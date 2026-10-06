Battery Energy Storage (BESS) Market For Data Centers - Global Industry Forecast, 2026-2036 AI Power Demand Drives 14.2% CAGR And An $18.79 Billion Opportunity By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peak shaving, demand response and grid services can improve BESS ROI, while AI load management, renewable integration and diesel replacement unlock new opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Energy Storage (BESS) Market for Data Centers - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the global battery energy storage market for data centers is projected to reach USD 18.79 billion by 2036, up from USD 4.96 billion in 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Market expansion is being driven by rising data center electricity consumption associated with artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Additional growth factors include the transition from legacy lead-acid UPS batteries to lithium-ion and next-generation battery technologies, increasing renewable energy integration, and stronger sustainability commitments among hyperscale data center operators.

The market covers stationary battery systems deployed within or directly serving data center facilities, including lithium-ion UPS systems, large-scale platforms for peak shaving and demand response, and purpose-built energy buffer systems for AI infrastructure. Although high initial capital costs and battery safety concerns may limit adoption, specialized AI load management solutions and regulatory efforts to phase out diesel backup generators are expected to create substantial opportunities.

Battery Technology Outlook

The market is segmented by battery technology into lithium-ion, lead-acid, flow batteries, sodium-ion, and other technologies. Lithium-ion is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by its energy density, cycle life, and growing adoption across mission-critical data center facilities.

Flow batteries are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Their growth will be supported by demand for long-duration energy storage at hyperscale campuses, particularly for renewable energy firming and extended backup power. The report also assesses lithium-ion chemistries such as LFP, NMC, and NCA; VRLA and advanced lead-acid batteries; vanadium redox, zinc-bromine, and other flow battery systems; and sodium-ion technologies.

Application and Data Center Analysis

By application, UPS & backup power is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 as operators continue to prioritize uptime, resilience, and mission-critical reliability. AI load management is forecast to register the fastest growth, driven by the need to manage sub-second load fluctuations and power spikes generated by high-density GPU clusters.

Other major applications include peak shaving & demand response, renewable energy integration, grid services & frequency regulation, and supporting energy requirements across increasingly complex data center environments.

The report evaluates adoption across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers. Capacity segments include below 1 MW, 1 MW-10 MW, and above 10 MW, providing insight into deployment trends ranging from distributed edge facilities to large hyperscale campuses.

Regional Market Trends

North America is expected to lead the global battery energy storage market for data centers in 2026. Its position is supported by a high concentration of hyperscale AI data center projects and government incentives, including investment tax credits available under the Inflation Reduction Act. Prominent companies active in the region include Tesla, Inc., Fluence Energy, Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Eaton Corporation plc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period as AI data center capacity expands across China, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China has become a particularly active market for data center energy storage investment. Major regional participants include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., LG Energy Solution, Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), and BYD Company Ltd.

Europe remains an important market as air quality regulations and corporate sustainability mandates encourage operators to replace diesel backup generators with battery-based alternatives. Schneider Electric SE and ABB Ltd. are among the leading companies serving the region. The geographic assessment also covers Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global BESS market for data centers include:



Tesla, Inc.

LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)

BYD Company Ltd.

Fluence Energy, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Eaton Corporation plc

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

EnerSys HiTHIUM Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

The study examines market revenue, historical performance, growth rates, demand projections, competitive positioning, product offerings, and strategic developments. It also identifies key market drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, high-growth technologies, leading applications, and country-level trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The findings provide data center operators, battery manufacturers, energy technology providers, investors, and new market entrants with actionable insight into the global battery energy storage market for data centers through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection Methods

2.3. Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

2.4. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis by Battery Technology

3.3. Market Analysis by Application

3.4. Market Analysis by Data Center Type

3.5. Market Analysis by Capacity

3.6. Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Exponential Growth in Data Center Power Consumption Driven by AI and HPC Workloads

4.2.2. Accelerating Transition from Lead-Acid to Lithium-Ion UPS Battery Technologies

4.2.3. Growing Corporate Net-Zero Commitments Driving On-Site Renewable Energy Integration with Battery Storage

4.2.4. Grid Interconnection Delays and Power Supply Constraints Accelerating BESS Adoption

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Upfront Capital Cost of Advanced BESS Systems Compared to Legacy Lead-Acid UPS

4.3.2. Safety and Fire Risk Concerns Associated with Large-Scale Lithium-Ion Installations in Occupied Facilities

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emergence of Purpose-Built AI Data Center Energy Buffer Storage for GPU Load Management

4.4.2. Accelerating Regulatory Phase-Out of Diesel Backup Generators Driving BESS Adoption

4.4.3. BESS-as-a-Service Models Removing Capital Barriers for SME Data Center Operators

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Complexity of Integrating BESS with Existing Data Center Power Infrastructure

4.5.2. Tariff-Driven Supply Chain Disruptions Affecting Battery Cell Costs and System Pricing

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Battery Energy Storage Market for Data Centers, by Battery Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.2.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

5.2.2. Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

5.2.3. Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)

5.3. Lead-Acid Batteries

5.3.1. Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA)

5.3.2. Advanced Lead-Acid

5.4. Flow Batteries

5.4.1. Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries

5.4.2. Zinc-Bromine Flow Batteries

5.4.3. Other Flow Battery Chemistries

5.5. Sodium-Ion Batteries

5.6. Other Battery Technologies

6. Battery Energy Storage Market for Data Centers, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. UPS & Backup Power

6.3. Peak Shaving & Demand Response

6.4. Renewable Energy Integration

6.5. Grid Services & Frequency Regulation

6.6. AI Load Management

6.7. Other Applications

7. Battery Energy Storage Market for Data Centers, by Data Center Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hyperscale Data Centers

7.3. Colocation Data Centers

7.4. Enterprise Data Centers

7.5. Edge Data Centers

8. Battery Energy Storage Market for Data Centers, by Capacity

8.1. Overview

8.2. Below 1 MW

8.3. 1 MW-10 MW

8.4. Above 10 MW

9. Battery Energy Storage Market for Data Centers, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Netherlands

9.3.7. Ireland

9.3.8. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Singapore

9.4.5. South Korea

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Industry Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Companies

10.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Tesla, Inc.

11.2. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

11.3. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

11.4. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)

11.5. BYD Company Ltd.

11.6. Fluence Energy, Inc.

11.7. Schneider Electric SE

11.8. Vertiv Holdings Co.

11.9. Eaton Corporation plc

11.10. ABB Ltd.

11.11. Delta Electronics, Inc.

11.12. Hitachi Energy Ltd.

11.13. Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

11.14. EnerSys

11.15. HiTHIUM Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd.

11.16. Others

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization Options

12.3. Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

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