Suewallst Reminds Endava Plc Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 30, 2026 - DAVA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Endava's risk factors cast material weaknesses as a future possibility, but the lawsuit contends that the customer and supplier agreement accounting issues behind a later Audit Committee investigation were a present, undisclosed concern

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors who lost money on Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) securities purchased between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026 that a securities class action has been filed in the Southern District of New York challenging the adequacy of Endava's SEC disclosures. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Endava's annual report told investors it“may in the future identify” material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. DAVA American Depositary Shares closed at a Class Period high of $10.18 on September 5, 2025, the day after that report was filed, and finished at $2.11 on September 22, 2026, a decline of approximately $8.07 per ADS, or roughly 79%.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 30, 2026.

Endava SEC Disclosure Adequacy: What the Filings Said

SEC filings stated that management, with the participation of the principal executive and financial officers, concluded under the COSO 2013 framework that internal control over financial reporting“was effective as of June 30, 2025.” The Form 20-F also reported no material changes in those controls and described revenue recognized under IFRS 15. Its risk factors warned only that a failure to maintain effective controls“could” impair the Company's ability to produce timely and accurate financial statements.

The complaint challenges this pairing of a clean assessment with conditional caution. It contends the risk was framed as hypothetical while accounting for certain customer and supplier agreements needed further review.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

The action identifies these alleged disclosure gaps:



No disclosure that the accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review

No warning that this review would delay the release of fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results

No indication of reason to doubt the effectiveness of internal controls and procedures

Risk factor language presenting material weaknesses as something the Company“may” identify rather than as a present concern Positive statements about business, operations, and prospects that, as a result, lacked a reasonable basis



Auditor Concerns and the Limits of Generic Warnings

After the market closed on September 21, 2026, Endava announced that its Board, acting on the Audit Committee's recommendation, had placed the Chief Financial Officer on administrative leave pending an investigation by independent outside counsel. The complaint states that the investigation was initiated after the Company's outside auditors raised concerns about the accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements.

The lawsuit maintains that describing what“could” happen gave investors little protection when the problem was already present.

“Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint alleges Endava framed material weaknesses as a future possibility while its accounting for certain customer and supplier agreements already required additional review.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DAVA Lawsuit

Q: How much did DAVA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.37%, a decline of $0.68 per share, after the Company disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer had been placed on administrative leave pending an Audit Committee investigation into the accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DAVA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Endava plc made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the effectiveness of its internal controls, the accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements, and its business, operations, and prospects. When the Chief Financial Officer's administrative leave and the related Audit Committee investigation were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Endava plc allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from September 4, 2025 to September 21, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I already sold my DAVA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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