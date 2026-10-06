Open Assessment Technologies Launches TAO Studio, The Next-Generation AI-Assisted Assessment Authoring Workspace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAO Studio combines human-in-the-loop AI, item validation, semantic item banks and QTI interoperability, helping teams create trusted exams with expert control.

CAPELLEN, LUXEMBOURG, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Open Assessment Technologies S.A. (OAT), the leading global provider of open-source digital assessment solutions, today announced the launch of TAO Studio, a next-generation workspace for creating, organizing, reviewing and preparing digital assessment content.Built for professional assessment authors, subject matter experts, and teams managing increasingly complex item banks, TAO Studio is the next-generation authoring and content management workspace within the end-to-end TAO assessment platform.The solution brings human-in-the-loop AI together with professional authoring, psychometric item validation and intelligent content management. It connects seamlessly with TAO Advance for secure assessment delivery, TAO Grader for manual scoring and TAO Insights for results and reporting.Bringing Summative Rigor to Through-Year AssessmentAssessment organizations face growing pressure to produce high-quality content faster while managing large item banks, multiple contributors and increasingly complex quality requirements. TAO Studio addresses these challenges by placing source-grounded AI capabilities directly within professional assessment workflows, helping subject-matter experts, item writers and assessment teams accelerate time-consuming tasks while retaining control over the content they produce and publish.As item banks grow, TAO Studio also provides a smarter way to manage assessment content through semantic search, metadata and centralized item management. Built on open QTI standards, TAO Studio keeps content portable and interoperable while connecting creation and validation with the broader TAO assessment ecosystem.AI-Assisted Assessment Creation With Experts in ControlUnlike general-purpose generative AI tools, TAO Studio is designed specifically around the assessment lifecycle, connecting content creation with professional editing, rigorous item validation, intelligent organization and downstream delivery workflows. Institutions can quickly convert existing question files and legacy assessment content into standards-based QTI, supporting the transition to digital assessment while maintaining control over their content and giving teams the flexibility to use it across systems.TAO Studio brings greater rigor to the growing volume of formative assessment that through-year testing demands. AI-assisted item validation helps teams evaluate content against defined quality, cognitive and fairness criteria before it reaches learners, making it easier to apply consistent standards at scale. For governments and education systems using continuous assessment data to understand learner performance and inform reporting, TAO Studio provides an important layer of quality assurance for results that may ultimately need to withstand institutional and public scrutiny.Key capabilities include:Source Conversion and Grounded Item Creation: Convert existing PDF, Word, XLSX, CSV and legacy assessment content into structured digital items and tests. Authors can also use approved source materials, such as curricula, study guides and instructional content, to generate grounded draft questions for expert review.Professional QTI Authoring: Create and refine assessment content using professional item and test editing tools built around open QTI standards. Authors maintain control over question content, response options, scoring rules, media and other assessment properties.AI-Assisted Item Validation: Evaluate assessment items against configurable item quality criteria, including difficulty, accessibility, potential bias, and more. Users can also add custom institutional criteria to the validation tool. Validation feedback and reasoning help experts identify issues and make informed editorial decisions before content is approved.Semantic Search and Centralized Item Management: Organize large and complex item banks in a searchable content environment. Semantic search helps teams discover relevant content based on meaning rather than exact keywords, while metadata and provenance information support stronger content governance and reuse.Open Interoperability and Connected Delivery: Maintain content portability through the QTI standard and connect assessment content with the broader TAO ecosystem or existing technology environments. Integration with TAO Portal and LMSs through the LTI standard supports connected authoring and delivery workflows without locking assessment content into a proprietary ecosystem.Shared Item Banks: TAO Studio allows teams to collaborate on assessment content, share and reuse approved items, and build institutional knowledge across authors, programs and assessment initiatives.“At OAT, our mission is to empower education and assessment leaders with open, reliable and interoperable technology,” said Mack Machida, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Open Assessment Technologies.“We built TAO Studio to remove many of the repetitive, time-consuming tasks involved in assessment development while keeping human expertise firmly at the center. AI can accelerate the work, but assessment professionals remain in control of what is created, reviewed and ultimately delivered.”One End-To-End PlatformTAO Studio is designed to work as part of the connected TAO platform ecosystem. Organizations can move standards-based content from creation and review into TAO's delivery environment or integrate assessment workflows with existing learning and technology systems.This approach gives assessment teams a more continuous path from source materials and item banks to learner-ready digital assessments while preserving content ownership, standards-basedAvailabilityTAO Studio is available globally from October 6th 2026 through a range of subscription options designed to support individual authors, growing teams and large-scale assessment programs.TAO Starter provides a free, single-user entry point to TAO Studio, including core authoring and source-conversion capabilities, monthly AI credits and the robust capabilities to deliver assessment at scale.Organizations requiring additional author seats, AI capacity, shared item banks, LMS authoring and expanded assessment capabilities can upgrade to TAO Author. TAO Ignite, TAO Elevate and TAO Enterprise provide additional options for organizations requiring greater scale, support, configuration and infrastructure capabilities.Organizations and assessment professionals can get started with TAO Starter at no cost by visiting .About Open Assessment TechnologiesOpen Assessment Technologies provides the TAO digital assessment platform, helping education ministries, assessment organizations, publishers, and institutions develop and deliver secure, scalable, and interoperable assessments. Built on open standards, TAO supports flexible assessment ecosystems while enabling organizations to retain control of their content, data, and technology strategy.Learn More:*QTI: Question and Test Interoperability*LTI: Learning Tools Interoperability*WCAG: Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.*QTIand LTIare trademarks of the 1EdTechConsortium, Inc. (1edtech)

Miguel Prieto

Open Assessment Technologies

+352 661 428 747

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Open Assessment Technologies Launches TAO Studio, the Next-Generation AI-Assisted Assessment Authoring Workspace News Provided By Open Assessment Technologies October 06, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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