as fewer respondents remained undecided. Among Independents, Talarico leads 39% to 25%, while 36% remain undecided. Economic pressures are translating into business decisions: 64% of respondents have raised prices, 52% have delayed investment or expansion, and 48% have reduced hiring over the past year.“These findings reinforce why we convened our In Dialogue: Texas conversations with both Senate candidates,” Palomarez said.“Our separate, one-on-one discussions gave the public an opportunity to compare their responses to core questions about the economy, immigration, energy and the future of small business. This poll provides another piece of that picture: what participating Hispanic business owners are experiencing, what matters to them and where their support currently stands. Neither candidate can take that support for granted.”Respondents were Texas Hispanic business owners and USHBC members. View the survey's raw data, summary tables and key crosstabs.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine Machado O'Hara

The Oxígeno Project

+1 973-753-0488

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USHBC Releases New Texas Member Poll Showing Talarico Ahead as Economic Pressures Weigh on Hispanic Business Owners News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council October 06, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.