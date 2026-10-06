United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With Zimbabwe And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Helicopter Crash
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Zimbabwe following a helicopter crash, which resulted in a number of deaths.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Zimbabwe and its people over this tragedy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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