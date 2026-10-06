PM Modi To Address Nation Tomorrow BJP Plans 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' Across Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation virtually on October 7 as Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organises a 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' across all districts and metropolitan areas to mark his completion of 25 years in public life, party leaders said on Tuesday.

PM Modi will address the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' at around 9 a.m. and administer a collective pledge for the creation of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

The Prime Minister's address will be broadcast live at the departure points of the yatra across the state.

The programme is part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being organised to mark 25 years of his public service, first as the Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequently as the country's Prime Minister.

Before PM Modi's address, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will also address the gathering.

Following the Prime Minister's address, local leaders will light the 'Seva Jyot', after which the 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' will begin from designated locations in each district and metropolitan area.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in the Ahmedabad programme at Pujya Pramukh Swami Marg-Riverfront Road near Riverfront House, between Gandhi Bridge and Nehru Bridge.

State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma will attend the programme at the Arts and Commerce College on New Civil Hospital Road in Himatnagar of Sabarkantha district.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will participate in the programme at Shri Vardayini Mataji Temple in Rupal village of Gandhinagar district.

State BJP General Secretaries Aniruddh Dave, Prashant Korat, Ajay Brahmbhatt and Hitendrasinh Chouhan will attend programmes in Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara respectively.

State Ministers, BJP office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, party leaders, workers and local residents are also expected to participate at designated locations.

Separately, state government spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani said the Prime Minister would address the country through the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' and administer a collective pledge for 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

"Programmes had been planned in every district of Gujarat. The yatra would be launched after the Prime Minister's address, with local leaders lighting the 'Seva Jyoti'," he said.

The nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', which began on September 17, will also conclude on October 7 at Vadnagar in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the government said.

The two locations are associated with PM Modi's birthplace and political career.

In Vadnagar, the concluding programme will include a water offering at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Chief Minister Patel, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi, State BJP President Vishwakarma and Yatra In-charge V.D. Sharma are scheduled to attend.

"Social activities such as tree plantation, cleanliness drives, water conservation, cow service and services at old-age homes had also been undertaken by young people as part of the campaign," he noted.