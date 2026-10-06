TADERA's Airport Secure Credentials Achieves Certification with LENEL OnGuard v8.4

Achieves Certification with LENEL OnGuard v8.4

NEW ORLEANS, IA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TADERA today announced that its Airport Secure Credentials (ASC) solution has achieved certification with LENEL OnGuard v8.4, the latest release of LenelS2's flagship access control and security management platform. The certification, which extends full compatibility across all previous OnGuard versions, reinforces the long-standing partnership between TADERA and LenelS2 in delivering trusted, interoperable security solutions to airports and other critical infrastructure operators.Achieving certification with a new OnGuard release requires a rigorous, multi-stage validation process covering integration testing, data security, and system interoperability. By completing this process for OnGuard v8.4 while maintaining certification across all earlier supported versions, TADERA ensures that airport operators using ASC can upgrade with confidence, knowing their credentialing systems will continue to operate seamlessly regardless of which OnGuard version they run.“This certification is a meaningful milestone in our partnership with LenelS2,” said Alain Tremblay, VP of Sales and Marketing at TADERA.“Staying current with OnGuard's latest release, while preserving compatibility across previous versions, reflects the discipline our airport customers expect from a credentialing partner. It also solidifies TADERA's position in the security space as a partner airports can rely on today and as they plan their upgrade paths for the future.”The certification is effective immediately, and existing ASC customers running supported OnGuard versions can proceed with v8.4 upgrades with no disruption to credentialing operations.About TADERATADERA is an airport management software company that helps airports improve safety, efficiency, and financial performance. With over 40 years of innovation, TADERA delivers integrated software solutions that support finance, properties and security for airports across North America.About Airport Secure Credentials (ASC)Airport Secure Credentials (ASC) is TADERA's identity management solution for airport badging and security operations. ASC replaces paper-based, manual credentialing processes with a secure, automated system that speeds up badging, closes compliance gaps with TSA and federal regulations, and gives airports a complete, auditable record of employee access.

Alain Tremblay

TADERA

+1 877-245-5357

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TADERA's Airport Secure Credentials News Provided By TADERA October 06, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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