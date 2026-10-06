North America Upto 10Kg Closed Die Forging Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$2.98 Billion As Auto, Aerospace, And Infrastructure Demand Rises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation and M&A help firms capture demand for lightweight, sustainable forged components across automotive, aerospace and infrastructure

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market is projected to increase from US$ 1,976.5 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 2,980.2 million by 2031. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2031, supported by industrial expansion, infrastructure investment, urbanization, and rising demand from the automotive, aerospace, construction, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico represent the primary markets for Upto 10kg closed die forged components in North America. Infrastructure development remains a significant growth driver, particularly as investment continues across construction, power generation, energy, and oil and gas projects. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the US construction market grew by 3% in 2024, strengthening demand for durable and lightweight forged components used in construction equipment and related applications.

The region's substantial manufacturing base also supports market expansion. US manufacturing is valued at approximately US$ 2.9 trillion and accounts for about 10% of the country's GDP. As the world's second-largest manufacturer of machinery and equipment and a leading automotive producer, the US generates consistent demand for precision-forged parts used in vehicles, industrial machinery, and heavy equipment.

Automotive production and sales trends are expected to remain central to the North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market. Data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) indicates that North American passenger car production increased by approximately 2% between 2021 and 2024, reaching 2.60 million units in 2024. Mexico also recorded an increase in passenger car sales, from nearly 0.52 million units in 2021 to approximately 0.64 million units in 2024. In the US, total vehicle sales rose from 15.40 million units in 2021 to 16.34 million units in 2024, creating additional opportunities for lightweight forged components.

Based on material type, the market includes Nickel Based Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, and other materials. Steel Alloys held the largest market share in 2024 due to their widespread use in automotive, industrial, and heavy equipment applications. Aluminum and titanium are also gaining importance as manufacturers prioritize weight reduction, strength, durability, and operational efficiency.

By end-use industry, the market covers Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Equipment, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Construction Equipment, Agricultural Equipment, and other sectors. Automotive led the market in 2024. Within this segment, Passenger Vehicles accounted for the largest share, followed by Commercial Vehicles, Motorcycles, and Trailers. Continued vehicle production and the transition toward lighter components are expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period.

Sustainability is increasingly influencing material selection and manufacturing strategies across the forging industry. Producers are focusing on recyclable materials, waste reduction, resource conservation, and manufacturing efficiency. Greater adoption of aluminum, titanium, and advanced materials is also supporting the production of high-strength components for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. These initiatives align with circular economy objectives and evolving environmental requirements.

The United States is expected to remain the largest regional market through 2031. Its established manufacturing infrastructure, expanding industrial output, automotive and aerospace capabilities, and ongoing infrastructure investment provide a strong foundation for growth.

Leading companies operating in the North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market include CFS Machinery Co., Ltd, Aequs Pvt Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, and Cie Automotive SA. Market participants are pursuing capacity expansion, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic investments to strengthen their competitive positions and address changing customer requirements.

Overall, the market outlook remains positive as industrial demand, automotive activity, infrastructure development, material innovation, and sustainable manufacturing practices accelerate the adoption of Upto 10kg closed die forged components across North America.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants:

4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes:

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry:

4.3 Impact of Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

4.4 ESG Analysis

4.5 Forging Industry Standards

4.6 List of Potential Customers

4.7 Government Tariff and Duty

4.8 Overview of Technological Trends:

4.9 Pricing Analysis Write-Up:

4.10 Suppliers Analysis:

4.11 Global CV Joints Market

5. North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by Material Type

7.1 Nickel Based Alloys

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Nickel Based Alloys: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Titanium Alloys

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Titanium Alloys: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Steel Alloys

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Steel Alloys: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Aluminum Alloys

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Aluminum Alloys: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Automotive: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Aerospace

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Aerospace: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Heavy Equipment

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Heavy Equipment: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Manufacturing: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oil and Gas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oil and Gas: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Construction Equipment

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Construction Equipment: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.7 Agricultural Equipment

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Agricultural Equipment: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by Automotive

9.1 Passenger Vehicle

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Passenger Vehicle: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Commercial Vehicle

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Commercial Vehicle: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Motorcycle

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Motorcycle: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Trailer

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Trailer: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Country Analysis

10.1 North America

10.1.1 North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 United States: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 United States: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.1.2.2 United States: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.1.2.3 United States: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

10.1.3 Canada: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 Canada: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.1.3.2 Canada: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.1.3.3 Canada: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

10.1.4 Mexico: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.1.4.3 Mexico: North America Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 CFS Machinery Co.,Ltd

13.2 Aequs Pvt Ltd.

13.3 Kalyani Forge Ltd.

13.4 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

13.5 Cie Automotive SA

13.6 Isler India

13.7 M M Forgings Limited

13.8 NEXUS ENGITECH

13.9 SIDERFORGEROSSI GROUP S.p.A.

13.10 FORLAM group

13.11 PALMIERI GROUP

13.12 Trojan Manufacturing, Forging and Automotive (TMFA)

13.13 Poppi Ugo Euroforge S.p.A.

13.14 KEMS FORGINGS LTD.

13.15 FIXIN Manufacturing Technology Pvt Ltd

13.16 Sunstar Precision Forge Limited

13.17 Kross Limited

13.18 Poona Forge Private Limited

13.19 Sadhu Group

13.20 Pradeep Metals Limited

13.21 Sundaram Forgings

13.22 Happy Forgings

13.23 Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG

13.24 Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd.

13.25 Caparo India

13.26 Kalyani Technoforge

Each company profile includes Key Facts, Business Description, Products and Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, and Key Developments.

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [17]



List of Figures [30]

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