Global Defense Electronics Market - Forecast To 2036 AI, Electronic Warfare, And Space Systems Drive 6.4% CAGR And A USD 486.8 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target AI, edge computing, electronic warfare and space systems; leverage GaN, AESA and open architectures to improve interoperability and reduce lifecycle costs

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Defense Electronics Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Defense Electronics Market is estimated at USD 262.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 486.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 248.6 billion in 2025. Growth is being supported by rising defense expenditure, military modernization, multi-domain operations, battlefield digitization, electronic warfare requirements, autonomous platforms, and space-based defense investments.

The market includes communication systems, radar systems, electronic warfare systems, electro-optical and infrared systems, navigation and positioning systems, mission computers and displays, identification friend or foe systems, military power electronics, processors, RF and microwave modules, sensors, antennas, connectors, rugged displays, printed circuit boards, memory and storage devices, and electronic packaging and thermal-management components. These technologies support secure communications, surveillance, reconnaissance, navigation, targeting, command and control, missile guidance, electronic protection, force protection, and battlefield management across airborne, land, naval, space, and homeland security platforms.

Defense Electronics Market Growth Drivers

Governments worldwide are investing in fighter aircraft, military helicopters, naval vessels, armored vehicles, missile defense systems, unmanned platforms, surveillance networks, and integrated command-and-control capabilities. These programs are increasing demand for advanced radar, sensors, secure communications, electronic warfare equipment, navigation systems, mission computers, power electronics, and ruggedized components.

The transition toward network-centric and multi-domain warfare is another major market driver. Military organizations require real-time information sharing across air, land, sea, cyber, and space operations. Satellite communications, software-defined radios, tactical data links, C4ISR platforms, mission computers, and edge-processing modules are becoming central to interoperable defense networks and faster battlefield decision-making.

Artificial intelligence and edge computing are gaining importance across unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous ground vehicles, naval systems, sensor networks, command centers, surveillance platforms, and electronic warfare applications. Investment is increasing in AI-enabled target recognition, image and signal analysis, predictive maintenance, autonomous navigation, anomaly detection, and real-time operational support.

Advances in Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors, software-defined electronics, open system architectures, photonics, electro-optics, quantum electronics, and high-performance computing are improving detection, tracking, processing, communication security, mission flexibility, and operational resilience. GaN technology is particularly important for high-power RF, radar, satellite communications, and electronic warfare applications.

Space-based defense is expected to create substantial long-term opportunities. Military satellites, missile-warning systems, secure satellite communications, space surveillance, navigation, and space-domain awareness require radiation-tolerant processors, antennas, RF and microwave components, optical systems, sensors, and secure communications electronics.

Market expansion may be affected by lengthy procurement cycles, export controls, high development expenses, complex qualification processes, cybersecurity threats, electromagnetic interference, spectrum congestion, and demanding platform-specific requirements. Defense electronics providers must also meet rigorous standards for reliability, interoperability, ruggedization, environmental resistance, electromagnetic compatibility, secure communications, and lifecycle support.

Defense Electronics Market Segment Highlights



Product: Communication systems currently represent the largest revenue share, supported by secure battlefield communications, satellite communications, software-defined radios, tactical data links, and network-centric operations. Electronic warfare systems are projected to record the fastest growth as governments prioritize electronic attack, electronic protection, threat detection, countermeasures, and spectrum dominance.

Electronic component: Processing and computing modules hold the largest share because of their use in communication, radar, surveillance, mission, electronic warfare, and command-and-control systems. AI and edge-computing modules are expected to achieve the strongest growth.

Platform: Airborne platforms lead the market due to procurement of advanced fighter aircraft, helicopters, airborne surveillance platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and electronic warfare systems. Space is forecast to be the fastest-growing platform segment.

Technology: Digital electronics account for the largest share, while artificial intelligence and edge AI are expected to expand most rapidly across autonomous systems, intelligence analysis, target recognition, surveillance, and predictive maintenance.

Application: C4ISR leads the application segment, supported by investment in integrated battlefield management and real-time intelligence sharing. Electronic warfare is expected to experience the fastest growth. End user: The Army currently accounts for the largest market share. The Space Force segment is forecast to grow fastest as investment increases in military satellites, missile tracking, satellite communications, and space-domain awareness.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global defense electronics market. Its position is supported by major defense contractors, advanced semiconductor capabilities, extensive military modernization, and investment in radar, electronic warfare, secure communications, artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms, missile defense, C4ISR, and space-based systems. The United States remains a leading contributor through continued procurement of next-generation airborne, naval, land, unmanned, and space capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Rising defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, indigenous manufacturing programs, and military modernization initiatives across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and other regional markets are driving demand. Priority areas include integrated air defense, missile systems, naval modernization, surveillance, radar, secure communications, autonomous platforms, electronic warfare, and space technologies.

Europe is expected to maintain steady growth through aerospace and defense modernization, radar investment, missile defense, naval programs, electronic warfare development, secure communications, cybersecurity, and strategic autonomy initiatives. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer emerging opportunities linked to border security, maritime surveillance, homeland protection, counterterrorism, air defense, critical-infrastructure protection, and modernization of legacy platforms.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is based on technological innovation, system reliability, cybersecurity, interoperability, radar and RF performance, processing capacity, electronic protection, platform compatibility, ruggedization, certification, manufacturing scale, and lifecycle support. Companies are strengthening their positions through defense contracts, research and development, acquisitions, partnerships, geographic expansion, platform integration, and investment in GaN semiconductors, AESA radar, AI-enabled mission systems, software-defined electronics, open system architectures, electronic warfare, and space-based defense.

Key companies profiled include RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales S.A., Leonardo S.p.A., Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, HENSOLDT AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Rheinmetall AG.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market size estimates, forecasts, segment analysis, regional insights, technology trends, procurement priorities, and competitive benchmarking. It supports defense contractors, electronics manufacturers, semiconductor companies, system integrators, government agencies, military organizations, investors, distributors, and research institutions in product development, technology selection, procurement planning, platform integration, market entry, partnership evaluation, investment decisions, and long-term business strategy.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Global Defense Expenditure

4.2.1.2. Military Modernization Programs

4.2.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Network-Centric Warfare

4.2.1.4. Growing Demand for AI-Enabled Defense Systems

4.2.1.5. Rising Procurement of Autonomous Military Platforms

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lengthy Defense Procurement Cycles

4.2.2.2. Export Control Regulations

4.2.2.3. High Development and Qualification Costs

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Open System Architectures (MOSA)

4.2.3.2. AI & Edge Computing Integration

4.2.3.3. Space-Based Defense Electronics

4.2.3.4. Next-Generation Battlefield Digitization

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Cybersecurity Threats

4.2.4.2. Electronic Spectrum Congestion

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Gallium Nitride (GaN) Electronics

4.3.2. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Electronics

4.3.3. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Electronics

4.3.4. Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

4.3.5. Artificial Intelligence & Edge Computing

4.3.6. Software-Defined Electronics

4.3.7. Open Architecture Electronics (MOSA/OpenVPX/SOSA)

4.3.8. Quantum Technologies

4.3.9. Photonics & Optical Electronics

4.4. Defense Electronics Ecosystem

4.4.1. Semiconductor Suppliers

4.4.2. Electronic Component Manufacturers

4.4.3. Module Manufacturers

4.4.4. Defense System Integrators

4.4.5. Defense Prime Contractors

4.4.6. Armed Forces & Government Agencies

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.5.2. Electronic Component Manufacturing

4.5.3. Module & Subsystem Integration

4.5.4. Platform Integration

4.5.5. Military Deployment & Lifecycle Support

4.6. Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1. ITAR

4.6.2. EAR

4.6.3. MIL-STD Standards

4.6.4. NATO Standards

4.6.5. Cybersecurity Standards

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Defense Procurement & Investment Trends

4.8.1. NATO Defense Modernization

4.8.2. Indo-Pacific Defense Spending

4.8.3. Electronic Warfare Investments

4.8.4. AI-Driven Military Programs

4.9. Pricing & Cost Analysis

4.9.1. Electronic System Pricing

4.9.2. Component Pricing

4.9.3. Lifecycle Cost Analysis

5. Defense Electronics Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Communication Systems

5.2.1. Tactical Communication Systems

5.2.2. Satellite Communication Systems

5.2.3. Software-Defined Radios

5.3. Radar Systems

5.3.1. Air Surveillance Radar

5.3.2. Ground Surveillance Radar

5.3.3. Naval Radar

5.3.4. Fire Control Radar

5.4. Electronic Warfare Systems

5.4.1. Electronic Support (ES)

5.4.2. Electronic Attack (EA)

5.4.3. Electronic Protection (EP)

5.5. Electro-Optical & Infrared (EO/IR) Systems

5.5.1. Thermal Imaging Systems

5.5.2. Night Vision Systems

5.5.3. Targeting Systems

5.6. Navigation & Positioning Systems

5.6.1. Inertial Navigation Systems

5.6.2. GPS/GNSS Systems

5.6.3. Navigation Computers

5.7. Mission Computers & Displays

5.8. Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems

5.9. Military Power Electronics

6. Defense Electronics Market, by Electronic Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Processing & Computing Modules

6.2.1. Mission Computers

6.2.2. Embedded Computing Modules

6.2.3. High-Performance Computing Modules

6.2.4. AI & Edge Computing Modules

6.3. RF & Microwave Components

6.3.1. RF Power Amplifiers

6.3.2. RF Transceivers

6.3.3. Frequency Converters

6.3.4. RF Filters

6.3.5. Oscillators & Synthesizers

6.4. Sensors

6.4.1. Radar Sensors

6.4.2. Electro-Optical Sensors

6.4.3. Infrared Sensors

6.4.4. Inertial Sensors

6.4.5. Magnetic Sensors

6.5. Power Electronics

6.5.1. Power Supplies

6.5.2. Power Distribution Units

6.5.3. Power Conversion Modules

6.5.4. Battery Management Electronics

6.6. Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

6.6.1. Rigid PCBs

6.6.2. Flexible PCBs

6.6.3. Rigid-Flex PCBs

6.6.4. High-Frequency PCBs

6.7. Connectors & Interconnects

6.7.1. Circular Connectors

6.7.2. Rectangular Connectors

6.7.3. Fiber Optic Interconnects

6.7.4. High-Speed Data Connectors

6.8. Displays & Human-Machine Interfaces

6.8.1. Multifunction Displays

6.8.2. Rugged Displays

6.8.3. Helmet-Mounted Displays

6.8.4. Touchscreen Control Panels

6.9. Antennas

6.9.1. Tactical Communication Antennas

6.9.2. SATCOM Antennas

6.9.3. AESA Radar Antennas

6.9.4. Electronic Warfare Antennas

6.10. Memory & Data Storage Devices

6.10.1. Rugged SSDs

6.10.2. Secure Memory Modules

6.10.3. Mission Data Recorders

6.11. Electronic Packaging & Thermal Management Components

6.11.1. Rugged Enclosures

6.11.2. Heat Sinks

6.11.3. Thermal Interface Materials

6.11.4. EMI/EMC Shielding Components

7. Defense Electronics Market, by Platform

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Airborne

7.2.1. Fighter Aircraft

7.2.2. Military Transport Aircraft

7.2.3. Helicopters

7.2.4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

7.3. Land

7.3.1. Main Battle Tanks

7.3.2. Infantry Fighting Vehicles

7.3.3. Artillery Systems

7.3.4. Air Defense Systems

7.4. Naval

7.4.1. Aircraft Carriers

7.4.2. Destroyers & Frigates

7.4.3. Submarines

7.4.4. Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

7.4.5. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

7.5. Space

7.5.1. Military Satellites

7.5.2. Launch Vehicles

7.5.3. Space Surveillance Systems

8. Defense Electronics Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Analog Electronics

8.3. Digital Electronics

8.4. RF & Microwave Electronics

8.5. Photonics & Electro-Optics

8.6. Artificial Intelligence & Edge AI

8.7. Software-Defined Electronics

8.8. Quantum Electronics

9. Defense Electronics Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

9.3. Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR)

9.4. Battlefield Communications

9.5. Electronic Warfare

9.6. Target Acquisition & Fire Control

9.7. Missile Guidance & Control

9.8. Border & Homeland Security

9.9. Force Protection

10. Defense Electronics Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Army

10.3. Navy

10.4. Air Force

10.5. Space Force

10.6. Homeland Security & Border Protection Agencies

11. Defense Electronics Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Poland

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Singapore

11.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Argentina

11.5.4. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Saudi Arabia

11.6.2. UAE

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Market Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Players

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Defense Electronics Portfolio, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1. RTX Corporation

13.2. Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.3. Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.4. BAE Systems plc

13.5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

13.6. Thales S.A.

13.7. Leonardo S.p.A.

13.8. Elbit Systems Ltd.

13.9. Saab AB

13.10. HENSOLDT AG

13.11. General Dynamics Corporation

13.12. Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

13.13. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

13.14. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

13.15. Rheinmetall AG

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

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