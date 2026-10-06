Global Drug-Coated Balloon Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 2.95 Billion At 8.7% CAGR As Sirolimus Innovation And Stent-Less Therapies Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target sirolimus-coated balloons, coronary and outpatient applications, and Asia-Pacific expansion; prioritize partnerships, clinical evidence and coating innovation

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug-Coated Balloon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Drug-Coated Balloon Market is projected to grow from USD 1.28 billion in 2026 to USD 2.95 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing clinical adoption of stent-less treatment strategies.

Drug-coated balloons (DCBs) are gaining clinical acceptance for peripheral artery disease (PAD), coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR), and complex vascular lesions. Their ability to deliver antiproliferative drugs locally, reduce restenosis, preserve vessel anatomy, and avoid permanent implants is strengthening demand across interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular care. Advances in balloon coatings, catheter design, drug transfer efficiency, lesion preparation, and intravascular imaging are also improving procedural performance and long-term outcomes.

Drug-Coated Balloon Market Dynamics

Key growth drivers include the increasing incidence of peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease, the rising prevalence of diabetes-related vascular complications, and higher procedural volumes at hospitals and specialized cardiac centers. Expansion of catheterization laboratory infrastructure and improved access to advanced cardiovascular treatment are further supporting global market development.

Technological innovation remains central to competition. Manufacturers are advancing paclitaxel-coated and sirolimus-coated balloon platforms, drug carrier formulations, surface coating methods, catheter deliverability, and lesion preparation technologies. Investment in next-generation sirolimus-coated balloons is expected to accelerate as clinical evidence expands across coronary and peripheral vascular applications.

Market growth may be moderated by the cost of advanced technologies, stringent regulatory approval processes, reimbursement variability, and continued scrutiny of long-term safety and effectiveness. Patient selection, procedural complexity, physician training, and the need for robust clinical evidence also influence adoption. However, growing utilization in coronary ISR, small vessel disease, bifurcation lesions, and peripheral interventions is creating substantial opportunities for medical device companies and investors.

Product and Application Insights

The market is segmented by product type into paclitaxel-coated balloons, sirolimus-coated balloons, and other drug-coated balloon technologies. Paclitaxel-coated balloons retain a significant market share due to established clinical evidence, broad regulatory acceptance, and extensive use in PAD and coronary ISR procedures. Sirolimus-coated balloons are expected to record the fastest growth, supported by increasing clinical adoption, a favorable safety profile, and expanding evidence of long-term efficacy.

By application, peripheral artery disease represents the largest segment. Growth is driven by the prevalence of lower limb arterial disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease, together with widespread use of DCBs in femoropopliteal interventions. Coronary artery disease is also expected to register strong growth as drug-coated balloons become more widely adopted for ISR, small vessel disease, bifurcation lesions, and other complex coronary procedures.

Hospitals and cardiac centers account for the largest end-user share because of their advanced cardiovascular infrastructure, experienced specialists, and high volumes of complex endovascular procedures. Cardiac catheterization laboratories are expanding alongside demand for imaging-guided interventions. Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to achieve notable growth as more minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures move to efficient, cost-focused outpatient settings.

Regional Drug-Coated Balloon Market Outlook

North America holds a significant position in the global Drug-Coated Balloon Market, supported by advanced cardiovascular care, favorable reimbursement conditions, widespread use of minimally invasive interventions, and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers. Continued research, product innovation, and investment in interventional cardiology are expected to reinforce regional demand.

Europe is demonstrating stable growth due to supportive clinical guidelines, access to specialized cardiovascular services, healthcare modernization, and early adoption of drug-coated balloon technologies for PAD and coronary ISR.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional growth through 2036. Major contributing factors include the rising burden of cardiovascular disease, higher healthcare expenditure, expanding catheterization laboratory capacity, and improving access to interventional cardiology services. Greater awareness of vascular disease diagnosis and treatment is also creating opportunities across developing economies.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer attractive long-term prospects as governments and healthcare organizations invest in cardiovascular infrastructure and advanced medical technologies. Increasing diagnosis of peripheral and coronary artery diseases, combined with partnerships between healthcare providers and device manufacturers, is expected to support adoption.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by product innovation, geographic expansion, clinical evidence generation, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development investment. Manufacturers are prioritizing improved drug transfer, advanced coating technologies, enhanced catheter deliverability, broader clinical indications, and physician education. Strategic collaborations with hospitals, research institutions, and cardiovascular specialists are helping companies accelerate commercialization and strengthen market presence.

Key companies profiled include B. Braun SE, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Cordis Corporation, Concept Medical Inc., Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited, and iVascular S.L.U.

Report Benefits



Provides global Drug-Coated Balloon Market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulatory developments, and reimbursement trends.

Identifies high-growth product, application, end-user, and geographic segments.

Evaluates paclitaxel-coated and sirolimus-coated balloon innovation and adoption.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, strategy, technology, and regional presence. Supports investment planning, market expansion, partnership evaluation, and product development.

The report delivers actionable intelligence for medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders. It addresses the market's growth trajectory, emerging technologies, leading regional opportunities, competitive positioning, and strategic developments expected to influence the global drug-coated balloon industry through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.2. Top-down Approach

2.4. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Segmental Summary

3.3. Regional Summary

3.4. Competitive Snapshot

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Clinical Preference for 'Stent-less' Therapies in Peripheral Arteries

4.2.1.2. Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Associated Complex Small Vessel Disease

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lingering Safety Concerns and Regulatory Scrutiny Regarding Paclitaxel-Coated Devices

4.2.2.2. High Cost of DCBs and Budgetary Constraints in Healthcare Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Expansion into Primary Coronary Interventions and Small Vessel Disease

4.2.3.2. Development of Next-Generation Sirolimus-Coated Balloons with Advanced Nanotechnology

4.2.4. Trends

4.2.4.1. Rapid Clinical Adoption of Sirolimus-Coated Balloons in Complex Interventions

4.2.4.2. Shift Toward Outpatient Peripheral Vascular Procedures in ASCs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Outlook and Reimbursement Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Drug-Coated Balloon Market, by Product Type

5.1. Paclitaxel-Coated Balloons

5.2. Sirolimus-Coated Balloons

6. Global Drug-Coated Balloon Market, by Application

6.1. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

6.2. Coronary In-Stent Restenosis (ISR)

6.3. Coronary Small Vessel Disease

6.4. Neurovascular Interventions

6.5. Others

7. Global Drug-Coated Balloon Market, by End User

7.1. Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.3. Specialty Clinics

8. Global Drug-Coated Balloon Market, by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Mexico

8.4.4. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. UAE

8.5.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Players Strategies

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Strategic Developments

9.4. Competitive Benchmarking

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Medtronic plc

10.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

10.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

10.4. Abbott Laboratories

10.5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.6. Cook Medical

10.7. Terumo Corporation

10.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

10.9. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

10.10. Cordis (Hellman & Friedman)

10.11. Concept Medical Inc.

10.12. Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited

10.13. Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

10.14. iVascular S.L.U.

10.15. Cardionovum GmbH

10.16. Eurocor Tech GmbH

10.17. Hexacath

10.18. Surmodics, Inc.

10.19. Teleflex Incorporated

10.20. Endocor GmbH

11. Appendix

12. Key Questions Answered

For more information about this report visit

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