Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 4.7 Billion On Critical Minerals And Infrastructure Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infrastructure renewal, critical-minerals security and export demand drive adoption of energy-efficient, automated and space-saving processing equipment

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 4.8% from 2026-2035. Market value is expected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2035, supported by infrastructure renewal, critical minerals investment, equipment exports, and the adoption of automated and low-energy processing technologies.

Japan's programme to renew ageing highways, bridges, coastal protection systems, and other civil infrastructure is sustaining demand for construction aggregates and related processing machinery. Extensive infrastructure built during the 1960s and 1970s-era requires ongoing rehabilitation, supporting equipment investment across domestic limestone, granite, and basalt quarries.

Market growth is also being shaped by Japan's Critical Minerals Strategy. The initiative allocates JPY 820 billion, approximately USD 5.6 billion, to strengthen critical mineral supply chains through 2030. This investment is encouraging mineral prospecting, resource development, and processing capacity for lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earth elements required by Japan's battery manufacturing and clean energy industries.

Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 3.2 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 4.7 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 4.8% Leading Regional Market: Kanto Region at approximately 35%

Regional Market Insights

The Kanto Region accounted for the largest share of the Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market in 2025. Representing approximately 35% of national market value, the region benefits from the concentration of equipment manufacturers across Greater Tokyo and the wider Kanto industrial zone. It is also home to major mining groups, engineering companies, procurement organisations, and corporate decision-makers responsible for selecting mineral processing systems.

Construction activity in the Tokyo metropolitan area further strengthens regional demand. High material consumption across transport, commercial, residential, and civil engineering projects supports continued procurement of crushing, screening, classification, and separation equipment.

Equipment and Mineral Segment Analysis

Crushing Equipment holds the largest share by equipment type. Demand is led by Japan's construction aggregates sector, which requires primary and secondary crushing systems to process materials for roads, buildings, cement production, and major civil engineering projects. The country's extensive quarry network across Honshu and Kyushu provides a stable customer base for replacement systems, plant upgrades, and energy-efficient machinery.

Iron Ore represents the largest mineral segment by equipment procurement value. Japan's integrated steel industry requires substantial ore preparation and sintering capacity to support high-volume production and stringent material specifications. Copper Ore is forecast to be the fastest-growing mineral segment as government policy encourages domestic and Pacific island resource development to improve long-term supply security.

Technology and Export Opportunities

Japanese manufacturers are increasing investment in automated controls, advanced monitoring, energy-efficient drives, and space-efficient plant configurations. These developments align with Japan's 2030 GHG reduction targets for the industrial sector while addressing the operational requirements of compact quarry and processing sites.

The country's internationally-oriented capital equipment industry also provides a significant growth platform. Companies including Komatsu, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and IHI Corporation supply Japanese-engineered mineral processing machinery to customers in Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, and other mining regions. Export demand is being supported by mining investment, industrial mineral development, and the need for reliable equipment capable of meeting demanding safety, productivity, and environmental standards.

Over the forecast period, infrastructure renewal will remain a stable foundation for domestic equipment demand, while critical minerals projects and international sales will create additional expansion opportunities. Manufacturers that combine automation, lower energy consumption, compact system design, and lifecycle service capabilities will be well positioned in the Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Mineral Processing Equipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type



Historical Trends (2018-2025) and Forecast Trends (2026-2033) by:



Crushing Equipment



Grinding Equipment



Screening & Classification Equipment



Separation Equipment Others

Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Application



Historical Trends (2018-2025) and Forecast Trends (2026-2033) by:



Mining



Construction



Recycling Cement Production

Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Mineral Type



Historical Trends (2018-2025) and Forecast Trends (2026-2033) by:



Iron Ore



Copper Ore



Zinc/Lead Ore



Coal Others

Japan Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Region



Historical Trends (2018-2025) and Forecast Trends (2026-2033) by:



Kanto Region



Kansai Region



Chubu Region Kyushu Region

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Japan Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Profile Coverage





Company Overview





Product Portfolio





Demographic Reach and Achievements



Certifications



Komatsu Ltd.



IHI Corporation



Kawasaki Heavy Industries



Sandvik AB



Metso Corporation



JX Nippon Mining & Metals



Hitachi Construction Machinery



Nippon Coke & Engineering Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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