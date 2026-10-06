Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Revenue To Reach USD 58.4 Billion At 28.3% CAGR As Deep-Water Projects And Offshore Hydrogen Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deep-water expansion, commercial-scale projects, larger turbines and offshore hydrogen integration are lowering energy costs and unlocking scalable floating wind opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Floating Wind Turbine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floating wind turbine market is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2026 to USD 58.4 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by renewable energy targets, the limited availability of shallow-water sites, advances in floating platform technologies, and increasing offshore wind development in deep-water regions.

Floating wind technology is becoming a critical component of the global offshore wind industry as developers seek access to stronger and more consistent wind resources beyond the technical and economic limits of fixed-bottom foundations. The market covers floating foundation design and manufacturing, marine installation, mooring systems, grid connection, operations, and long-term maintenance.

The sector is transitioning from pilot and demonstration projects to commercial-scale floating wind farms. Equinor's Hywind Tampen has demonstrated the viability of near-commercial development, while leasing rounds and tender programs in the U.K., Norway, France, the U.S., and Asia-Pacific are supporting future gigawatt-scale capacity. Participation from international oil and gas companies is also accelerating commercialization through offshore engineering expertise, marine infrastructure, and project development capabilities.

Another major market trend is the deployment of larger offshore wind turbines. The above 15 MW category is expected to record the fastest growth as manufacturers develop next-generation systems reaching 18-20 MW. Higher-capacity turbines can improve energy output and reduce the levelized cost of energy. Floating wind integration with offshore hydrogen production is also creating new opportunities by enabling green hydrogen generation near offshore energy resources.

Market Segmentation and Technology Outlook

The floating wind turbine market is segmented by platform type into semi-submersible, spar-buoy, tension leg platform (TLP), and barge systems. Semi-submersible platforms are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to their relatively shallow draft, dockside turbine integration capabilities, and streamlined float-out operations. These characteristics can reduce dependence on specialized heavy-lift vessels.

The tension leg platform segment is forecast to register the highest CAGR through 2036. TLP systems offer enhanced stability and a smaller seabed footprint, supporting adoption in deeper waters where developers are seeking to optimize mooring requirements and reduce environmental impact.

By turbine capacity, the 10-15 MW segment is expected to lead the market in 2026, reflecting current offshore wind deployment standards. The above 15 MW segment will expand at the fastest rate as Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, Mingyang Smart Energy, and other manufacturers advance larger turbines optimized for floating foundations.

By application, utility-scale power generation is expected to hold the largest share in 2026, supported by national grid decarbonization programs and offshore renewable energy targets. Offshore hydrogen production is projected to experience the strongest growth as developers assess the integration of floating wind farms with electrolyzers and energy transport infrastructure. Additional applications include hybrid renewable systems and remote power supply for islands and offshore facilities.

The report also assesses pilot & demonstration, pre-commercial, and commercial project stages. Commercial projects are expected to gain momentum as technology standardization, supply chain investment, port upgrades, and financing frameworks improve.

Regional Floating Wind Turbine Market Outlook

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global floating wind turbine market in 2026. The region benefits from early technology adoption, established offshore wind supply chains, favorable policy frameworks, and a substantial pipeline of leasing rounds and commercial tenders. The U.K., Norway, and France are positioned as leading European markets, while Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Sweden offer additional development opportunities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest regional growth rate during the forecast period. Japan and South Korea are supporting floating offshore wind development due to limited shallow-water availability and extensive deep-water coastlines. China is rapidly advancing domestic floating platform and turbine technologies, supported by established manufacturing and marine engineering capabilities. Taiwan, Australia, and India are also included in the regional opportunity assessment.

North America is emerging as an important floating wind market, led by the United States and its national target of 15 GW of floating wind capacity by 2035. California and Oregon offer significant deep-water wind resources, with federal leasing programs supporting long-term West Coast development. Canada is also included in the regional assessment.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent developing opportunities. The report evaluates Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Morocco, among other potential markets.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global floating wind turbine market include Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, GE Vernova, Equinor ASA, Orsted A/S, Principle Power, Inc., BW Ideol, Aker Solutions ASA, Hexicon AB, Mingyang Smart Energy, Iberdrola S.A., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, EDF Renewables, and RWE Renewables.

The study analyzes competitive positioning, platform technologies, project pipelines, market shares, strategic partnerships, and country-level opportunities. It also examines the technical drivers, cost constraints, infrastructure requirements, and regulatory factors influencing floating offshore wind investment.

Report Scope



Platform type: Semi-submersible, spar-buoy, tension leg platform (TLP), and barge

Water depth: Shallow depth (< 60m), intermediate depth (60-300m), and deep water (>300m)

Turbine capacity: Up to 5 MW, 5-10 MW, 10-15 MW, and above 15 MW

Application: Utility-scale power generation, offshore hydrogen production, hybrid renewable systems, and remote power supply

Project stage: Pilot & demonstration, pre-commercial, and commercial Geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The report provides historical and forecast market data, revenue analysis, growth rates, technology comparisons, regional assessments, and competitive intelligence for organizations evaluating opportunities in the global floating wind turbine market from 2026 through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Expansion of Offshore Wind into Deep-Water Regions

4.2.1.2 Increasing Global Renewable Energy Targets

4.2.1.3 Limited Availability of Shallow-Water Sites for Fixed Offshore Wind

4.2.1.4 Advancements in Floating Platform Technologies

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Capital and Installation Costs

4.2.2.2 Complex Mooring and Anchoring Requirements

4.2.2.3 Limited Commercial-Scale Deployment Experience

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Large Untapped Wind Potential in Deep-Sea Locations

4.2.3.2 Hybrid Projects with Offshore Hydrogen Production

4.2.3.3 Integration with Energy Storage Systems

4.2.3.4 Expansion in Emerging Offshore Wind Markets

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Supply Chain and Infrastructure Limitations

4.2.4.2 Environmental and Regulatory Approvals

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Shift Toward Commercial-Scale Floating Wind Projects

4.3.2 Increasing Turbine Size (>12 MW)

4.3.3 Growth of Hybrid Offshore Energy Systems

4.3.4 Strategic Partnerships Between Oil & Gas and Renewable Companies

4.3.5 Development of Standardized Floating Platforms

4.4 Technology Landscape

4.4.1 Floating Platform Designs

4.4.2 Advanced Mooring Systems

4.4.3 Dynamic Cables and Grid Connection Technologies

4.4.4 Digital Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance Systems

4.5 Floating Platform Architecture (Critical Segmentation)

4.5.1 Spar-Buoy Platforms

4.5.2 Semi-Submersible Platforms

4.5.3 Tension Leg Platforms (TLP)

4.5.4 Barge-Type Platforms

4.6 Project Lifecycle & Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1 Developers & Project Owners

4.6.2 Turbine OEMs

4.6.3 Floating Platform Manufacturers

4.6.4 EPC Contractors

4.6.5 Installation & Marine Services

4.6.6 Operations & Maintenance

4.7 Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.7.1 Offshore Wind Policies and Incentives

4.7.2 Maritime and Environmental Regulations

4.7.3 Grid Connection and Permitting Frameworks

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9 Investment and Project Pipeline Analysis

4.9.1 Global Floating Wind Project Pipeline

4.9.2 Investment Trends and Funding

4.9.3 Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures

4.10 Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.10.1 Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) Trends

4.10.2 CapEx and OpEx Breakdown

4.10.3 Cost Comparison with Fixed Offshore Wind

5. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Platform Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Spar-Buoy

5.3 Semi-Submersible

5.4 Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

5.5 Barge

6. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Water Depth

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shallow Depth (< 60m)

6.3 Intermediate Depth (60-300m)

6.4 Deep Water (>300m)

7. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Turbine Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Up to 5 MW

7.3 5-10 MW

7.4 10-15 MW

7.5 Above 15 MW

8. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utility-Scale Power Generation

8.3 Offshore Hydrogen Production

8.4 Hybrid Renewable Systems (Wind + Storage)

8.5 Remote Power Supply (Islands & Offshore Facilities)

9. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Project Stage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pilot & Demonstration Projects

9.3 Pre-Commercial Projects

9.4 Commercial Projects

10. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 U.K.

10.2.2 Norway

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Germany

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Portugal

10.2.7 Italy

10.2.8 Sweden

10.2.9 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 South Korea

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Taiwan

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.6 India

10.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4 North America

10.4.1 U.S.

10.4.2 Canada

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Chile

10.5.3 Mexico

10.5.4 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 Morocco

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Growth Strategies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1 Industry Leaders

11.4.2 Market Differentiators

11.4.3 Vanguards

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio/Projects, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

12.1 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

12.2 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

12.3 GE Vernova (GE Renewable Energy)

12.4 Equinor ASA

12.5 Orsted A/S

12.6 Principle Power, Inc.

12.7 BW Ideol

12.8 Aker Solutions ASA

12.9 Hexicon AB

12.10 Mingyang Smart Energy

12.11 Iberdrola S.A.

12.12 Shell plc

12.13 TotalEnergies SE

12.14 EDF Renewables

12.15 RWE Renewables

13. Appendix

13.1 Additional Customization

13.2 Related Reports

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