Middle East & Africa Upto 10Kg Closed Die Forging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Automotive And Aerospace Demand To Drive 3.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, and M&A strengthen suppliers' market presence as automotive, aerospace, infrastructure, and MRO demand rises

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market is projected to increase from US$ 215.8 million in 2024 to US$ 277.1 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2025 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by industrialization, infrastructure investment, rising vehicle production, aerospace activity, and the continued development of oil and gas operations across South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and the broader region.

Automotive industry growth remains a major driver of demand for Upto 10kg closed die forged components, including CV joints, drive shafts, and axles. Passenger car sales in Saudi Arabia increased by 32.56%, from 0.475 million units in 2021 to 0.705 million units in 2024. The UAE recorded a 41.69% increase during the same period, with sales rising from 0.156 million units to 0.268 million units. This upward trend is strengthening requirements for durable, high-performance parts across vehicle manufacturing and associated supply chains.

Infrastructure development is also creating opportunities for closed die forging suppliers. Government initiatives designed to improve construction efficiency, alongside investments in transportation, aviation, energy, and heavy equipment, are increasing demand for forged parts used in construction machinery and related systems. A notable example is the expansion of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Backed by an investment of US$ 31 billion, the project is expected to increase annual capacity to 114 million passengers by 2031.

The market is segmented by material type, end-use industry, automotive segment, and geography. Material categories include Nickel Based Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, and others. Steel Alloys accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to their strength, durability, and extensive use in automotive, industrial, and heavy equipment applications.

End-use industries include Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Equipment, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Construction Equipment, Agricultural Equipment, and others. Automotive held the leading market share in 2024, supported by higher vehicle sales and production. Aerospace and defense applications are also expected to generate substantial opportunities as manufacturers seek lightweight, high-strength components capable of meeting demanding performance requirements.

Aircraft production and fleet maintenance are contributing to the need for Upto 10kg closed die forgings. Airbus and Boeing collectively delivered more than 1,200 aircraft in 2023, compared with approximately 1,100 in 2019. Increasing aircraft deliveries, expanding passenger traffic, and higher Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activity are driving replacement-part requirements and supporting demand for precision-forged aerospace components.

Defense expenditure is another important market catalyst. Global military spending reached approximately US$ 2,718 billion in 2024, representing a 9.4% increase from the previous year. Investments in advanced defense technologies, military vehicles, aviation platforms, and equipment modernization are expected to support the use of closed die forged parts in critical systems.

Turkey held the largest share of the Middle East and Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market in 2024. The country's US$ 1.32 trillion economy is supported by agriculture, textiles, manufacturing, and automotive production. Turkish passenger car production rose from 0.783 million units in 2021 to 0.904 million units in 2024, while sales increased from 0.562 million units to 0.980 million units. Continued expansion of the country's automotive industry is expected to strengthen demand for forged vehicle components.

Key companies operating in the market include CFS Machinery Co., Ltd, Aequs Pvt Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, and other regional and international manufacturers. These companies are pursuing capacity expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their market presence and address evolving customer requirements. With sustained investment across automotive, aerospace, defense, construction, energy, and industrial manufacturing, the Middle East and Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market is positioned for steady growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain:

4.3 Impact of Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

4.4 ESG Analysis

4.5 Forging Industry Standards

4.6 List of Potential Customers

4.7 Government Tariff and Duty

4.8 Overview of Technological Trends:

4.9 Pricing Analysis Write-Up:

4.10 Suppliers Analysis:

4.11 Global CV Joints Market

5. Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by Material Type

7.1 Nickel Based Alloys

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Nickel Based Alloys: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Titanium Alloys

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Titanium Alloys: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Steel Alloys

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Steel Alloys: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Aluminum Alloys

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Aluminum Alloys: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Automotive: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Aerospace

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Aerospace: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Heavy Equipment

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Heavy Equipment: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Manufacturing: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oil and Gas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oil and Gas: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Construction Equipment

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Construction Equipment: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.7 Agricultural Equipment

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Agricultural Equipment: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by Automotive

9.1 Passenger Vehicle

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Passenger Vehicle: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Commercial Vehicle

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Commercial Vehicle: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Motorcycle

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Motorcycle: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Trailer

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Trailer: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Middle East & Africa

10.1.1 Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.2 South Africa

10.2.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2.1.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.2.1.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.2.1.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

10.3 Turkey

10.3.1 Turkey: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3.1.1 Turkey: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.3.1.2 Turkey: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.3.1.3 Turkey: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

10.4 Algeria

10.4.1 Algeria: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4.1.1 Algeria: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.4.1.2 Algeria: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.4.1.3 Algeria: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

10.5 Morocco

10.5.1 Morocco: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5.1.1 Morocco: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.5.1.2 Morocco: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.5.1.3 Morocco: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

10.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.6.1.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Material Type

10.6.1.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.6.1.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Share - by Automotive

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 CFS Machinery Co.,Ltd

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Aequs Pvt Ltd.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Kalyani Forge Ltd.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Cie Automotive SA

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Isler India

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 M M Forgings Limited

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 NEXUS ENGITECH

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 SIDERFORGEROSSI GROUP S.p.A.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 FORLAM group

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 PALMIERI GROUP

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 Trojan Manufacturing, Forging and Automotive (TMFA)

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments

13.13 Poppi Ugo Euroforge S.p.A.

13.13.1 Key Facts

13.13.2 Business Description

13.13.3 Products and Services

13.13.4 Financial Overview

13.13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.13.6 Key Developments

13.14 KEMS FORGINGS LTD.

13.14.1 Key Facts

13.14.2 Business Description

13.14.3 Products and Services

13.14.4 Financial Overview

13.14.5 SWOT Analysis

13.14.6 Key Developments

13.15 FIXIN Manufacturing Technology Pvt Ltd

13.15.1 Key Facts

13.15.2 Business Description

13.15.3 Products and Services

13.15.4 Financial Overview

13.15.5 SWOT Analysis

13.15.6 Key Developments

13.16 Sunstar Precision Forge Limited

13.16.1 Key Facts

13.16.2 Business Description

13.16.3 Products and Services

13.16.4 Financial Overview

13.16.5 SWOT Analysis

13.16.6 Key Developments

13.17 Kross Limited

13.17.1 Key Facts

13.17.2 Business Description

13.17.3 Products and Services

13.17.4 Financial Overview

13.17.5 SWOT Analysis

13.17.6 Key Developments

13.18 Poona Forge Private Limited

13.18.1 Key Facts

13.18.2 Business Description

13.18.3 Products and Services

13.18.4 Financial Overview

13.18.5 SWOT Analysis

13.18.6 Key Developments

13.19 Sadhu Group

13.19.1 Key Facts

13.19.2 Business Description

13.19.3 Products and Services

13.19.4 Financial Overview

13.19.5 SWOT Analysis

13.19.6 Key Developments

13.20 Pradeep Metals Limited

13.20.1 Key Facts

13.20.2 Business Description

13.20.3 Products and Services

13.20.4 Financial Overview

13.20.5 SWOT Analysis

13.20.6 Key Developments

13.21 Sundaram Forgings

13.21.1 Key Facts

13.21.2 Business Description

13.21.3 Products and Services

13.21.4 Financial Overview

13.21.5 SWOT Analysis

13.21.6 Key Developments

13.22 Happy Forgings

13.22.1 Key Facts

13.22.2 Business Description

13.22.3 Products and Services

13.22.4 Financial Overview

13.22.5 SWOT Analysis

13.22.6 Key Developments

13.23 Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG

13.23.1 Key Facts

13.23.2 Business Description

13.23.3 Products and Services

13.23.4 Financial Overview

13.23.5 SWOT Analysis

13.23.6 Key Developments

13.24 Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd.

13.24.1 Key Facts

13.24.2 Business Description

13.24.3 Products and Services

13.24.4 Financial Overview

13.24.5 SWOT Analysis

13.24.6 Key Developments

13.25 Caparo India

13.25.1 Key Facts

13.25.2 Business Description

13.25.3 Products and Services

13.25.4 Financial Overview

13.25.5 SWOT Analysis

13.25.6 Key Developments

13.26 Kalyani Technoforge

13.26.1 Key Facts

13.26.2 Business Description

13.26.3 Products and Services

13.26.4 Financial Overview

13.26.5 SWOT Analysis

13.26.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [23]



List of Figures [32]

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