European Union (EU)-Morocco: 2Nd High-Level Security Dialogue In Brussels

On 6 October, the 2nd EU-Morocco High-Level Security Dialogue was held in Brussels.

Building on the 1st EU-Morocco High-Level Security Dialogue in May 2024 and the EU-Morocco Association Council held in January this year, this iteration forms part of a shared commitment to strengthen political consultations and enhanced co-operation on peace and security.

The delegations exchanged views on respective peace and security engagements in the Maghreb and in Africa, including the Sahel region. The talks also covered the security situation in the Middle East, including Iran, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lebanon and Syria, as well as in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the EU and Moroccan representatives engaged on several areas of cooperation, such as countering terrorism and violent extremism, coordination on international cyber issues, and non-proliferation and disarmament.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a rules-based international order, to effective multilateralism, to the role of the United Nations and its Charter, and to respect for international law. They also agreed to deepen their cooperation in international and regional fora, particularly in the Euro-Mediterranean area, and with their African partners, to advance long-term stability, peace and security.

The EU-Morocco High-Level Security Dialogue takes place on a regular basis, alternating between Rabat and Brussels.

The meeting was co-chaired by Director Cosmin Dobran, Director for Peace, Partnerships and Crisis Management at the European External Action Service, and Ismail Chekkori, Director of Global Issues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union.