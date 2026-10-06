Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share And Forecast 2026-2030 - Q2 2026 Update Market To Reach US$938.6 Million By 2030 As Charging Investment Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinpoint high-return opportunities in Portugal's EV segments and charging networks using 100+ KPIs, granular benchmarking, adoption trends and competitive insights

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in Portugal is forecast to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$726.2 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to maintain a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2030. Portugal's electric vehicle market value is projected to increase from US$679.6 million in 2025 to approximately US$938.6 million by the end of 2030.

This data-centric report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Portugal electric vehicle market, including vehicle sales, transaction value, EV penetration, charging infrastructure, technology adoption and competitive positioning. More than 100 KPIs support market sizing, forecasting, benchmarking and strategic decision-making across the country's expanding electric mobility ecosystem.

The analysis covers passenger electric vehicles, commercial electric vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric buses. It also evaluates market performance by vehicle drive type, vehicle class, passenger car category, commercial vehicle type, powertrain, propulsion type, distance range, charging type, vehicle connectivity and city tier.

Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Coverage



Total vehicle and electric vehicle market size

Electric vehicle transaction value and sales volume

EV penetration within the total vehicle market

Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles

Small, Medium, Crossover, Large and SUV Electric Vehicles

Light Duty, Medium Duty and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Low-Priced, Mid-Priced and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid and Combined Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and other propulsion types

Vehicle ranges of Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles and Above 300 Miles

Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities and Tier 3 Cities

Vehicle connectivity analysis includes Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity. These datasets help identify the technologies influencing connected mobility, energy integration and smart transportation development in Portugal.

Portugal Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Analysis

The report examines charging infrastructure market value, charging station deployment and the number of charging points across Portugal. Coverage includes AC and DC charging infrastructure, fixed and portable installations, charging speed, connector standards, network connectivity and vehicle-specific charging requirements.



Residential Charging Locations

Retail and Destination Charging Locations

On-Street Charging Locations

Workplace Charging Locations

Fleet Depot Charging Locations

Slow, Fast, Rapid and Ultra-Rapid Charging Infrastructure

Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck and Bus Charging Infrastructure

Level 1 AC Charging and Level 2 AC Charging

CCS, CHAdeMO and GB/T Charging Infrastructure Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure and Smart Charging Infrastructure

The competitive landscape provides key player market share analysis for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 allow stakeholders to compare vehicle categories, monitor infrastructure scalability and identify emerging opportunities in Portugal's electric mobility market.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market intelligence: Assess macroeconomic conditions, regulatory frameworks, vehicle electrification, charging network expansion and consumer adoption through a consolidated set of market indicators.

Granular market segmentation: Compare performance across vehicle types, pricing classes, powertrains, propulsion technologies, distance ranges, connectivity models and city tiers.

Charging network benchmarking: Evaluate charging stations, charging points, AC and DC deployment, installation models, charging speeds, connector types and smart charging adoption.

Adoption and readiness analysis: Examine the influence of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, charging accessibility, battery affordability, urban mobility requirements and fleet electrification.

Forecasting and KPI tracking: Use historical and forecast data to identify growth patterns, segment-level opportunities, infrastructure requirements and technology transitions through 2030. Decision-ready data: Support financial modeling, market entry planning, product development, partnership evaluation, infrastructure deployment and investment strategy.

Developed using industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform, the research delivers an unbiased view of Portugal's electric vehicle industry. The structured databook is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors seeking actionable insight into market growth, competitive dynamics and investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Portugal Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Portugal Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Portugal Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Portugal Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Portugal Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Portugal Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Portugal Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Portugal Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Portugal All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Portugal Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Portugal Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Portugal Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Portugal Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Portugal Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Portugal Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Portugal SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Portugal Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Portugal Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Portugal Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Portugal Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Portugal Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Portugal Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Portugal Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Portugal Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Portugal Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Portugal Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Portugal Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Portugal Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Portugal Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Portugal Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Portugal Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Portugal Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Portugal Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Portugal Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Portugal Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Portugal Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Portugal Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Portugal Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Portugal Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Portugal Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Portugal Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Portugal Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Portugal Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Portugal Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Portugal Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Portugal On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Portugal Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Portugal Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Portugal Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Portugal Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Portugal Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Portugal Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Portugal Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Portugal Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Portugal Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Portugal Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Portugal Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Portugal Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Portugal Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Portugal Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Portugal Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Portugal Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Portugal Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Portugal Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Portugal Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Portugal Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Portugal Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Portugal Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Portugal Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Portugal Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Portugal Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Portugal Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Portugal Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Portugal Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Portugal Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Portugal Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]



List of Tables [70]

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