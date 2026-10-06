Structural Heart Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2036 11.2% CAGR Powers Growth To USD 48.2 Billion As TAVR And LAA Closure Adoption Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting mitral, tricuspid and LAA closure innovations, expanding clinical indications, and pursuing startup acquisitions and imaging partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Structural Heart Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Structural Heart Devices market is estimated at USD 16.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 48.2 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of valvular heart disease, an aging global population, expanding clinical indications, and continued innovation in minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures.

Transcatheter heart valves, annuloplasty rings, septal occluders, and left atrial appendage closure devices are increasingly used to treat aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, congenital heart defects, and other structural cardiac conditions. Adoption is accelerating as hospitals and specialized cardiac centers seek alternatives to open-heart surgery that can improve procedural outcomes and expand treatment access across a broader range of patient risk profiles.

Structural Heart Devices Market Dynamics

Aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation are more prevalent among older adults, creating sustained demand for valve repair and replacement procedures. The expansion of transcatheter aortic valve replacement from high-risk patients to intermediate-risk and low-risk populations has substantially increased the eligible patient base. Smaller, more flexible delivery systems and advances in imaging are also helping clinicians manage complex patient anatomies and improve procedural precision.

Market adoption remains affected by the high cost of devices, hospitalization, specialized imaging, and multidisciplinary care. Limited reimbursement in some emerging markets can restrict patient access, while complications such as stroke and conduction disturbances requiring permanent pacemaker implantation remain clinical concerns. Manufacturers must also navigate stringent, costly, and time-consuming regulatory pathways before introducing new structural heart technologies.

Significant opportunities are emerging in transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve therapies, which remain less mature than the TAVR segment. Left atrial appendage closure devices are also expected to record strong demand as alternatives to long-term oral anticoagulation for stroke prevention in eligible atrial fibrillation patients.

Product, Indication, and End User Insights

Heart valve devices account for the largest market share, supported by the established clinical performance and high unit value of transcatheter valves. TAVR represents more than 50% of total market revenue. Occluders and closure devices are forecast to achieve significant growth as left atrial appendage closure procedures expand and septal occluders gain wider use in treating patent foramen ovale and atrial septal defect.

Valvular heart disease represents a leading indication due to its prevalence among aging populations, affecting an estimated 13% of people aged 75 and older. Hospitals with dedicated structural heart programs remain the primary end users because these procedures require coordinated expertise across interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, imaging, anesthesia, and postoperative care.

Regional Structural Heart Devices Market Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global Structural Heart Devices market. Its leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement frameworks, strong adoption of cardiovascular technologies, and the presence of major medical device manufacturers. Europe is expected to maintain steady growth through established structural heart programs and expanding clinical experience across key national markets.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036, driven by increasing medical technology investment in China and India, healthcare digitalization, improving cardiac care infrastructure, and a growing geriatric population. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to generate emerging opportunities as hospitals invest in specialized cardiovascular services and structural heart programs.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by device safety, procedural outcomes, clinical evidence, portfolio breadth, and the ability to treat diverse patient anatomies. Leading companies are investing in clinical trials to expand approved indications, acquiring specialized technology businesses, forming partnerships with imaging providers, and pursuing geographic expansion.

Key companies profiled include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Terumo Corporation. The report evaluates their device portfolios, clinical pipelines, partnerships, acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and recent business developments.

Report Benefits



Provides structural heart devices market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses demographic, clinical, regulatory, and technological growth factors.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by product, indication, end user, and region.

Examines TAVR, mitral and tricuspid therapies, septal occluders, and left atrial appendage closure devices.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, clinical progress, and competitive strategy. Supports investment planning, product development, partnerships, market entry, and business expansion.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Structural Heart Devices market develop from 2026 to 2036?

Which clinical, demographic, and technological trends are accelerating adoption?

What cost, reimbursement, regulatory, and procedural challenges may limit growth?

Which products, indications, end users, and regions offer the strongest opportunities?

How are leading companies using clinical trials, acquisitions, partnerships, and innovation to improve their competitive positions? How can medical device manufacturers, hospitals, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders use market intelligence to guide long-term strategy?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency and Pricing

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Sources

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Market Sizing & Forecasting

2.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.2. Top-down Approach

2.4. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.5. Assumptions & Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.3. Geographic Outlook

3.4. Competitive Insights

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Valvular Heart Disease

4.2.1.2. Expansion of TAVI/TAVR Indications to Low-Risk Patient Groups

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost of Transcatheter Procedures and Financial Burden on Healthcare Systems

4.2.2.2. Risk of Procedural Complications such as Stroke and Conduction Disturbances

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emerging Therapies for Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Repair/Replacement (TMVR/TTVR)

4.2.3.2. Rapid Growth of LAA Closure Devices as an Alternative to Anticoagulation

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Navigating Stringent Regulatory Approval Pathways for Structural Heart Innovations

4.2.4.2. Shortage of Specialized Heart Teams and Interventional Cardiologists

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Structural Heart Devices Market Assessment, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Heart Valve Devices

5.2.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVI/TAVR)

5.2.2. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair/Replacement (TMVR)

5.2.3. Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair/Replacement (TTVR)

5.3. Annuloplasty Rings

5.4. Occluders and Closure Devices

5.4.1. LAA Closure Devices

5.4.2. Septal Occluders

5.5. Others

6. Structural Heart Devices Market Assessment, by Indication

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Valvular Heart Disease

6.2.1. Aortic Stenosis

6.2.2. Mitral Regurgitation

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Cardiomyopathy

6.4. Congenital Heart Defects

6.5. Others

7. Structural Heart Devices Market Assessment, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Cardiac Centers

7.4. Academic & Research Institutions

8. Structural Heart Devices Market Assessment, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Singapore

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.6. South Korea

8.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. UAE

8.6.2. Saudi Arabia

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Rest of MEA

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Strategic Developments

9.4.1. Product Launches & Enhancements

9.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

9.4.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

10.2. Medtronic plc

10.3. Abbott Laboratories

10.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

10.5. Terumo Corporation

10.6. Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

10.7. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

10.8. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

10.9. Artivion, Inc.

10.10. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

10.11. Occlutech Holding AG

10.12. JenaValve Technology, Inc.

10.13. Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.

10.14. HighLife SAS

10.15. 4C Medical Technologies, Inc.

10.16. Cardiac Dimensions, Inc.

10.17. NeoChord, Inc.

10.18. Foldax, Inc.

10.19. Other Emerging Structural Heart Devices Companies

11. Appendix

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