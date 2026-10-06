The Reeds At Shelter Haven Welcomes Autumn On The Coast

Savor fall at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

Fall Happenings Abound at Stone Harbor Resort

STONE HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As summer subsides, The Reeds at Shelter Haven – a beloved Jersey Shore boutique resort beckoning with seaside serenity – invites golden getaways with cooler coastal breezes and cozy fall happenings. Seasonal offerings and special events enticing guests for an autumnal getaway include:Harvest Happy Hour at Water Star GrilleMondays-Thursdays from 5-8 pm, through Nov. 11 | Live Music on ThursdaysVIP Firepit ReservationHarvest Happy Hour events overlooking the Bay welcome with comfy set-up and photo opportunities at The Reeds pumpkin wall. Guests booking reserved VIP Fire Pits settle in fireside with cozy blankets and seating and the flavors of fall, including a curated Harvest Charcuterie Board, Dessert Board and a bottle of wine (selecting from Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc). Seasonal cocktails available include an Apple Cider Mule and Cranberry Bourbon Sour and the full Harvest Happy Hour menu is available to enjoy fireside.Sandbar Social CruiseAvailable Mondays, Bookable through The Reeds at Shelter Haven websiteGuests take their fall evening to the water with a cruise aboard The Reeds boat partner Sandbar Social, pairing it with a Harvest Happy Hour to enjoy golden hour, crisp coastal air and the flavors of fall.Sax SpookeasyThursday, October 29 | 7:30 pmThe Reeds transforms into a late-night Halloween hangout for grown-ups at Sax Lounge Spookeasy, where cocktails are spirited, the music is live, and the night is full of surprises. Costumed guests enjoy a specialty cocktail menu created exclusively for the evening and mingle as Sax Lounge gets a little spookier after dark. For those looking to make an entrance, The Reeds partner Sandbar Joe offers a Spooky Sunset Social, cruising the Bay from 6-7:30 pm before arriving at The Reeds dock where revelers follow the lantern-lit path to the Sax Spookeasy.Picnic on Seven MileAvailable through Oct. 31, 2026A fall beach picnic package for guests looking to slow down and take in the season along thebeach on Seven-Mile Island. Each picnic comes packed with a seasonal spread, along with a cozy blanket and all the essentials for an afternoon on the sand. It's a simple, scenic way to enjoy the barrier island's quieter fall pace, whether guests are watching the fall bird migration or just soaking in the golden sunsets of early fall.Reeds ResetAvailable through Nov. 30, 2026The two-night Reeds Reset experience is designed to restore the body and quiet the mind, built around transformative treatments at Salt Spa, the warm atmosphere of Sax seafood and steakhouse restaurant, and the natural beauty of the New Jersey shore in autumn. Includes food & beverage and spa credits alongside a custom 48-hour itinerary for guests to relax and reset after summer and before holiday chaos begins.Proudly honored as a Travel + Leisure World's Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic for multiple years and repeatedly recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as a Readers' Choice selection, The Reeds at Shelter Haven exudes coastal elegance along the Jersey Cape. Nestled in the bustling downtown scene of Stone Harbor, the 58-room luxury boutique resort is situated on the bay and just two blocks from the beach, where Beach Butlers await to cater to guests every whim. Distinctively designed guest rooms offer fresh sea breezes and breathtaking sunsets, while the resort's five dining outlets - including the beloved Water Star Grille overlooking the bay - serve up an elevated dining experience from simple to sophisticated. Salt Spa at The Reeds features exotic Turkish Bath treatments and Brine Light therapy among signature services while exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities, boat docking and charters, plunge pool and daily yoga, immerse guests in indulgent, yet familiar comforts to create shoreside memories for generations to come.For festive fall getaways to the shore, visit and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Nancy Click

The Mayfield Group

+1 850-421-9007

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The Reeds at Shelter Haven Welcomes Autumn on the Coast News Provided By The Mayfield Group October 06, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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